I Think My Marriage Is in Trouble. Ask Allana.

Q: It started with my husband sleeping on the couch so that I can get some rest because we have two very young children. Then it turned into him sleeping on the couch because it was easier. Then, he no longer worked long hours but he was still sleeping on the couch. I don’t know if this is in my head or if these are signs that it’s over.

A: The first thing I would say is – talk, communicate. Not from a place of blame or nagging, but from a place of heart open vulnerability, love, sincerity – “I miss you”. He may respond that he had no idea and admit that he misses you as well. If he responds with resistance, then a conversation needs to take place. Start to talk about it – I know there is a lot of fear about opening up Pandora’s box but it doesn’t have to be that way, it doesn’t have to be this awful thing. Relationships have difficulties, you both grow, you both move on, and everything is better. That is the evolution of relationships, there are cycles, and you grow, and you can do this.

So if I can help you do this in any way – you know how to contact me or visit allanapratt.com. There are a number of coaching packages that I offer. We could just do a one time strategy session, if you like.

Maybe this is something that, if you do want to make this work, would be an investment (a divorce cost way more). It would be an investment to do six sessions (maybe a couple with you, a couple with him, and a couple with you both together) so that we can let go of the past, and create a solid foundation and some new skills and tools so that you guys can stay connected and stay communicating as you move forward in your relationship. I would be honored.

All my love,

A.

A version of this post was previously published on allanapratt.com and is republished here with permission from the author.-–

Photo credit: Allana Pratt