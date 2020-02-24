I Need Someone to Talk to Because of My Mental Illness



I need someone to talk to about my mental illness

After you are diagnosed with a mental illness, it can be overwhelming. You’re thinking, “I need someone to talk to about my mental illness.” You may not have people to turn to you in your circle of friends. Your family may not believe in mental illness, which is frustrating. You feel alone, and you need somebody to talk to you, but your circle of friends and family don’t understand what you’re going through, and they don’t know how to help you. That’s where talking to a therapist can help.

Why a therapist can help when you feel alone

Let’s say you’re diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. You feel like nobody understands what you’re experiencing. Your emotions are strong, and they fluctuate in a rapid way. You are afraid to lose friends, and you don’t know how to maintain long-term relationships. Talking to a therapist can support you in understanding your mental health condition. A therapist is non-judgmental, and they’re going to help you learn the symptoms of your mental health condition. They will support you in cultivating interpersonal relationships. A therapist or counselor can work with you to develop coping skills and learn to manage the symptoms so that you’re able to function in daily life.

Friends try to understand, but they don’t get it

It’s frustrating when you try to explain your mental illness to your friends, and they don’t understand. They may mean well, but sometimes friends who don’t have mental health issues are not sure how to help. They might tell you to eat healthily, exercise more. These things can help with a mental health condition, but there are not enough to manage it. Seeing a therapist and working through a treatment plan is one of the best ways to manage mental illness. A therapist is an excellent person to confide in when it comes to mental illness. They are experts in the field, and they can provide insight into what you’re going through and help you along the way.

Talking helps when you feel alone

When you feel alone, you may not know how to cope with those emotions. That’s why talking about it can help because you can express what you’re going through and understand those feelings better. In therapy, you will discuss what’s causing that isolation. Your therapist may suggest joining some support groups. They could talk about getting out there and meeting new people. If you’re a parent, they will likely suggest making friends with other parents at your child’s school. It’s important to talk about your feelings and develop ways to meet people so that you feel less alone.

You’re not alone

One thing that can be comforting is that other people are feeling this way. When you feel alone, sometimes you feel like you’re the only one that is experiencing these emotions. Everyone feels alone from time to time, and it’s a human feeling. Maybe you are in an isolated area where it’s difficult to meet people who have a mental illness. There are ways to cope with this feeling. You can find online support groups and start to talk about what you’re experiencing. Some people have similar symptoms to you, and you’re not alone, even if you feel like you are.

Online therapy can help you get support

Going to an online therapist can help support you when you’re feeling alone. They are caring and will assist you in understanding your symptoms of mental illness. They will educate you on whatever mental health condition you have. Sometimes feeling alone when you have a mental health condition is because you don’t understand your symptoms. A therapist can educate you with different resources such as books and articles to help you understand what you’re feeling. They will listen to you, and they won’t tell you how to feel. There is no right way to feel, and it’s essential to let yourself experience your feelings so that you can work through them in therapy. Online therapy is safe and confidential. Living with a mental illness is possible, and some people are doing it every day just like you.



