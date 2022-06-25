I Quit Waiting for Him to Message Me & Asked Him on a Second Date

Is it scary sending a text after the first date? Of course!

It is a lot of pressure. Why? Because of what every friend or show has ever said about it.

Wait 24 hours.

Nope. That’s still early. Have your crush wait longer.

Slide into his DMs faster, ask “if he got home safe.”

Text right after.

Keep it simple and ask “if he enjoyed the date and would like another.”

Sis, those questions got overdone. Get creative.

I agree with all the above. So, I was confused about what to do.

Life is not black and white. Grey areas exist.

To color between the lines, I send one essential text. You tell your crush you are thinking of them and why. How do they respond? Does the guy’s message feel like he wants you to miss him?

Are you afraid of rejection? This soft introduction makes “no” hurt a little less. So, here are five (5) ways to tell your partner you miss them before asking for a second date.

5 conversation lead-ups to asking for a second date

1. Send a meme or song.

“I saw this meme. It made me think of you.”

It shows you paid attention. Now, the two of you have an inside joke. You remembered the person liked memes. Or something they said in the conversation is still on your mind.

Plus, it’s always good to make your crush smile. Happy feelings create more feel-good emotions around time spent with you.

2. Share a thought or say you had a daydream about them.

“I had an amazing time last night. I’m still thinking about it.”

This message is such a light form of flattery. Who does not want to be unforgettable? They might also have felt the same way. But your crush was afraid to say it.

3. Ask to continue having good experiences.

“I enjoyed the conversation we were having. Our talk about XYZ was too short. Can we meet up this week?”

Get straight to the point without the pressure. This way, it seems you are asking out a new acquaintance rather than a crush. The guy might also appreciate your directness.

4. Mention a pet.

“I saw a cute dog at the park today. It made me think of the photo you showed me of your puppy. I’d love to meet him sometime.”

Pet owners love their animals. They are also happy when dates get along well with their fur babies. Thus, they can have their two favorite people in their lives without conflict.

5. Make time for their favorite book or show.

“I checked out the show you said you liked. I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night; it was so good. Oh my gosh, I am excited for season 2. Would you mind grabbing coffee to rehash details about season 1?”

I like this message the most. I love reading books and watching shows are my favorite kinds of entertainment. This ask fits my personality.

How to make it fit yours? The person might have suggested a hangout spot or another activity of interest to you. Ask him if he would share the experience with you.

Takeaway

If you aren’t sure how they feel about you, save this question for a face-to-face meeting and suggest a daytime event.

The daytime is more relaxed. It has very little pressure or romantic vibes, which can dull awkwardness. Thus, the person can say no to further dates instead of ghosting you.

If you want a second date, ask for it. Cut your wait time in half.

A quick answer is better than wondering “what if” for hours. Don’t you think so too? When it is difficult to pose the question, start a conversation. Then make your request.

Source: Bustle

Photo credit: Shutterstock