I repair boats for a living, which makes this a little embarrassing. I should have known better.
Any old sailor in our harbor will tell you a freshly painted hull proves nothing. Paint is the easy part. The truth is in the wood underneath.
I learned about boats long before I learned about love.
I met Elias at the harbor festival last summer. Paper lanterns strung along the pier, he argued with a vendor about the price of grilled corn and won. I laughed out loud. He turned around, caught me laughing, and smiled as we had already shared a joke for years.
We talked until the lanterns burned out. Then we talked on the phone until sunrise. For weeks I walked around with a stupid grin, sanding planks and humming songs I didn’t know I remembered.
I told my brother, “I think this is it.”
I was already picturing us years down the road.
The first leak showed up.
He would go silent for two days, then come back warm and affectionate as if nothing had happened. My late reply turned into an interrogation. A small disagreement about dinner became a verdict on my entire character.
I made excuses for it all. He’s stressed. He had a rough childhood.
Then the questions started to live in my head.
Soon I was keeping a logbook in my head. Monday: warm. Tuesday: distant, reason unknown. Wednesday: forgiven for something I never confessed to.
I tracked his moods to make my decisions.
I stopped going fishing with my father on Sundays. I missed two customer deadlines, something that hadn’t happened in years. My hands, usually steady, began to shake over simple cuts.
I wasn’t sailing anymore. I was bailing water and calling it a voyage.
Hollis, the old shipwright who trained me, watched me botch a joint one afternoon and said nothing. Then he handed me a warped plank.
“Straighten it,” he said.
I clamped it, steamed it, and sanded it for an hour. It looked perfect. By morning it had bent right back.
“Wood remembers how it dried,” Hollis said. “You can’t force it into something it hasn’t decided to be.”
I pretended I didn’t understand.
What I couldn’t see then, and see clearly now, is how Elias and I never had a quiet Tuesday.
Everything between us was fireworks. The conversations, the touch, the making up. We had endless spark, but I can’t remember a single ordinary evening where we cooked, disagreed about something small, and laughed about it afterwards.
That’s the part nobody tells you. Hollis once told me the prettiest boats in the marina are rarely the ones that come home in bad weather.
I never learned whether he could sit beside me in a tired silence. I never learned whether my ‘no’ would be heard or punished. We never even disagreed about something small.
The fireworks were too loud to hear anything.
I never asked anything, because the fireworks were too loud.
The truth is, I wasn’t in love with Elias. I had fallen for a boat in my sketchbook. I kept checking the real one against the drawing.
I collected his best days. He told me three separate times he would work on his temper. I believed it every time, because I wanted to.
But I never once saw the change. I only saw the promise.
I had been renovating a man who never asked me to.
The end was inevitable. He called me selfish for taking a work call during dinner, even though he had known about it for days.
Something in me went still.
I didn’t argue. I paid the bill, walked him to his door, and said goodbye.
Then I sat on the dock for a long time, watching the water.
I expected grief, and it did come, in waves over the following weeks. But first came something I hadn’t felt in months.
What came first was quiet. Then something lighter came, which I recognised as relief. The caring hadn’t stopped. What stopped was the tightness I’d carried so long I mistook it for love, and I could now breathe all the way down. I had been paying for the relationship with my sleep, my work, my father’s Sundays, and my own sense of who I was.
No amount of affection is worth your Sundays, your sleep, and your steady hands.
Elias taught me how to inspect before I board. I no longer judge a person by the paint, or by how bright the lanterns were on the first night. I watch strangers closely now: how they speak to the waiter, how they handle being wrong, whether the person at the first dinner is still there at the fifth.
I still stop to enjoy the lanterns. I walk the whole pier before I decide anything. I’m slower now, and more honest with myself.
Last week, Hollis found me at the workshop and asked if I was ready to start a new hull.
“Yes,” I said. “This time, I’ll check the wood first.”
He nodded, and I felt steady.
I picture a plain grey morning, a shared thermos, and two people rowing in the same direction.
I’m grateful you stayed with me until the end of this story.
If you’re carrying heartbreak and wondering whether love is still for you, I wrote Dating After Heartbreak with you in mind. It’s a gentle guide to trusting, hoping, and dating again.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: iS