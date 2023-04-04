I Promise You Won’t Drop It if You Lighten Your Grip

One night in a dream one of my spirit guides came to me. His name is George.

No, I don’t know why his name is George. He just looks like a George. That isn’t important. Pay attention.

What’s important is that George said to me,

“You don’t have to work to hold yourself on the planet. The planet is holding you.”

Which I took to mean,

“We’ve got you kid, relax.”

I took it that way because, when I awoke, my body was so tense I was partially holding myself up off the bed. My back was rigid and my stomach and pelvis were inches above the mattress. I let all that go and relaxed into the bed.

Because fighting the immoveable and inevitable always works out so well.

The tension had become a habit. When I forget that the planet, gravity, and whatever metaphysical beings who have my wellbeing on their ethereal agenda are there, I get all scrunched up again.

Silly, really. Why fight to hold ourselves on a planet that has gravity? Or tense up in an effort to pull against that gravity?

Because fighting the immoveable and inevitable always works so well. Right? To say nothing of the ineffable.

Lest you think I make mock of physics and metaphysics, I assure you I do not. George and I have a pact. I relax as often and as much as possible, and he and my other guides hold me in a feather-light grip.

Why a light grip? Join me in an experiment. If you are holding something while you’re reading this — say a coffee cup or a wine glass for example — notice how hard you are gripping it. No, don’t change your grip, nobody but your guides are watching. Just notice how hard you’re holding on.

If you’re gripping it as if any minute it might run away from you, sloshing the very nectar of morning as it traipses away, then slowly loosen your grip.

I said slowly. If you drop it I’m not cleaning it up.

Loosen it a milliliter or some such infinitesimal measure at a time. At each stage notice if you are in danger of dropping it. If you get really close, stop. How lightly can you hold it without chancing dropping it?

Why a coffee cup or a glass? Because I realized one morning I had a death grip on my coffee cup. Similar to the effort I had put into holding myself in bed and onto the planet before George’s surprise visit.

I lightened my grip and the coffee cup didn’t run away with my beloved coffee. It stayed warmly in my hand.

What else do we grip tightly? So many things. I can’t answer for you, but feel free to answer in the comments.

I personally have held onto relationships, locations, and memories of things long lost or given away. Roads not taken, houses not bought, and relationships not pursued. I have broken a toothbrush as I was brushing my teeth.

I constantly remind myself to hold onto my son lightly. He is grown and my grip has been just loose enough that he pursues his own dreams, and checks in for love and support when he needs it.

Most things we grip tightly will eventually struggle to get away. Maybe not coffee cups, but kittens, puppies, and people. Our very fear of loss and abandonment is guaranteed by us holding everything in a death grip.

Nobody wants to be in a death grip. Our bodies don’t want us holding them in one either. The more relaxed we become, the more supported we realize we are, the less need we have to hold tension in our bodies.

Here’s how to start

Put down that cup or glass, but keep a light hold on it if you want.

Close your eyes and take three deep breaths, noticing how they feel entering and leaving your body.

Feel everything about whatever you are touching. Notice the feel of the clothing against your skin.

Notice the feel and texture of whatever you’re sitting on. Experience your body’s full weight on it. Relax into it and feel it support you completely.

Notice that the floor supports the object you’re sitting on.

Become aware that the building supports the floor.

Feel the earth and earth’s gravity supporting the building, and therefore you.

. . .

Relax and finish your coffee or other adult beverage.

This post was previously published on New Choices.

