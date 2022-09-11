I Once Asked Someone to Guess My Weight — Did Not End Well

When I was 7 months preggers with my son, I weighed approximately the same as a narwal. I was sweaty all the time and slick to the touch mimicking the famed unicorn of the sea.

Short of having a long sharp horn on my head, I was quite reminiscent of this particular sea creature — a marvel to look at from afar, but nobody wanted to get too close for fear I might turn on them.

The reason I’m telling you about my morbid obesity (this is not an exaggeration) while pregnant is to make you feel uncomfortable. I know that you’re reading this right now and experiencing conflicting feelings. You may want to laugh because my comparisons are so succinctly hilarious. However, you also won’t allow yourself to laugh because laughing at fat people is wrong.

Look. I’m allowing you to laugh.

Go for it. It’s funny. We don’t have to be standing for a cause all the god damn time. I laugh at my own fatness to this day — and I’m giving you permission to laugh at my chub as well. But make sure to keep your chuckling to my specific flab; others might not feel as liberatedly fat as I do.

Also, I realize “liberatedly” isn’t a word, but I can’t think of the correct term to use, so I’m Shakespearing that shit, okay.

While all this enormous corpulence was going on, I was working as a prep cook at a local pub.

“Load me up with a large plate of poutine — extra curds, please!” I’d say jollily to the cook while on my second lunch break of the day. In retrospect, working at a greasy bar while having all sorts of weird pregnancy cravings was not a great thing for me and my health.

My chef, I’ll call her, Betsy, was a strange woman. One minute, she was telling me how she had to pull over on the side of the highway that morning on her way to work because she was “growing a brown tail,” and in the next breath, she was crying because customers weren’t complimenting her take on the classic BLT (she added pickles).

Another weird thing about Betsy: she was constantly asking people to guess her age. She might meet someone for a whole of 3 minutes and was already saying her classic line, “Now, I want you to guess how old I am? I bet you can’t do it!”

Of course, the grocery delivery man, or the health inspector, or whoever was unlucky enough to come into contact with this awkward inquiry would reply, “Oh. I’d rather not. I’ve got a lot of work to do here.” But Betsy was persistent.

“Come on, just throw me a bone here — guess my age! Guess it!”

I’m not saying all line cooks are haggard, but the job does tend to create a veil of exhaustion over one’s previous unblemished features.

It’s the above-average temperature on the line and the stress of dealing with yet another customer yelling at a server, saying they are allergic to onions. Chefing is the kind of career where you don’t get paid nearly enough for the bullshit that constantly surrounds you.

So yes, sometimes, cooks age a bit faster than regular people. This is why whenever Betsy would strong-arm people into guessing her age, she’d always come away pouting.

They would always guess at least a few years older than she was.

My question is, why would anyone want a stranger to guess their age? Are these people delusional? Thinking, ah yes, I look so young and fresh I want to hear about it from random strangers. Everyone I encounter must know that I look younger than my age; hence, I will force them to guess my age and then laugh at their stupid, stupid faces when they get it wrong.

And they would get it wrong in Betsy’s case. So direly wrong.

There I’d be, stuck consoling the woman while the bread guy brought in his racks of multigrain, telling me telepathically that he was sorry while Betsy scream-swore that we were going to have to get a new bread guy because this fucker is an asshole!

Betsy never learned her lesson when asking strangers to guess her age.

That is until I decided to teach her a lesson.

A repair person had come in to fix the dishwasher which was on the fritz. Betsy, being Betsy, started in on him, asking how old he reckoned she was. Just as that familiar twitch of “this is a fucking trap, man” crossed over this guy’s face, I turned to Bets and said, “Hey! Since we’re playing the numbers game, how about this one…” I paused.

While looking both Betsy and the repair guy in the eyes for much longer than acceptable, I slowly said, “How much do you think I weigh.”

They were both devastated.

The repair guy looked at Betsy, said, “I need to go get a part from my van,” and straight-up ran away.

Betsy dared to be angry with ME for putting her and the repairman in such an awkward position.

I wanted to say, “but that’s what you’ve been doing all along,” but realized it was a lost cause.

It seemed that guessing an obese person’s weight was more offensive than guessing an old person’s age.

In the end, my plan worked perfectly. I never again witnessed Betsy corner a perfect stranger in an attempt to get some sort of backwards compliment out of them. Instead, she just kept making me those cheesy poutines and telling me tales about shitting on the side of the highway.

And in the strange world that is the restaurant biz, you can’t really ask for much better than that.

This post was previously published on it’s just foam.

