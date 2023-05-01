I Needed to Be the Narcissist’s New Supply

There is a section in the following article:

I Broke "No Contact" Twice

This was the traumatic end result of calling the malignant narcissist… to apologize.

Where I confessed to being a sidechick.

When me and Dwayne first started messing around he was actually in a long-term relationship (three years, to be exact). Yes, I was Dwayne’s new supply and yes, I was fully aware of it.

I became the new supply willingly and wilfully and I’m going to tell you the real reason I was eventually going to become somebody’s sidechick.

Because it was inevitable.

…

October 2013

The transition from pick-me to new supply

I mentioned how we met in my Spanish 102 class,

This Is the Malignant Narcissist's Hunting Method

This is the pathology behind it and why it continues to be so successful

This article picks up where we left off in the one linked above.

Immediately after our initial encounter, Dwayne joined my friend group and started sitting with us, in our corner of the classroom.

From there, we all exchanged phone numbers and started hanging out together after class to “study”. Behind the scenes, Dwayne and I started getting closer.

So much so, Dwayne and I also ended up getting on video calls (Oovoo). Soon after, we agreed to meet up at his house to study.

I remember traveling to his apartment in Crown Heights (Brooklyn) and although I don’t remember how everything went down I do know that in less than thirty minutes we were having sex.

I also remember his girlfriend’s things on his dresser.

(She didn’t live there but she spent many nights there and therefore had a lot of her stuff at his apartment.)

This day would mark the beginning of an affair that involved him triangulating me into his relationship for me to become her replacement, and this would be made clear the night she left him.

By his own admission.

…

December 2013

The Break-Up

By now, Aleyda had been cheating on him as well and this had been discovered when she went to a party and never came home. Her parents thought she was spending the night with him and so did her best friend,

Because that’s what she told them.

(I was with him when those phone calls came in as the search for her started.)

Long story short, she definitely wasn’t with him but she was definitely with someone else. I had class so I left. The events between now and this next part are gone, I don’t remember.

What I do remember is shortly after that last fiasco, Dwayne and Aleyda got into a fight, and she ended things with him.

Either I was asked to come over or I offered and he told me he wanted me to. This was around 8/8:30 at night. I was there in an hour and a half.

From ‘New’ Supply to ‘Main’ Supply

I didn’t say too much when I arrived because they were actually still having it out so I let him have his time, and laid next to him.

Well, at some point, Aleyda told him something to the effect of “Have fun with your new girlfriend” or with “the next one” (something like that).

He read this out loud to me before looking at me and bursting out laughing. He then did something that didn’t sit right with me, he kissed me on my cheek and said, “I will”.

He said this as he looked down at the message, responding to it out loud before typing those same words. At this very moment, I felt off.

For the first time in three months, I felt cheap. He had just admitted, inadvertently, that I was in fact her replacement. I was the new supply.

And a chill ran through me.

(Dwayne would go on to initiate sex with me but I told him no because he was too vulnerable and should take the night to come to grips. He agreed.)

So… how did I get here?

I’ll tell you exactly how.

…

It All Started with a Little Conditioning

The unfortunate side effects of the “waiting game”

I was one of those kids whose parents weren’t going to spend hundreds of dollars on material things,

Such as:

sneakers

designer clothes

game systems

But many kids I knew had parents who would.

I didn’t grow up with the experience of fitting in or ever being with the popular (or “chosen” crowd) because there was always something I lacked that made me stand out and got me rejected.

I was always without while within.

(A spectator in the middle of an experience.)

. Many people who grew up the way I did had friends whose parents would spend money on seemingly anything it was their kids wanted.

Meanwhile, sometimes, I had to wait until Christmas to get something they got the same week it came out. Sometimes the Christmas I got what I wanted, didn’t fall in the same year. It was restrictive and it felt unfair to have to wait for —

holidays

birthdays, or

graduations

just to receive toys, games, and desires as a kid. Just to get what most children around me were receiving too easily. Why couldn’t I want something and have it, just because I wanted it? Why did it have to be so hard — for me?

The conditioning was so subtle, that I didn’t even realize it was happening. Many third parties, in love triangles, have this in common. When it came to getting the simplest things we wanted as children,

The answer was always “No”.

…

Homewrecking Isn’t Always A Matter of Self-Worth

This is about statistics

When you grow up constantly being told no, you start developing the conditioning that you won’t get the things you want.

Not necessarily because you don’t think you deserve it, but because you literally learn that abundance just doesn’t happen to you.

Because it didn’t.

For some of us, it’s not a matter of self-worth.

It’s about being conditioned to expect lack in the departments of life that are most meaningful to us. Simply because we lacked them, as children.

Often, we had a generous friend, or a relative, who let us borrow some of their stuff because they usually had parents who would buy them whatever they wanted.

Sometimes, we would even get to have these things, if they let us. Either way, our abundance came from hand-me-downs.

They came from what people already had.

This sentiment eventually trickled into my earlier dating experiences

The boys I liked went for the popular girls and the girls who were prettier because they had access to the material things mentioned above.

Equally, as triggering, most of the guys I like either seemed to be taken by somebody else or interested in somebody else. I was always overlooked and skipped over.

I always seemed to lack and it never made sense why these sunnier sides of life always seemed so accessible to everyone around me — but not me.

At this point, watching everything others got so easily remain just out of my reach really started to affect me.

A new form of conditioning began taking place as I realized the things I really wanted already belonged to someone else.

This started reinforcing the belief that —

There was no way to attain what or who I wanted unless it was through somebody else who either had it or had access to it.

This perspective set the foundation for the new supply I would become later down the line. The pathology began here.

…

The Pathology of the Pick-Me

It isn’t “settling” if it’s what I wanted… right?

There’s a song by an artist named K’La called PMW (P****, Money, Weed). It’s a cover of Lil Wayne’s original song of the same name.

In K’La’s rendition of the song, there’s a line that’s always stood out to me and it goes —

“Every girl spends her life looking for a Prince Charming,

but if he take too long she will settle for the doorman

she don’t really care just as long as he ain’t poor, man

but if he is fuck it then — she’ll settle for your man.

You can listen to it, here.

I can’t relate to stealing someone’s man for his money but I can relate to being the other woman because I was tired of waiting. I wasn’t going to let the circumstance of a relationship that was dying, tell me “no”.

I was tired of no.

Eventually, everyone gets tired of hearing no and tired of asking, knowing the answer’s gonna be no. So, eventually, you start taking what you want. No questions asked and without permission granted.

Why?

Because of the belief that something better isn’t out there for you.

Or at least, not something as good as what you have your sights set on and definitely not something that would be all yours. And there was one reason particular reason I felt this way when it came to Dwayne.

Dwayne was very physically attractive

He was right on par with the guys who were never interested in me in junior high school. It was unusual for a man as attractive as him to look my way because guys like him just weren’t into girls like me.

In real life or in the movies.

(Unless it’s some bullshit romantic comedy)

His interest motivated me but there was another factor at play here. I never felt like I deserved the things I lacked but I did feel like when it came to men, I fell short in some way.

Dwayne, as narcissists do, created a sob story of how badly he was being treated in his relationship.

(It didn’t help that I actually witnessed some of Aleyda’s poor treatment of him either.)

This fed into my savior complex and fueled my pick-me behavior to an explosive degree too because now not only did I feel like I shouldn’t be settling for less — but Dwayne shouldn’t have to either.

My pathological sense of lack was being triggered and I was now hellbent on becoming the provider(s) I didn’t have. And, as many children of neglect tend to do, I overcompensated what I never received,

In romantic arenas.

…

The Makings of The New Supply

It’s a lot more natural than it is intentional

Because of how great I actually thought Dwayne was, that sense of lack I’d grown up with my instincts were telling me that I’d never find that type of ’great’ again.

(After all, we are all “unique”, right?)

It didn’t help that I’d also been conditioned to believe that the things that should be yours will already belong to someone else — which Dwayne did.

Because of my conditioning, two things started happening:

His relationship status became a trigger, resembling the oppressive parent or guardian that kept me from the luxuries I craved as a kid. His relationship simply existing became an active restriction, in the way of me getting what I wanted.

His complaints of being treated unfairly resonated with how I’d felt my whole life. I started believing we were in this together.

I refused to stay in my place and respect their relationship as an act of rebellion as I now saw Aleyda as one of those ungrateful kids from my childhood who didn’t appreciate what they had, or how good they had it.

And although it is too easy to say I settled for someone else’s man, I wouldn’t have called it ‘settling’ in the usual sense, at that time. I would’ve ironically considered my pursuit of Dwayne refusing to settle for less.

Remember that “waiting game” I mentioned earlier

I was playing it now.

But this time I was playing it with the intent to get exactly what I was gunning for. Dwayne. I was tired of waiting for the right man to come along. I was tired of hanging in there until it was my turn to be loved.

And I was done being the “good girl” and getting crumbs as a result. For once, I wanted it to be my turn to gain. And for once I knew I deserved it.

And because I prided myself (foolishly) back then on knowing how to treat a man and it was obvious his girlfriend didn’t, I suddenly realized that I no longer fell short.

So… why should I have to lack?

I saw the man I wanted and it wasn’t fair that someone got to have him, especially when she wasn’t even treating him right.

(In reality, they were both cheating on each other.)

It was my turn to get what I wanted,

Because it had to be.

…

When The Pick-Me Gets Picked

Be careful what you wish for (you just might get it)

Make no mistake, this isn’t a feel-good article.

This is not an article to make excuses for the women and men who intercept happy homes or play an active role in the dissolution of already crumbling romantic foundations.

This is not a justification piece.

You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Although I became Dwayne’s main source of supply in December 2013, he wouldn’t make it official until March 2014.

Once I made the transition from New Supply to Main Supply, I saw what Aleyda had been dealing with.

Dwayne started cheating on me with Aleyda and retaining supply sources elsewhere. She was used to make me feel devalued (physically).

The beatings began shortly after.

I was raped and sodomized, as well, and came very close to losing my life at his hands on more than one occasion.

This is a cautionary tale as much as it is a perspective into the pathology of those of us who have taken part in love triangles. This is just one perspective. Do with it what you will.

But don’t be like me.

Pick-me’s never get picked by the right people… because they aren’t even choosing themselves.

Choose wisely.

The writer who has to write in order to stay alive — I am not kidding.

© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.

