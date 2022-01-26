I Like My Dog Better Than Most People

OK, sometimes he stinks. And he drags mud into the house. He destroyed a pair of shoes when he was a pup. And he’s ruined a few balls of yarn. But…
I still like my dog better than most people.
I’ve told this to people who then feel the need to argue with me. I don’t get why they do that. Would they try to argue me out of a friendship or a dating relationship? Well, maybe they would. And it would be just as unacceptable.
It’s not illogical to prefer dogs to most people. Let’s count the reasons why.
- Dogs are loyal
- Dogs will not talk about you behind your back
- They are always happy to see you
- They don’t suffer from envy
- They are always up for a hike
- Dogs are playful, generous and kind
- They will try to comfort you when you feel sad
- Dogs don’t care what color you are
- They won’t hold a grudge
- They don’t judge
- They don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day
I could go on, but do I have to?
Honestly, if people were more like dogs, the world would be a better place. Do you agree or disagree? Let me know.
—
This post was previously published on a Few Words.
***
—
Photo credit: Unsplash