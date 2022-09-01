I Took My Own Advice and Lied to My Wife

75% of people in committed relationships admit that they regularly lie to their significant other. Or so says a nationwide relationship survey.

These out-of-luck fibbers are not all trying to cover up an affair or some other nefarious activity. Many do it just out of a desire to avoid confrontations-like the time you tell your significant other that you are still finishing up some work at the office when actually you are catching up with your bestie over drinks. There are, of course, several other reasons why partners lie to each other, but that is another story.

I fibbed because, believe it or not, it was in my wife’s best interest. It wasn’t a self-serving, full-blown lie- the kind that can put you in real trouble when eventually found out. She had spent almost the whole day preparing a nice sumptuous, home-cooked meal dinner for her mother-in-law’s eldest sister and my absolute favorite, aunt Clarissa. Now, I was nowhere near the kitchen all that time because it was off-limits as she says she doesn’t like distractions when it’s that serious.

To cut a long story short, I was eventually summoned to taste the meatball sauce (my wife is currently vegan) and there was a little too much salt in it. Okay, it was way too salty for regular tongues.

However, I also knew that my aunt is a ‘supertaster’ because I have spent a large part of my human existence feeding off the woman’s table. And except when she was expecting company she has always been very liberal with the salt. Even at her age she still savors her salty dishes despite all our pleas for her to cut down.

So what did I say? “It’s just right. This is exactly like she makes it if not even better!”

You see my options were very limited under the circumstances. It was either:

Tell her the truth and send her into panic mode which achieves little because there was literally nothing she could do at that time to put things right except for maybe order out and pretend to cook, which would be like cheating, wouldn’t it? Or Lie about it and take our chances with aunt Clarissa’s salt-loving taste buds. If it all works out everyone’s happy. And even if it didn’t I was confident my aunt wouldn’t let on that dinner was anything but satisfactory. Plus I could always claim, “It tasted alright to me.” Which would unfortunately be another lie. That’s the thing with these damned lies, you have to always tell a new one to prop up the last one!

Sometimes even in committed relationships, you have to bend the truth a little for the benefit of the people you care about, an act that research has shown can actually build trust between you. Even so, your intentions matter and the people close to you will always appreciate your good intentions even when you are not being completely honest. So long as you are not found dishing out self-serving fibs.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

