For months, I kept a seat for him.
A seat in my week. In my plans. In the corners of my mind, where I should have kept myself.
I kept it clean. I kept it warm. I kept it empty, in case he decided to sit down.
His name was Danish, and he lived two hours down the mountain. He promised he’d visit every other weekend.
He came four times.
Every Friday, I walked to the little station in our hill town and waited for the 6:40 train. I carried a flask of the cardamom tea he liked. Sometimes I carried dinner, wrapped in two layers of foil to keep it warm.
I moved my piano lessons around his phone calls. I learned his mother’s lentil recipe. I stopped mentioning my own recital because he never asked. It felt awkward to bring up something specific about me.
When the train came and he wasn’t on it, I always had explanations ready.
I told myself there was a landslide on the road, though I’d seen the road was clear. His sister was moving flats. His office kept him late.
I was so good at those explanations. I should have charged for them.
One cold November evening, the 6:40 pulled away empty again. I stood there with my flask and my foil-wrapped dinner while my phone lit up.
Can’t make it. Maybe next month?
No apology. No question about me.
Mrs. Farida, the tea seller, had watched me wait for months without saying a word. That night, she pushed a paper cup across her counter.
“Sit,” she said. “Thirty years I’ve sold tea on this platform. Do you know what I’ve learned?”
I shook my head.
“A train doesn’t arrive faster because you stand closer to the yellow line.”
I laughed, but it came out cracked.
“You’ve been standing past it for months, beta,” she said. “Waiting is for when something is coming. What you’re doing has another name.”
I went home and did something strange. I took a blank lesson-plan sheet and wrote down everything wrong with me.
I wrote down every remark of his I had filed as a defect: the nocturne that was ‘a bit sad for a Friday,’ my habit of planning weeks ahead, my laugh at the wrong moments.
I stared at the list for a long time. Then I turned the page over and wrote a second one: everything I had given him, and everything he had given me.
The first side was crowded.
The second side was a few lines, and half of them were promises.
That’s when I understood something. The first list wasn’t a record of my flaws. It was every excuse I’d made for him. Each time he didn’t show up, I had taken the blame and called it humility.
I read his message again, the way you read a timetable. It listed where he was going. My name was nowhere on it.
That night, I opened the piano again. I played the nocturne he called “a bit sad for a Friday.” I played it, then badly, then well.
In the middle, I stopped with my hands hovering over the keys.
I had been this person before him.
The girl who practiced until her fingers ached. Who laughed too loudly at school assemblies. Who once taught a shy ten-year-old to read her first piece of music and cried in the staff room afterward.
She was already whole. Already worth knowing. She had stood on that platform so long she forgot a whole life was waiting up the hill.
I stopped going to the station.
The first two Fridays felt like grief. After that, they felt like air.
In March, a new teacher joined the school. Hamza taught geography. There was nothing dramatic about him. He arrived early to my spring recital and sat in the front row.
Afterward, he said, “The second piece, the sad one. I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”
I braced for the old arithmetic, counting what I had offered against what I had received.
It never came. He asked what the piece was called. The next week, he remembered the name.
I’m not telling you he’s the answer. I’m telling you what it felt like to not be afraid of the question.
Some evenings, I still walk past the station. The 6:40 rolls in, the doors open, and strangers step out into the cold. Mrs. Farida lifts a hand from her tea stall, and I lift mine.
I no longer stand near the yellow line.
I don’t need to.
I’m grateful you stayed with me until the end of this story.
If you’re carrying heartbreak and wondering whether love is still for you, I wrote Dating After Heartbreak with you in mind. It’s a gentle guide to trusting, hoping, and dating again.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash