I Like My Dog Better Than Most People

OK, sometimes he stinks. And he drags mud into the house. He destroyed a pair of shoes when he was a pup. And he’s ruined a few balls of yarn. But…

I still like my dog better than most people.

I’ve told this to people who then feel the need to argue with me. I don’t get why they do that. Would they try to argue me out of a friendship or a dating relationship? Well, maybe they would. And it would be just as unacceptable.

It’s not illogical to prefer dogs to most people. Let’s count the reasons why.

Dogs are loyal

Dogs will not talk about you behind your back

They are always happy to see you

They don’t suffer from envy

They are always up for a hike

Dogs are playful, generous and kind

They will try to comfort you when you feel sad

Dogs don’t care what color you are

They won’t hold a grudge

They don’t judge

They don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day

I could go on, but do I have to?

Honestly, if people were more like dogs, the world would be a better place. Do you agree or disagree? Let me know.

—

This post was previously published on a Few Words.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Dating Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Dating Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash