I Simplified My Anxiety by Staying in My Comfort Zone

We are taught to “be strong” and learn to deal with our triggers. We have been taught that this is brave. Well, that approach never worked for me. Being “strong enough” to co-exist with my triggers did not work for me.

Experience has shown me the best course of action for me is to identify each trigger and get it away from me (or myself away from it) as fast as possible. And these were the steps I took to do it.

Identify the easiest trigger to remove first Remove the trigger entirely (or temporarily, as a test-run) Observe your mental (and emotional) state afterward

For example, I noticed I was constantly anxious when it came to my Android. I’d have panic attacks, I couldn’t stop checking it.

I suffered phantom vibrations and if I didn’t get a message from certain people I’d get plunged into anxiety, and sometimes even depression.

I observed my own changes, and tracked them, for a number of months — until I finally caught the pattern.

And I decided to do a little test.

. . .

I Bought A Dumbphone

A burner, and hid my android. Within 3 days my anxiety decreased by about a solid 90%. This percentage went up as each day passed. For me, it usually takes about three to four days for the full effects on my energy to subside (depending on the trigger).

I’ll usually spend that time looking back on the trigger and find different angles to understanding it — this is what I do with the space I take. And I ended up coming to a big realization.

When you get a phone you naturally expect to get some type of notification. Even if it’s only an alarm or default apps. Even if you place your phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ you still subconsciously program yourself to expect something to be waiting for you when you —

wake up look at your phone think about your phone (admit it.)

This spirals out of control eventually. For some it happens as a slow burn, for others (like myself) it’s just a matter of days. And I figured out why this happens to some of us, but only when I threw out the android and cut the burner off.

. . .

Returning To The Comfort Zone

In January of this year, the burner cut off and I decided not to pay the bill. I work on Medium, it was a decision I could afford to make. And once I did, there was this instant natural peace I stepped into.

This part of my brain that had been running in the background since I first got a phone fourteen years ago, finally shut off. This is when I realized what causes the spiral. Having, and keeping, a cellphone kept my brain on all the time. When I slept it was kept on autopilot — still on.

And by cutting it off entirely, by not (physically) having a phone around me at all, I eliminated a level of anxiety from my life that I didn’t know was a factor in my life.

. . .