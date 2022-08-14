I Thought Working Meant I Didn’t Have To Be a Stay-at-Home Mom Anymore

I love my kids dearly. I feel like I must begin this rant with this particular caveat. It should be obvious, but you never really know in today’s day and age. So, there it is; I love them. They are funny, intelligent, and charming humans.

But they can also be annoying AF.

A long, long time ago, in a life far away, I was a stay-at-home mother. Jamie and I mutually decided that I would stay at home with our small children for financial reasons. He was a chef and worked odd hours, and I was a drifter. I hadn’t narrowed my career plans by the time I got pregnant, so I’d always just take up random jobs where I could make a few bucks.

I always knew I’d be a writer, but to be a writer, you must wade through some shitty part-time gigs to fund the process. Those shitty part-time gigs consisted of cleaning strangers’ homes and hotel rooms for the most part.

In truth, rummaging through other people’s stuff under the assumption that I’m cleaning was the perfect job for me. I’d never think of stealing these people’s belonging, but I do love to snoop. Noticing that there is an enormous forearm-sized dildo in someone’s suitcase, next to a box of ultra-light tampons, is the sort of thing I live for.

I would have gladly kept housekeeping after having my kiddos, but the problem was childcare is expensive.

So expensive, you guys.

We were looking at over $800 for both kids per month — so basically, my entire cheque would be going towards care. This would make sense if I were working on building my career. However, as much as I enjoyed discovering the enchanting secrets of the people who stayed in hotel rooms and left their suitcases open for everyone to see into, it didn’t make sense to essentially do the job for free.

I quit my job and decided I would stay at home with the babes while building my writing portfolio.

Ten years later and I’m finally a working writer.

I’m sure most reading this understand the difficulties of working for oneself and working from home. You must carve out distinct hours that you pretend to be at work when really, you’re at your kitchen table, hunched over a laptop and wishing that everyone who lived in your house would magically disappear for just a little while.

Despite pulling in my share of the dough every month, my role as stay-at-home-mom has never changed. I am still the primary point person for my children when they need absolutely anything.

“Mom!” The wail of my eleven-year-old will ring through the house at 7 AM as I try to quickly push out the next thought for an article I’m writing. She will then appear at the door of my home office crying big bulging tears while saying, “My left pinky toe is really hurting because I stubbed it at school yesterday! I don’t think it’s normal that it’s still hurting!”

Her dad will be in the kitchen, pouring himself a coffee. He is so much more accessible, out there, in the kitchen, so exposed. Yet it is me she seeks out while I am purposely tucked away, madly typing to save my life.

Jamie still works odd hours as a train conductor. He is on call for work 24/7 and often gets called to man a train at 2 in the morning. 5 in the afternoon. However, sometimes he doesn’t get called for days if it’s a slow week. Usually, when he’s not working, he can be found in the kitchen prepping food and readying dinner for the evening.

I want to clarify that I do not blame any of this on Jamie. He has had long-drawn-out conversations with our children that if he is at home and I am working, they are to come to him first if they need anything.

He painstakingly built my at-home office, ensuring I had a comfortable desk to work at and a door that I could close so the tiny humans would not bother me.

Little did either of us know, a mere door cannot stop the children from their quest to tell me about this crazy dream they had about a sentient face mask eating their head. They are stronger than the door. They are invincible. They need to tell ME about their dreams. Their sore toes. The dog poo they saw on the sidewalk while walking home. “What kind of a terrible person doesn’t pick up their dog’s poo!?” Sophie wails through my office door that I have now barricaded shut with an overflowing laundry basket.

The children are 11 and 13 years old. When I was 13 years old, my brother was 9. My mom would leave us alone for the weekend so they could literally escape us! I won’t even let these kids use the gas oven if I’m not there beside them, directing their every move.

They rarely make their own dinner, and I still wake them up in the mornings with a gentle kiss on the forehead and my classic “good morning sweetheart” spiel. I do this because they don’t like the sound of the alarm clock waking them.

Get this: Lars literally told me that the sound of the alarm clock waking him up “alarmed him.” He did not see the hilarious irony in this and just stared at me blankly while I laughed at him.

But who’s the joke really on, I ask you? Because I’m still the one waking him up and doing absolutely everything for these children.

I guess where this rant truly needs to end is squarely on my enabling shoulders. Yes. This is no longer a rant about my inability to escape my kids so I can get some work done. But instead…

Shit, just hold on.

Someone’s at my office door.

—

