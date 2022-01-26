I Kicked Out 11 Types of Toxic Friends and You Shouldn’t Keep Them Too

I’ve gone through a lot of friends in my day. Friends that I thought were loyal, and then they stab me in the back. Friends who are always asking for favors but never return them.

We all have friends in our lives who are there for us when we need them. They’re the ones that pick us up from the airport at 3 am or come over for wine on a Wednesday night. Sometimes, though, we have those other types of friends: the toxic kind.

The ones that drain your energy and make you feel like crap about yourself so they can feel better about themselves. We don’t want to be around them but somehow end up being their friend again and again –

And friends who don’t seem to care about me at all anymore — I think it might be time to say goodbye. But what do you do when your relationships start to feel like a chore?

How can you know which friendships are worth fighting for?

What should you look out for before it becomes too late?

Luckily, I can help you with that. There are seven types of toxic friends, and here’s what they look like:

1. The Toxic Narcissist

This person is always putting themselves first. They always demand attention, and they never take no for an answer.

They only care about themselves and their own needs and will do anything to get what they want. If you don’t give them what they want, they will find someone else who will.

2. The Manipulative Friend

This friend knows how to play the victim well. They’ll make you feel guilty for not doing things their way or for not giving them enough attention.

And if that doesn’t work, they’ll resort to threats and emotional blackmail until you give in.

3. The Complainer

This friend always has something to complain about, no matter what the situation is. They will never be happy, and they will always find a way to make you feel bad.

4. The Over-Sharer

This friend loves to share every little detail of their life with you, whether or not you want to know. They also love to give unsolicited advice, even if you didn’t ask for it.

5. The One Who Constantly Gossips

This friend is always spreading rumors and talking about other people behind their back. They don’t care if it’s true or not — as long as something bad happens to someone else, then that makes them happy.

6. The Negative Thinker

This friend is constantly looking on the negative side of everything and can never see anything good in any situation at all… ever! If you happen to try and point out some positive things about a situation (or even yourself), this person won’t hear it because they’re too busy thinking negatively.

All they want from you is for you to join them in their negativity

7. The Controlling Friend

This friend wants to be in control all the time. They want to know every single detail of your life, and they’ll insist on being able to control you by asking for favors or doing things for you that you don’t want them to do.

If this friend doesn’t get what they want from you, their controlling behavior will become accusations that make it seem like everything is your fault.

8. The Manipulative-Controlling Friend

This person has all the qualities I just described, but since they are both manipulative and controlling, there is no way out without creating a huge fight — this type of toxic friendship can only end in one kind of drama!

9. The Negative Nancy — The Toxic Naysayer

This friend never wants to do anything fun. They always make negative comments, and they never see the bright side of things, which can drag you down.

You should stay away from this friend as much as possible because their negativity will only bring you down too! Sitting down and talking with them directly, but when it comes time for them to talk about themselves, they are very secretive.

When someone close enough asks questions about what happened in their life that made them feel so bad all the time, then suddenly there seems to be something hiding.

10. The Negative Nancy-Manipulative Friend

This person is like a poisonous snake, with venom that makes everything poisonous to everyone around them — they’re always complaining about your friends or family members behind their backs instead of confronting them. They love to start fights and do anything to get what they want.

11. The Unsupportive Friend

This friend never has anything good to say about your dreams or goals, no matter how small they may be. They always find a way to put you down and make you feel like you can’t do it. What’s the point of having this person in your life when all they ever do is make you feel terrible?

…

How To Kick Out Negative Friends?

In the world of reality TV, it’s common to see a “friendship makeover,” in which two people who have had a falling out reconnect and rebuild their relationship.

The same can happen in real life: we may not change our friends, but we can choose new ones that will help us grow.

A toxic friend is someone who brings you down and doesn’t support your dreams or goals. They’re always there with criticism instead of encouragement, they drain all your energy, and you feel like crap after hanging out with them.

A healthy friendship should lift both partners — without taking too much from either one of them! If you always feel exhausted, resentful, or depressed after spending time with someone. Toxic friends are bad for your mental and physical health in many ways:

They lower self-esteem by making snide remarks about everything that goes wrong.

They invite drama into your life (or, if there is no drama in their own lives at the moment, they’ll manufacture some).

When toxic people do well on their path to achieving goals/successes — even modest ones like losing weight or getting a promotion — toxic friends will be quick to point out all of the sacrifices you made to get where you are (like working long hours) while ignoring any effort/sacrifice expended by them.

And more… If you have toxic friends, it’s time to get rid of them!

There are a few ways to go about this:

The straightforward way is to tell them that you don’t want to be friends anymore and why. This can be not easy if the friendship is longstanding or especially close, but sometimes it needs to be done.

You could try distancing yourself gradually by spending less time with them or hanging out with them in groups instead of one on one.

or

If you’re close with their family and they’re important in your life for other reasons (work, shared hobbies, etc.), you might need to find a more passive way to cut ties by slowly fading out of conversations or avoiding being alone with them.

Last words

If one (or more) of these friends sound familiar, then it might be time for you to kick them out of your life for good! Toxic friendships are never worth keeping around, so cut them loose and move on — you’ll be much better off without them.

I kicked out seven types of my toxic friends in life. We all have them, but it’s important to know when to cut ties with these people so you can live a more positive and fulfilling life.

I hope this story will help you identify what your toxic friend looks like before they are too difficult to get rid of!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Image created by the author on Canva