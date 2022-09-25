I Think We Found Our Dream Home! [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content!
Transcript provided by YouTube:
[Music]
hello
in order for us to be able to buy this
house we’d have to sell our current
house which i’m not feeling too great
about the reason is because we just got
both bathrooms done let’s see what the
kids think about it
yeah please just go sit down
right that
[Music]
it’s a sports club ride you can’t wear
that
fine just wear it
where
uriah’s style has always been eclectic
i don’t know where he found this sports
coat but someone must have gave it to
him and he’s been wearing it every
single day like it’s a hoodie or
something so
today we’ve been looking at this house
we haven’t told the kids about it uh
well they kind of know
but we’re gonna show them the actual
house and take them to see if they even
want the house we’re gonna roll me real
[Music]
really need a quick like that
i guess
[Music]
in order for us to be able to buy this
house we’d have to sell our current
house which i’m not feeling too great
about the reason is because we just got
both bathrooms done and all new floors
downstairs i remember the first time we
bought a house theo ryan and i came to
see the current house rat and theo asked
god for us to get this house
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
daddy
[Music]
is he
all right so um
couple things guys look over here
this will be the family room over here
wait how do we go down here we gotta we
gotta go through the house
come all right let me show you the rest
hold on wait
look at the person then good night
[Music]
yeah this room this bedroom is ours that
we me and they all called their friends
dad can we have this bedroom when it’s
our
house
here maybe we’ll see
i’m sorry
i’m loving this place
i probably won’t miss our old house
so this right here will be like this is
another bedroom but it also can be
homeschooled
this is a bathroom
wait wait wait and then there’s one more
room you got you guys got to see
this is our future
and our future
and
[Music]
not in the back
so as you guys know the housing market
is crazy this house was over seven
bedrooms and technically had two units
and it set on about a half an acre of
property right in the destination we
wanted to live in now i know a half
figure isn’t that much land but in
california it’s a lot just wait to see
the spaciousness of the backyard
so
i was thinking
we could possibly try to get
one day it probably wouldn’t happen
immediately but it would be really cool
if we get a pool
like right here right
and then fence it off yeah then we would
have a
koozie and a pool
so we built a pool here
and then i was thinking we could go on
the side of the house and make a dog run
for lily this is cool i like the idea of
fire pit but i think we could do a nicer
one oh wait wait wait wait i i think i
know where my world is
in this tree i was thinking we could
have a tree house
that oh
right isn’t this tree so epic
i feel like a zip line from one side of
the yard all the way to the end do you
know what a zip line is yeah
might not be cool well this tree is good
for the treehouse yeah i agree
we’re gonna probably have to cut down
some trees back here
for sure
isn’t this backyard so big be careful be
careful be careful
what happened
but the first thing we’re going to do is
work on this backyard
i found the perfect tree
for our tree hats
it’ll be
like this one will be a little tingly
but you see you said tingly
three trees the palm trees yeah
i don’t think you want a palm tree as a
tree house why
i just don’t think so do you guys see
these lemons and oranges
and we have avocados
i don’t know if they’re ripe right now
look at these these are like clementines
we can even make lemonade
yeah
where’s that green milk
this is really what sold me on this
house guys this yard mom our house is
right there
mom
yeah but this is a part of me in a nice
house yet it’s our future house
and the goal for this unit would be not
just for us living in it now but also an
investment property for the future it
had enough space for everybody to have a
room
and to even have a nanny live in there
as well
we have a hammock
this place
i can’t wait until this comes our actual
house
maybe we should spend a night here
when it’s even though it’s not our house
can you buy this house all for yourself
i don’t think you’ve earned it you
haven’t worked enough to make enough
money yet
if i do more to see you then i’ll
get more money
yeah but not enough to buy this place
but yeah how much money
[Music]
[Music]
i don’t know we’ll see
seeing the kids joy for the house really
warmed our hearts now that we got an
overall look at the place
let’s see what the kids think about it
since uriah bought his wallet to buy the
house i wanted to see if he knew how
much the house cost
how much money do you think this house
costs one thousand i mean thirty
thousand thirty thousand one thousand no
actually double a phone call oh no he
was just answering once out one thousand
three hundred and
i thought that’s what you told me okay
okay and i think i think i think
i think it’s 20 cents
i think it’s 100.
okay 26 vitamins honey
we might be moving here but is everyone
cool with sharing a room
no
i don’t i don’t one is i don’t don’t
wanna sleep with that
guy wow he’s annoying
okay cool so how about how about this
instead of airing out his business what
if you and uzi shared a room
why
not i just want a room
you want a room by yourself okay cool do
you think you um you keep your room
clean enough
to have your own room um
no right well dad now i can’t now i kind
of do because i play with beyblades
that’s like the only thing i can say
okay cool we’ll see
all right let’s get in the car guys yo
so the kids just saw the house
we are super excited we are hoping that
we can pull this off a couple things
i’m a little
like i was really attached to the
uh
current upgrades we did to our house two
new bathrooms we made that place perfect
for us but it has always been out that
were outgrowing it ever since uzi could
walk
so now that the kids are bigger
balls are going over the fences
um
you know
multiple different sports are being
played all types of stuff
we are uh we are in a position where we
need a little bit more space and this
house will serve us
for i believe the next five six seven
years and because it has two units in it
we can rent out part of it have a nanny
stay below us and uh you know maybe a
videographer you know what i’m saying
somebody could be live up in there you
know what i’m saying you guys don’t work
in it’ll just be dope so hopefully we
can get this place but you will find out
very soon
maybe next episode
let us know what you think about the
place comment section
[Music]
keep it real it starts with your
[Music]
what you family now tell you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
