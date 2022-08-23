I Nearly Fell in Love in 3 Days

No I’m not making this up. Some people just stick to you. They immediately become a part of your life and you never want them to leave.

“I must see you again.”

I got the text Thursday evening as I was getting ready for bed. It was about 8pm and I wanted to shower and be in bed by 9:30, and that includes walking dogs and setting up my calendar for the next day. My heart was racing. I didn’t know what to say or how to respond. He was beautiful, he had dark brown eyes, olive skin, he was tall, dressed well, and spoke with the confidence of someone who knew exactly who he was.

I invited him over the next day for drinks and a movie on the couch.

“that’s not soon enough.”

He was right. I wanted to see him right then and there too. But he was still 2 hours away with friends and I was already picking out my pajamas. Tomorrow it was.

The plan was simple, come over for drinks and small bites, probably have sex and then he’ll leave. At least I thought that was what was going to happen. But nothing ever goes as planned.

…

I woke up to tea and a Jhene Aiko tiny desk playing on the speakers. My eyes were dry and I was positioned with my back to a man I had just met. We fell asleep talking. Him first. I don’t do sleepovers. I got up quickly to brush my teeth and wash off yesterdays makeup. He looked at me and smiled.

“Good Morning beautiful.”

Two hours later we were walking hand in hand while my free hand held an americano over ice. We walked through the downtown plaza to Nordstrom to visit the launch of our mutually favorited brand and then grab a bite to eat and some chocolate from the chocolatier across the way. It’s now been 15 hours. There was a silence as we sifted through sweaters and shoes and he leaned over my shoulder to grab my waist and kiss my neck. I’m so happy right now. Who is he? Where did he come from?

“You’ve got to tell me what you’re thinking when you look at me like that”

I’ve never felt so strongly so soon about anyone ever. How do I tell him that? I can’t. But I know that he knows. He feels the same. I can feel it in my bones.

I’m used to falling for people easily. There was my long distance guy who whirled me away for a weekend and then broke my heart by ghosting me. There was the outlier who didn’t know what he wanted and probably still doesn’t. But this one, this one is different. It’s different in the sense that we have mutual feelings, it’s the same because like those; this one has an expiration date.

Look, you’re making it harder for me to leave. I have to leave in a little over a week.

My eyes instantly filled with tears as he explained his situation in his home country of the UK. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know this would ever have to end. I had so much I wanted to do with him.

I knew it wasn’t love, but it was strong. There was a connection that I couldn’t deny and it had an 11 day expiration date. So time to enjoy the next 11 days with the man that I could very possibly never see again.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***