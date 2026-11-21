I went home and did something strange. I took a blank lesson-plan sheet and wrote down everything wrong with me.

I wrote down every remark of his I had filed as a defect: the nocturne that was ‘a bit sad for a Friday,’ my habit of planning weeks ahead, my laugh at the wrong moments.

I stared at the list for a long time. Then I turned the page over and wrote a second one: everything I had given him, and everything he had given me.

The first side was crowded.

The second side was a few lines, and half of them were promises.

That’s when I understood something. The first list wasn’t a record of my flaws. It was every excuse I’d made for him. Each time he didn’t show up, I had taken the blame and called it humility.

I read his message again, the way you read a timetable. It listed where he was going. My name was nowhere on it.

That night, I opened the piano again. I played the nocturne he called “a bit sad for a Friday.” I played it, then badly, then well.

In the middle, I stopped with my hands hovering over the keys.

I had been this person before him.

The girl who practiced until her fingers ached. Who laughed too loudly at school assemblies. Who once taught a shy ten-year-old to read her first piece of music and cried in the staff room afterward.

She was already whole. Already worth knowing. She had stood on that platform so long she forgot a whole life was waiting up the hill.

I stopped going to the station.

The first two Fridays felt like grief. After that, they felt like air.