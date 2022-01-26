Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Like My Dog Better Than Most People

I Like My Dog Better Than Most People

Some people judge me for this.

by Leave a Comment

 

OK, sometimes he stinks. And he drags mud into the house. He destroyed a pair of shoes when he was a pup. And he’s ruined a few balls of yarn. But…

I still like my dog better than most people.

I’ve told this to people who then feel the need to argue with me. I don’t get why they do that. Would they try to argue me out of a friendship or a dating relationship? Well, maybe they would. And it would be just as unacceptable.

It’s not illogical to prefer dogs to most people. Let’s count the reasons why.

  • Dogs are loyal
  • Dogs will not talk about you behind your back
  • They are always happy to see you
  • They don’t suffer from envy
  • They are always up for a hike
  • Dogs are playful, generous and kind
  • They will try to comfort you when you feel sad
  • Dogs don’t care what color you are
  • They won’t hold a grudge
  • They don’t judge
  • They don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day

I could go on, but do I have to?

Honestly, if people were more like dogs, the world would be a better place. Do you agree or disagree? Let me know.

This post was previously published on a Few Words.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Shefali O'Hara

Type IV cancer survivor, artist and writer. Grew up in New York City, currently lives in Texas. I love animals, books, hikes, art and fireworks. I also love men.

