I Taught My Kids To Swear With Gusto Today

I often talk about how much I dislike kids, but nothing could be further from the truth when I think about my children. My children are much more fun to hang out with than pretty much anyone else I know because they are exactly like me. They have intelligent things to say about climate change and can always come up with the most hilarious jabs at Donald Trump.

They love hearing me tell stories, which works out great for everyone because we all know how much I love the sound of my own voice.

Plus, the best part about my kids is they are weird AF.

Lars has started doing this thing where he approaches me, starts tapping his fingertips together thoughtfully (Mr. Burns style) and intensely stares at me. He does this for an uncomfortably long period of time — regardless of whether I see him or not.

Then he announces in a thunderous voice, “Now listen!” I’m usually startled by this because he is very good at sneaking up on me. “Lindsay, Lindsay, Lindsay, we really must have a conversation about these bi-annual reports you’ve just handed in. They’re shit, Lindsay. Utter and absolute shit.”

This faux businessman act he puts on cracks me up every time. The problem is, he decided to pull his little stunt while we were at the park the other day, and it seemed other adults were greatly offended by this 13-year-old (who looks like he’s 10 or 11) swearing loudly at his mother.

Usually, I try not to project my over-reaching self-awareness onto my children. I’m always a little concerned about what the people around me are thinking, but I don’t want my kids to worry about that sort of thing. So I try to let go of these self-esteem problems I’ve been battling my entire life — at least when I’m in the company of my children.

Except for this time with the swearing. I realized it was high time I taught my children the secret code of curse words. There are two essential lessons when it comes to swearing, and those lessons are, you must know when and how to swear with gusto.

First of all, I should clarify that I don’t give a damn hoot about my kids’ swearing.

I think it’s ridiculous when parents try to stop their preteen kids from busting out an f-bomb because you know for a fact that they’re swearing with their friends when you’re not around. Much like when the terrifying topics of sex, drugs and alcohol come up, an educational approach always trumps the “I forbid you to travel down the devil’s corridor” attitude.

Plus, in our case, my kids hear Jamie and me swearing all the time because we live a very frustrating and complicated life.

They were bound to be swearers simply from their upbringing.

But there’s one thing I hate when it comes to swearing, and that’s when a swear word replaces a perfectly good non swear word. By adding a swear to your sentence, it should enhance the language, not diminish it.

The wrong way to swear:

I done fucked up and fucked the fucking dog on this one.

Translation:

I messed up while repairing the kitchen sink, and now our entire basement is flooded (true story, by the way).

Okay, maybe that was a terrible example because flooding your basement due to a shoddy kitchen sink repair job calls for many swear words. The problem with the above curse-collective is that there is no context to the sentence. Someone walking in on the show would have no clue what all these f-bombs were referring to.

A better string of expletives for this specific incident would be:

(While standing in the soggy basement) Someone call Kevin mother fuckin’ Costner because this shithole just turned into Waterworld!

Again swearing should ALWAYS enhance the sentence rather than diminish it. I want my swear words clever and, in most cases, referring to movies/actors from the mid-90s.

Secondly, one should be able to turn off their swearing tendencies immediately.

There simply are some places that swear words should not exist.

At your grandmother’s funeral. Unless, of course, your grandmother was my grandmother who specifically taught her parrot, George, to say, “Who the fuck is it?” whenever someone knocked on her front door. Oh, the swearing we participated in at my grandmother’s funeral. She would have been so proud. In school. School is not a place for swearing simply because that is where we learn all of the non-swearing vocabularies. We must keep our minds and vocal cords open and learn all of the beautiful words of the world before we can truly take on the great responsibility of dropping fuck-bombs all willy nilly in everyday life. In your writing. Yes, you read that right. Do as I say, not as I do — bitches. In church. I’m just taking a wild guess on this one because I’ve never been to church. Seems accurate, though. Yelling “Fuck Muffin!” when you stub your toe on a heavy wooden cubby holder while picking up your 4-year-old from playschool. When you’re sitting at a fine dining restaurant, and your plate (if you can call it that) consists of one string bean, a sliver of raw lamb, and five impossibly thin Pommes Frites, and you must suppress the urge to yell, “Someone call Ricki mother fuckin’ Lake because it looks like I just started my gawd damn diet.” This sentiment will not be appreciated by the staff nor your fellow diners.

As I schooled my children on these fundamental rules of swear wordery, I marvelled at the infinite knowledge spewing forth from my beautiful fucking brain. Lars apologized for swearing at the park in front of the less cool parents and told me that he understood now.

His exact words were, “Somebody call Sir Topham fuckin’ Hatt because you, Mom, are a really useful engine.”

It occurred to me then, that I may be the best or worst mother that has ever lived.

But who’s keeping track of that shit anyway.

This post was previously published on it’s just foam.

