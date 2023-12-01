I Knew I Met the Love of My Life When I Saw How She Spends Money

My favorite part about today is an explanation of how to get two novels at a local bookstore for free.

Turns out, you can collect points at a check-out when shopping for groceries. Then, go to the bookstore and exchange the points for books.

That was my girlfriend speaking. She has two novels on her radar.

She’s one of the financially savviest people I know.

…

Focus on Your Values, Not Feelings

I was too frugal in my early 30s. My focus was my scientific career. All I needed my apartment for was to sleep and have breakfast.

My life was in the laboratory for 70+ hours a week.

Problem was, fixed-term contracts are the norm now even if you work like a hamster running in a wheel.

You need to give your future a serious think. Your current high-paying job isn’t forever.

This idea made me question my mindset.

Do I hope someone will give me a job in the future or do I take care of myself?

Your partner plays a crucial role here. Either you move toward abundance together or you destroy your potential for success.

My girlfriend Makhabbat wants abundance as much as I do.

I met her in a language club. We hit it off right away due to our similar mentalities. We were both raised in the post-Soviet space.

When you meet someone, you don’t give money the power to decide if things would work out between you. But you can observe your partner and your emotional response to what they do.

Two people get along when they look in the same direction. That’s sharing the same values.

I adore spending time with my girlfriend. But there’s a deeper emotional connection between us.

We both like oatmeal for breakfast.

We feel the same way about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

We hate paying for potable water at an airport if you can get it for free.

Feelings play a secondary role in relationships. They vary in intensity. They come and go.

On the contrary, your values hardly change. And if they do, it’s because you mature.

You want more comfort in your daily life when someone becomes part of it. But there’s no guarantee comfort will come.

Relationships are as risky as investments. An emotional high from the first kiss is like your stock soaring…

…That crashes the next day as your partner turns into a jealous control freak.

But as in investments, you can take calculated risks in your personal life.

Here’s how I approached risks while observing my girlfriend’s relationship with money.

…

I Wish I Had This Financial Savvy as a Student

As a student, Makhabbat was living in a dormitory. Not in a room.

In a furnished apartment that was larger than mine.

Pretty amazing for a college girl.

I moved in with her.

My surprise didn’t stop at her ability to pick the best place to live. She could’ve easily won the competition “Who saves more”. Her monthly stipend was 860 EUR ($940), 450 of which she paid for the apartment.

That left her 410 EUR a month for groceries, phone, shopping, and transportation. This is what I call budgeting. And the cost of living is high in Germany.

Makhabbat doesn’t use a spreadsheet to track her expenses. She instinctively knows where to get the best deal. There’s no shortage of Arabic and Chinese grocery stores where you can find fresh (halal) meat and veggies.

860 EUR a month was a temporary situation. Makhabbat wants to be independent.

I respect that.

Being the practical lady that she is, Makhabbat started a side hustle doing what she could best — translating documents from German into Kyrgyz (her mother tongue).

When more money came, she bought several books and online courses to learn astrology and numerology. I’m not one to judge whether there’s scientific ground behind these disciplines.

What matters is she likes it. There’s a huge demand for partner compatibility, money, and career predictions. Makhabbat has a few clients willing to pay her 50 EUR for half an hour of her time.

“I don’t want to rely on my job and side hustles alone. My money must work for me.”

She said that after reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad. It sounds great to make money while you sleep.

All this came gradually. We didn’t hit milestones where I could say

“Wow! She’s the love of my life.”

But after spending a year with her, I knew my choice was right. And it felt right.

…

The Bottom Line

Four years into our relationship, we’re a couple of steps closer to living in abundance.

We’ve taken four trips together.

We moved to a large apartment in the city center.

We invest for the future to reach financial independence.

I could do this alone but it’s cool to have someone who shares your values.

…

