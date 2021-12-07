I Need to Break-up With Someone but I Don’t Know How

Hey Glitch:

My biggest problem is that I don’t know how to break up even if I have to.

Signed,

WTF do I do?

Dear WTF:

TBH, I don’t think you don’t know how. My guess is that you know exactly what you need to do, but are dreading doing it. Let’s assume I’m wrong, though. The answers you are about to read will not save you from feeling pain–might this be another reason you ask this question?

Breaking up calls for honesty, kindness, and the ability to release the other person with good intentions. It should be done in person (NEVER over text). When you speak to the other person, make sure you speak about why you want to break up. Own your feelings. It can be helpful to say something like, “I want to break up because (insert the reason).” Or “This isn’t working for me because (insert the reason).” No matter how clunky or awkward you feel when expressing yourself, that’s okay. The point is to speak your mind in a way so you are talking about yourself and what you need. No one can argue with that.

As you tell the person your feelings, resist assigning blame. If you don’t sling mud or call names, you will find breaking up doesn’t have to be full of drama. It also doesn’t have to take a long time if you both get right to the point so you can move on.

Exceptions to the rule: any abusive relationship does not require a response or explanation from you when you are leaving. Just go.

Good luck, WTF! You are going to be just fine. Go there and do what you want to accomplish. Stand firm and face what might make you anxious. You’ll feel better about how your breakup went down, and so will your SO.

Photo credit: Shutterstock