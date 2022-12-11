I Like Him, But He Hasn’t Moved on from His Ex

I always thought the worst feeling out there was falling in love with someone’s husband, but I was wrong.

The worst feeling you could go through is when you like someone who hasn’t gotten over his ex.

Many people decided to go right into the dating pool after the breakup. Only to realize that they haven’t moved on from their ex — and sometimes, they refuse to move on.

I’ve been in both shoes: jumping on Bumble when I was still in love with my ex and falling for a man who still clung to his ex.

Being on the receiving end is, of course, heartbreaking. You don’t deserve it. And no, you’re not just a pit stop.

…

Why its always a bad idea to stay with a man who hasn’t moved on from his ex

To succeed in dating, you need to choose the battle worth fighting for. And you’d be surprised many people chose the wrong one.

In the end, they get stuck in this loop of trying too hard to keep a relationship that isn’t right in the first place.

That’s also what it’s like, when you fall for a man who still thinks about his ex a lot.

But how do you know if he hasn’t truly moved on? Let me give you the subtle signs:

When you ask about his past relationship, his eyes light up. He can’t stop talking about how great his ex was, while usually, he gives you the ‘not in the mood to talk about it’ vibes.

He gives hints here and there that he might not be able to commit soon due to his past relationship ‘trauma’.

He’s still very much engaged with his ex on social media.

He’s hesitant to start over with you and takes things really, really slowly.

He feels more comfortable being in a casual relationship with you than a serious one.

Most men want to have cake and eat it too. They don’t want to commit, yet they don’t want to let you go either. And for some, it’s because they’re waiting for another chance from their exes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, if you think it’s OK to stay and wait around until he chooses you over his ex, you’re wasting your time.

Sure, you can casually date because you choose to. Yet, it’s different when you do it because you’re still clinging to your past relationship.

It feels icky just to stay in such a relationship. God knows it’s not even a relationship, to begin with.

You’re just another rebound for him.

…

His commitment issue has nothing to do with you

Women tend to think it’s their fault when a man they’ve been seeing doesn’t want to commit. Or, he doesn’t want to take the relationship to the next level.

They’ll blame themselves. “If only I’m pretty or understanding or smart enough, etc.” But in reality, it has nothing to do with them.

When a man refuses to take things seriously with you, you should know the problem isn’t you. It’s on him.

It’s tempting to take the blame, but doing so will only make you feel worse about yourself.

Isn’t it unfair to treat yourself that way, when it’s clear he’s the one who isn’t ready?

I hate it when a man has the audacity to tell a woman he doesn’t want to commit because he hasn’t moved on from his ex — just yet.

Then why are they on dating apps and pursuing me in the first place? It makes no sense.

That’s why rather than being busy trying to change his mind, it’s better to be alone. Or keep looking for the one who’s ready.

I wish more women could stop doing this one thing…

Waiting around a man.

I did it for several years in the past. And it got me nothing but heartache.

You can never make a man changes his mind and commits to you. When he’s still so fixated on his past, he’ll forever see you as another option.

Which isn’t a good feeling, is it?

You need someone sure of you without you doing any convincing work. It’s not your job in the first place.

If he still likes his ex so much he can’t stop thinking/talking about it, then you know you deserve better.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***