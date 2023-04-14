I Lived Without Social Media for 3 Weeks— And This Is How it Transformed my Life

If we talk about social media, has become an important part of our day-to-day lives. From our newsfeed to chatting with friends, Everything is now possible on social media.

For me, imagining a world without social media is akin to imagining a world without food. But have you ever thought, “What if there were no social media?”

Just imagine you wake up in the morning and take your smartphone in your hand, but there is no social media on the phone. How your life will change? Of course, there are pros and cons to everything, but let me talk about these.

I stopped using social media for 3 weeks; let’s talk about the results.

…

At first week

For me, the first week without social media was very tough. I was feeling disconnected from the rest of the world. I always wanted to check my phone continuously. I always thought that’s what my friends were doing right now. But as time went on, I tried to keep my mind away from checking my phone and downloading social media apps again.

I was no longer bombarded with notifications and could focus on the present moment.

In the second week:

As time passed, there was a shift in my mind and mindset. I started appreciating the present instead of scrolling through social media all the time. I felt free from the thought of “what my friends are doing” or “what my crush has posted”. Or thinking about that: “Did she read my message”.

I was free from all these thoughts and started feeling and living every present moment and appreciating my surroundings.

I also noticed one major thing: the major distraction that I was having while completing my task was gone. I was able to focus more on my task. I was feeling more productive.

In the thirds week:

In the third, I stopped thinking about social media totally; I was not even getting any major thoughts about social media. I was more present and busy in my day-to-day life.

I get to know the value of face-to-face meetings and getting connected to them instead of chatting on social media. And this was life-changing for me. I started giving time to my family. And this made me closer to my loved ones.

…

So What Actual Changes Came into My Life:

I was more productive than before. And now I can work without checking my phone for a long time. I was more able to focus on my hobbies that make me happy instead of seeing others on social media and getting stressed. I was closer to my loved ones than before. I started spending time with them and strengthening my relationships. I also felt more confident in myself and my abilities.

…

Here Are Five Useful Tips To Live Without Social Media

Replacing social media with your favorite productive activity Instead of scrolling through newsfeeds, try to read a book or go for a healthy walk.

Trunoff notification: you’ll be less inclined to look at social media.

Setting Boundaries: Decide on specific times of the day when you will allow yourself to check social media and stick to them.

Give priority to face-to-face talks.

Reflect on the experience. Take time to reflect on the positive changes you've experienced and use them as motivation.

—

