I Packed Up My Whole Life and Went to College in America – Here’s Why

Growing up I was, by far, the shyest and introverted person in my friendship group, if not the whole school. I was constantly crippled by fear, self-doubt, and social anxiety – the polar opposite of the outgoing and adventurous person I am now.

I will never forget the day my confidence was pummelled to an all-time low during a P.E class in the 6th grade. We were walking laps around the oval and one of the popular girls walked past me, and she said something along the lines of, “you’re so ugly”. Definitely not the words an insecure pre-teen boy needs to hear.

I replayed these words in my head for a long time, and they shaped a lot of my actions in the years to come. I genuinely believed that since the most popular and prettiest girl in school had said this, everyone else must have been thinking it too.

Fast forward, I slowly began to build up my confidence, mostly thanks to a couple of my best friends being a little more adventurous than myself. By the time I had finished year 12, I was well and truly out of my shell, but nowhere near where I wanted to be. I still felt awkward in social settings, and I would often blush red in the face at the slightest tinge of embarrassment. I always envied the guys who were so confident in every social setting, and thought I’d never be able to get there myself.

Working in hospitality in my teenage years definitely put me out of my comfort zone, and taught me how to interact and talk to people on the fly. It wasn’t until I made one of the biggest decisions of my life, however, that I came to know what discomfort and growth truly feel like.

Not enjoying the start of my university education in Australia, I was very fortunate to be presented with an opportunity in the form of a golf scholarship – all the way in the USA. The prospect of packing up everything and leaving was enough to frighten me, but I’ll never forget the words one of my father figures said to me right before I made my decision. “The world is a bigger place than Canberra, mate”.

It was at that moment I decided to cast aside my fears and fully commit myself to the move.

Arriving on US soil for the first time was a culture shock, to say the least. Despite being similar in many ways, Australia and America are very different. From the accents, food, belief systems and driving on the other (wrong) side of the road, I had a lot to adjust to. During the first couple of days at school, I felt myself crawling back into my shell.

I knew no one. Everyone dressed, looked and sounded different. My accent drew a lot of attention, and as someone who grew up hating the spotlight, I was pretty uncomfortable.

It wasn’t long, however, before I began to make friends with others on my golf team, in my dorm block and in my classes. I started to slowly feel more comfortable as an ‘outsider’. One person I looked up to, and admired, was a fellow Australian playing on the school’s basketball team (who’s since gone on to play professionally). He ended up being one of my best mates over my 2 years at the school – and boy was he confident, both on and off the basketball court. By spending a lot of time with him, I was able to observe and model his mannerisms and actions – which in turn built up my own confidence to an all-time high.

After spending 2 and a half years at college in America, I became a completely different person. Despite not finishing my degree, I had learned far more from my experiences there than I have in any classroom throughout my 12+ years of schooling.

I didn’t know why I went to college overseas initially, but in hindsight, it couldn’t be clearer. Deep down I knew I was capable of being confident. I knew that I wanted to be more, and I needed to grow as a person. Taking the leap to go on an overseas adventure drastically accelerated my personal growth – certainly more than any book I’ve ever read.

As they say, ‘life’s greatest experience is your own experience’. Packing my bags and leaving my friends and family was exactly what I needed for my own self-growth. The confidence I gained from all of these uncomfortable experiences has shaped me into the person I am today, which the 12-year-old me would never have dreamed possible.

If you’re ever doubting yourself or feeling the need to shift your life in another direction, always make the most discomforting decision. It is these experiences that shape us into the person we’re capable of becoming and doing things we never thought possible of our past selves.

Featured image Shutterstock

internal image courtesy of author