I Think We Found Our Dream Home! [Video]

[Music]

hello

in order for us to be able to buy this

house which i’m not feeling too great

about the reason is because we just got

both bathrooms done let’s see what the

kids think about it

yeah please just go sit down

right that

[Music]

it’s a sports club ride you can’t wear

that

fine just wear it

where

uriah’s style has always been eclectic

coat but someone must have gave it to

him and he’s been wearing it every

single day like it’s a hoodie or

something so

today we’ve been looking at this house

we haven’t told the kids about it uh

well they kind of know

house and take them to see if they even

want the house we’re gonna roll me real

[Music]

really need a quick like that

i guess

[Music]

in order for us to be able to buy this

house we’d have to sell our current

house which i’m not feeling too great

about the reason is because we just got

both bathrooms done and all new floors

downstairs i remember the first time we

bought a house theo ryan and i came to

see the current house rat and theo asked

god for us to get this house

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

[Music]

daddy

[Music]

is he

all right so um

couple things guys look over here

this will be the family room over here

wait how do we go down here we gotta we

gotta go through the house

come all right let me show you the rest

hold on wait

look at the person then good night

[Music]

yeah this room this bedroom is ours that

we me and they all called their friends

dad can we have this bedroom when it’s

our

house

here maybe we’ll see

i’m sorry

i’m loving this place

i probably won’t miss our old house

so this right here will be like this is

another bedroom but it also can be

homeschooled

this is a bathroom

wait wait wait and then there’s one more

room you got you guys got to see

this is our future

and our future

and

[Music]

not in the back

so as you guys know the housing market

is crazy this house was over seven

bedrooms and technically had two units

and it set on about a half an acre of

property right in the destination we

wanted to live in now i know a half

figure isn’t that much land but in

california it’s a lot just wait to see

the spaciousness of the backyard

so

i was thinking

we could possibly try to get

one day it probably wouldn’t happen

immediately but it would be really cool

if we get a pool

like right here right

and then fence it off yeah then we would

have a

koozie and a pool

so we built a pool here

and then i was thinking we could go on

the side of the house and make a dog run

for lily this is cool i like the idea of

fire pit but i think we could do a nicer

one oh wait wait wait wait i i think i

know where my world is

in this tree i was thinking we could

have a tree house

that oh

right isn’t this tree so epic

i feel like a zip line from one side of

the yard all the way to the end do you

know what a zip line is yeah

might not be cool well this tree is good

for the treehouse yeah i agree

we’re gonna probably have to cut down

some trees back here

for sure

isn’t this backyard so big be careful be

careful be careful

what happened

but the first thing we’re going to do is

work on this backyard

i found the perfect tree

for our tree hats

it’ll be

like this one will be a little tingly

but you see you said tingly

three trees the palm trees yeah

i don’t think you want a palm tree as a

tree house why

i just don’t think so do you guys see

these lemons and oranges

and we have avocados

i don’t know if they’re ripe right now

look at these these are like clementines

we can even make lemonade

yeah

where’s that green milk

this is really what sold me on this

house guys this yard mom our house is

right there

mom

yeah but this is a part of me in a nice

house yet it’s our future house

and the goal for this unit would be not

just for us living in it now but also an

investment property for the future it

had enough space for everybody to have a

room

and to even have a nanny live in there

as well

we have a hammock

this place

i can’t wait until this comes our actual

house

maybe we should spend a night here

when it’s even though it’s not our house

can you buy this house all for yourself

i don’t think you’ve earned it you

haven’t worked enough to make enough

money yet

if i do more to see you then i’ll

get more money

yeah but not enough to buy this place

but yeah how much money

[Music]

[Music]

i don’t know we’ll see

seeing the kids joy for the house really

warmed our hearts now that we got an

overall look at the place

let’s see what the kids think about it

since uriah bought his wallet to buy the

house i wanted to see if he knew how

much the house cost

how much money do you think this house

costs one thousand i mean thirty

thousand thirty thousand one thousand no

actually double a phone call oh no he

was just answering once out one thousand

three hundred and

i thought that’s what you told me okay

okay and i think i think i think

i think it’s 20 cents

i think it’s 100.

okay 26 vitamins honey

we might be moving here but is everyone

cool with sharing a room

no

i don’t i don’t one is i don’t don’t

wanna sleep with that

guy wow he’s annoying

okay cool so how about how about this

instead of airing out his business what

if you and uzi shared a room

why

not i just want a room

you want a room by yourself okay cool do

you think you um you keep your room

clean enough

to have your own room um

no right well dad now i can’t now i kind

of do because i play with beyblades

that’s like the only thing i can say

okay cool we’ll see

all right let’s get in the car guys yo

so the kids just saw the house

we are super excited we are hoping that

we can pull this off a couple things

i’m a little

like i was really attached to the

uh

current upgrades we did to our house two

new bathrooms we made that place perfect

for us but it has always been out that

were outgrowing it ever since uzi could

walk

so now that the kids are bigger

balls are going over the fences

um

you know

multiple different sports are being

played all types of stuff

we are uh we are in a position where we

need a little bit more space and this

house will serve us

for i believe the next five six seven

years and because it has two units in it

we can rent out part of it have a nanny

stay below us and uh you know maybe a

videographer you know what i’m saying

somebody could be live up in there you

know what i’m saying you guys don’t work

in it’ll just be dope so hopefully we

can get this place but you will find out

very soon

maybe next episode

let us know what you think about the

place comment section

[Music]

keep it real it starts with your

[Music]

what you family now tell you

