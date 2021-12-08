I Raised a Boy Into a Man Who Is Choosing to “Adult”

His eyes were always open and full of wonder. He couldn’t read fast enough, nor could he ask enough questions. I had to take his books away at age 8 to get him to sleep at night. He might have been the most fun child, ever, to raise into his teenage years.

But before I go on and on about him, I need to give credit to the village who helped me with that sweet first child of mine.

my father who took him during some of his homeschool days and worked with him in the woods, taught him some skills, and enjoyed listening to his chatter.

my dear friend, Dave, who took him and mentored him through his social studies and history classes in middle and high school.

his robotics coach, Chris, who was a typical engineer, personality-wise, but loved the kids and did great work with them.

my mother who helped me clothe and feed that growing boy through his first 17 years of life.

his Boy Scout leaders, as fumbly as they were, loved him and took him on all kinds of outings where he learned a lot about himself and some pretty darn useful skillsets.

my siblings and their spouses, especially my youngest brothers. They were integral to so many beautiful memories and playtime with him when he was a little boy.

my friend and choir director who took him under her wing and taught him to sing. The friends he made during his years in the children’s choir are still in his life…and mine.

Of course, this list is eternal. As a homeschool mom, I was constantly reaching out for help to make sure no stone was left unturned and no opportunity for learning was lost. My oldest, my son, benefitted from some neat people’s attention and love.

As a child, he got a lot of attention from the village. He was beautiful, highly intelligent (taught himself to read at age 4), and a sponge. He loved learning about everything, which made him really fun to hang out with for adults.

Things got more challenging for me, as his mom, as he entered the tween years. There were things I just didn’t know about how to motivate a boy. I didn’t raise my kids like they lived on a farm, perhaps like I should have. We did have that much work to do.

He was so into his learning and reading and exploring that I typically did most of the work, though. I didn’t want to get in the way of that fire inside him.

For a few years, I regretted that. I thought he would never be able to find his focus. From about 15 to 18, he struggled. I don’t know why it had to be like that, but it did.

I don’t know if it is because his father never decided to “father” him. It could have been mostly hormonal, for all I know.

But, one thing I do know, is that he is my favorite boy in the whole world. He did the brave thing and never pushed me away. Even when he was going through his roughest patches, he still reached out to me.

We laugh about it all now, how strange it was that he drunk-dialed me when I was a time zone behind him and he called me at 1 in the morning, where he was. I was on a work trip. But, he wanted to talk. And a mother never doesn’t answer her phone, at least for this kid.

That phase was incredibly short, thank God.

Now, he’s in the US Army, working his butt off, always excited for what is coming next; another school to attend, another opportunity to grow, another brother to spend time with. It’s a perfect place for him.

Having grown up with a mother and three sisters, his soft side has always been beautiful to me. And now, he is there, toughening up the parts of him that need it. As much as it is hard for me to be here…and him there…I appreciate what he is doing for himself and how he has decided to serve our country.

He is learning where he is lacking and going straight toward the thing that will help him to be a wholly-formed human. It’s exciting to watch. And tiring!

His sweet girlfriend is an amazing match for him. And I wish them all the very best. They are both works in progress but are in progress. There is no staleness in either of their lives. They are learning and growing together and I trust them to do it so much better than I did. I continue to pray they will, every day.

I know he is not perfect. He’s a jerk kid, still. I never told him he was perfect, thank goodness. But I did give him room to grow and sought out opportunities for him to stretch. And now, he does that for himself.

I have worked myself out of a job. And that is as it should be!

