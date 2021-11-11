I Nearly Divorced My Husband Over a Tattoo

I have never been a tattoo person. I enjoy admiring the artfully done pieces on people’s bodies from afar, but for me, tattoos just aren’t my thing. After living through a traumatic teendom, I have some major commitment issues and permanently altering anything on my body scares the bejeesus out of me.

This is why my husband was perplexed when I proudly announced last summer that I was going to get a “couples” tat with my best friend. What was the tattoo going to be, you ask?

Half a penis on each of our fingers.

The plan was to get a rudimentarily drawn penis (shaft and balls) on each of our fingers, then when we held hands (something we tend to do a lot when we’re drunk), our penis would be showing. Then people could say, “You guys, your penis is showing!”

My friend would have the balls (it would have literally just looked like the top half of a heart), and I’d be the brave one to put a nondescript shaft on my pointer. Then when we joined our fingers together, there would be our penis!

Okay, it’s sort of stupid now that I’m writing it out, but honestly, I still think the idea is hilarious. It’s not like I’d have an entire dick on my finger or anything. The plan was that it would be so small (5 cm tops!), so without our penis parts connecting, nobody would even know what it was tattooed upon our body.

My friend’s husband thought it was hilarious when she told him. He also said, “Only you two would do such a ridiculous thing,” which made me feel good. Then I told Alex, and he flew off the handle.

“What the hell is wrong with you? Why would you want to do something like that?”

Of course, I came back at him defensively and told him that I could do whatever I wanted to my body, and he had better not shame me for it.

“But why would you want a reminder of your shitty past tattooed on your body?” He asked.

To the outside observer, this statement makes no sense. However, I knew exactly what he was implying. Alex has always taken issue with my promiscuous teenage years. After leaving my parent’s house at 16, trying to escape an alcoholic father, I only found myself once again trapped by an abuser. I lived in some pretty scary situations until I was 21 and met Alex.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Alex and I speak very little of my past. He finds it difficult to understand why I stayed so long with someone who treated me so poorly. He doesn’t comprehend why I was happily willing to jump in the sack with anyone who showed interest after finally escaping my abusive relationship. He doesn’t get that it was a defence mechanism as well as an empowerment tool.

In the few times we have talked about it, we only end up fighting. Alex doesn’t get it because he’s never been in an abusive romantic relationship. He doesn’t understand the nuances that must be employed to simply survive. He doesn’t get how those moments can still come back to haunt me 20 years later.

My husband doesn’t understand that getting a tiny penis tattooed on my body isn’t about the fact that I love penises and want more, but instead, it’s a control thing.

I am now in control of my own body. I can do what I want with it. I can love it unconditionally without worrying that someone else will swoop down on me and damage it. This tiny tattoo is a symbol for everything I’ve gone through and exactly what I will never allow to happen to me again.

It’s not that I blame Alex for not understanding.

I do, however, expect him and anyone else who feels the need to criticize the actions of the abused to at least do some research and try to find a little empathy.

In most cases, my husband laughs and tells me I’m funny and to do whatever makes me happy. Alex is a good man. He is kind and gentle and supports me in (almost) everything I want to do. If it weren’t for him, I’d have never started this writing career.

This tattoo thing, though, enraged him. He said it was stupid and wildly erratic. After having been abused all my life, he asked why I’d want to harm my own body too.

Then he said the thing that made me pack up my belongings and leave our family home.

“Why do you need a reminder of being a slut.”

In the days to follow, I toyed with the idea of just going and getting the damn tattoo, filing divorce papers and being done with this entire thing. I could do this on my own, I thought.

Alex, too, was on strike. Usually, he’d have been calling and leaving me text messages about how sorry he was. This time, I heard nothing but dead air. He felt justified in his actions.

It was not my best friend, mother, or even therapist who convinced me to agree to talk to Alex again. It was my brother. It must have been extremely awkward for him to sit there and talk to me about my sexual history and the current state of affairs with my husband, but my brother is a phenomenal person, so he did it, and he did it well.

“Look, think about it this way,” he explained, “Alex has slept with, what, a handful of girls his entire life? He doesn’t understand what it’s like to sow his wild oats. He doesn’t get how sex can be a liberating thing because he’s never experienced that before. So, of course, when you bring up your past and want to tattoo something on your body that signifies that past, it’s probably going to push a few of his buttons. This isn’t a case of him not supporting your actions; it’s him not understanding your actions because your experiences vary so drastically from his.”

Man. I tell you. My brother should ditch his oilfield job and become a therapist.

When I called Alex to talk, he was more than willing.

As I walked into the house, suitcase in hand, my husband hugged me and told me he thought he’d lost me over a stupid tattoo. Alex reminded me that his upbringing was not a piece of cake either, and due to his very conservative family, he had many preconceived doctrines that were difficult to break. It reminded me that we all have trauma from our past, and the best thing we can do is try to empathize with one another over the demons we’re all fighting.

The astute reader will understand the psychological issues concerning this event ran much deeper than a bit of ink. After this experience, Alex and I have been more open to talking about our past, even when it feels uncomfortable. Our vastly different experiences in life tend to cause upheaval, but these experiences can also bring us together.

I still was not sorry for the tattoo idea, but I could admit that perhaps it might have been a bit of a foolish thing to jump into. There are other ways to heal the past and look forward to a healthy future — especially for someone like me, who isn’t even into tattoos all that much.

I had wanted one, simply for the wow factor. I like it when my actions startle and surprise people. A penis tat on my finger would have accomplished this nicely. But is that a good enough reason to get something so permanent?

This gal, who’s still quite terrified of commitment, thinks not.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock