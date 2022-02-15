I Never Pursued Him Because He Was My Best Friend

It’s funny how you just remember things sometimes.

We Were 14

We met in Spanish class. The teacher assigned seats by last name, and he sat right behind me. I don’t remember how we started talking or how we became friends. What I do remember is that he was a bit quirky and shy and had a bright smile.

I was usually a bit shy too, but seeing it in him made me feel more confident. Something about him told me that I could be myself and be accepted.

After a while, we started leaving class together. We would stop at my locker (which soon became our locker) so I could drop off my Spanish textbook. Then, we would walk toward my next class. The warning bell would ring — a reminder that class started in 2 minutes — and he would turn and run to his next class.

Literally, run.

One day I asked him about it and learned that his next class was back on the other side of campus — close to the class we would leave together.

And I wondered if he liked me.

*Sigh*

I liked him. A lot.

After I learned that he was walking with me to my next class, not because his class was nearby, but because he wanted to spend more time with me, my heart swelled.

But I never told him how I felt.

He was my best friend. I loved our time together. I loved the way he made me feel. And I didn’t want to jeopardize what had become a very special connection.

So I never pursued a relationship with him.

After the school year ended, we spent the summer hanging out. Riding bikes, climbing trees, going to the movies. A hug here and there. A touch on the shoulder. Some days, a phone call after dinner.

It was the purest form of a crush I’ve ever experienced. Likely, that I’ll ever experience.

Then, a new high school opened. He was zoned to go there.

We tried not to be sad about it. We decided that going to different schools wasn’t going to impact our friendship.

I wanted to tell him how I felt, but it came from a place of desperation. I was flailing knowing that he wouldn’t be by my side next school year.

No more shared classes or shared lockers or shared moments in the hallway before the warning bell would ring.

I never told him because I was afraid that I had misread everything. And he would just disappear.

He made new friends.

And we started talking less.

He joined theater and his free time disappeared.

And mine wasn’t fairing much better with an advanced course load.

And then I got a boyfriend.

The boyfriend got into my head about our friendship.

The boyfriend would ask me why I wanted to hang out with my best friend when I could hang out with him? He would tell me that guys aren’t friends with girls unless they want to be more than friends. (In hindsight, I should have known it would be a problem when he became friends with a girl, but that’s another story.)

Where Would I Be Now?

I don’t know if I can say I regret not pursuing my best friend. I don’t know if it would have worked out. I can ask a million ‘what ifs.’

For all of my ‘what if’ questions, I wish I could play out the scenarios like movies and truly know what my best life would look like — but for all I know, this is my best life.

I don’t think everything happens for a reason. I think everything just happens, period. But if you want to look for a reason, I’m sure you can find it.

Maybe it’s best to leave this alone, as a bittersweet (but mostly sweet) childhood memory. And remember what it feels like to crush on someone so innocently.

I’ll probably never feel that way again, but I’m lucky to have been able to experience it at all.

Photo credit: iStock