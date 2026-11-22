I repair boats for a living, which makes this a little embarrassing. I should have known better.

Any old sailor in our harbor will tell you a freshly painted hull proves nothing. Paint is the easy part. The truth is in the wood underneath.

I learned about boats long before I learned about love.

I met Elias at the harbor festival last summer. Paper lanterns strung along the pier, he argued with a vendor about the price of grilled corn and won. I laughed out loud. He turned around, caught me laughing, and smiled as we had already shared a joke for years.

We talked until the lanterns burned out. Then we talked on the phone until sunrise. For weeks I walked around with a stupid grin, sanding planks and humming songs I didn’t know I remembered.

I told my brother, “I think this is it.”

I was already picturing us years down the road.