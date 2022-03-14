I Traveled 2,500 Miles To Have a Drink With My Husband’s Mistress

A sharp ringing permeated the cracked bathroom door, clashing against the brass-toned spurts of water whipping down my naked back.

As I slowed the hot stream to a warm drizzle, the ringing morphed into a longer “beep”, followed by a woman’s voice wafting through the bedroom.

When you accept an impromptu invitation to board a friend’s private plane to Hawaii — 2,500+ miles away — on a whim, the last things you expect are enemies from your real life reappearing on your tropical hotel room’s answering machine. Yet, here she was — and she wouldn’t be the first ghost of reality’s past to crash my island getaway.

“…by the pool café at 12. If you can’t make it, stop by my room — it’s #304…”

It’s awkward enough to accidentally — and secretly — catch a private flight with your husband’s business adversary. Having lunch with his mistress alone in Hawaii feels a notch graver, like treading on duplicitous territory. Unless in fact, my husband has set this whole thing up as a test — to see how far down the rabbit hole of betrayal I’ll go.

I guess in a few hours I just may find out…

…

My dad joined the 800-feet club

I rarely answer unfamiliar phone numbers — but a Las Vegas area code coinciding with my husband’s sibling smuggling effort (a coordinated attempt to casually admit his alcoholic brother to a Vegas rehab) incited an exception.

Maybe it was the rehab — or the casino hotel. Or my husband’s irate (and drunk) brother calling from some Vegas gambling buddy’s cell? No dice.

It was a woman — and an increasingly familiar one:

“Your dad is fine — totally alive — but…”

Quick tip: Don’t begin an unexpected phone call to your partner’s daughter with the word “alive”unless you want her to panic. Star — my dad’s unofficial girlfriend — handed him the phone for verbal proof.

“…lost everything! Dozens of downlines…hundreds of prospects…”

A few seconds of his erratic blubbering into the phone convinced me that my dad is, indeed, alive after joining the 800-foot-high-club (in a parasail over the Pacific), upon Star’s request. It also convinced me of one other thing: The 5-am circuit of churchgoers slinking through our foyer and into his guest suite is most definitely part of whatever cult he’s building — and it’s giving off major pyramid scheme vibes.

Apparently, Star had snapped a picture of my dad’s screaming face at 800 feet high…and then dropped it into the ocean. By accident, of course.

I could still hear my inconsolable dad lamenting his lost contacts, apps, and passwords, while Star chirped back with “There was nothing that important!”

Something about her tone almost made me think there was something important — or perhaps something she didn’t want him to keep, see, or retain access to…

“What about the backup?”

Star fell silent, while a glimmer of hope floated through the phone’s speaker:

“You think we can get it back?”

Instantly, Star’s tone shifted, as she doused my dad’s hopes in curt pessimism, assuring him the backups never work. Either she truly believes his phone contents are irretrievable, or she has a vested interest in their perpetual disappearance…

Knives out, wives out

Before I could respond or rebut Star’s claims, a succession of yellow and blue cadavers — bruised, marker-slashed, stitched, and taped together — invaded my phone’s messenger app, followed by my mom’s full-screen face.

A glove pulled back the skin below her neck, inches from the device’s FaceTime camera. A new — pleasant, younger, unfamiliar — female voice bubbled brightly in the background.

“What do you think?”

My mom presented her temporarily tape-snatched and marker-annotated face direct-to-camera, as the gloved hand fell out of frame to reveal the backdrop of this encounter. It wasn’t at a hospital or doctor’s office; the shelves that had recently housed a room full of dead cats were impossible to miss, along with the faded outline of the prior owner’s hanging logo on the office wall.

This was Catlady’s old shop — before legal and financial troubles had driven her out of Corona del Mar and down to her new Laguna Beach HQ.

“No knives at first — just some dermabrasion, CoolSculpting, Botox, Juvi, to start. But you should see what her husband can do!”

Another message buzzed across my phone, this time with a link to the man behind the discolored cadavers. It’s been less than 6 months since my mom’s informal separation and relocation to Newport, and she’s already piling up the proposed procedures…

She briefly panned the phone around to the attractive marker-wielder, before whispering into the phone “crazy story — I’ll tell you after.”

That was an understatement — and her post-consult call did not disappoint:

“…met at the nail bar — everybody there knew her husband. Nips, tucks, boobs — he does it all. He was on that show — Botched? Nip tuck? One of those, I think.”

His celebrity wasn’t the crazy part, of course.

“…she walked into the room, and busted. He’s naked, the girls are young — and drunk. It was actually down in Dana Point, at that hotel…”

As my mom recounted her new aesthetician’s marital drama, I pieced together an all-too-familiar puzzle. This wasn’t an isolated incident at that hotel — and it hits much closer to home than she knows.

“…gave him an ultimatum: tabloid exposé — he loses his license, career, marriage, everything — or he goes along with her on everything. Pretty much a silent financial partner — forever. So, he took door number two, and she’s opening her second non-surgical spa and cosmetic salon. Smart girl, right?”

Maybe she is a smart girl — she caught her cheating husband at his most vulnerable, weaponized his career-augmented narcissism by threatening his reputation, and came out on top with her own business. It’s almost inspiring — or it would be, if I didn’t know that my husband was the glue that strung these infidelities together.

I couldn’t tell my mom about Hubby’s involvement in the high-end hotel hooker ring…though I wonder if this aesthetician already knows. If she caught her own husband red-handed, why wouldn’t he give up mine, too?

“She needs a part-time receptionist. Maybe I do a little work there so I can get a little work done. Hmmm?”

I guess I can’t stop her — but how uncomfortable will it be knowing my mom’s working for a woman who my husband has screwed — maybe in more ways than one?

Keep your husband’s enemies closer

It was 12 — and she was there: The dark ponytail that’s swung in and out of my husband’s offices — and probably other places — for close to a year was swinging from a yellow sunhat at the poolside café before me.

While I’ve stalked her ad nauseum, I’ve only really “met” his mistress in passing, always introduced as his employee, colleague, or business partner. Except for that one time…

“Are you my replacement?”

At first, the question made no sense. If anything, a wife (like me) would fear that a mistress would be her replacement — not the other way around.

“…so he didn’t send you after me?”

Why in the world would my husband send me — his wife, who’s willingly played dumb about his rampant infidelity — to spy on his mistress in Hawaii? That’s when I realized she was the one with the guilty conscience.

She swigged the remaining liquid in her glass, motioned to the waiter for two more cocktails, and lowered her sunglasses to the bridge of her nose, her eyes burning into mine:

“You should have taken the deal.”

I flashed back to the one and only time I’d met his mistress on…different terms — with another man and another woman by her side.

“Women should always stick together. But this is just business.”

Now, I was beyond baffled. If women should stick together, isn’t being the other woman cardinal sin #1? To my husband’s mistress, it clearly isn’t.

…

Stars align like neon signs

My phone buzzed on the wooden tabletop, while I soaked in my husband’s mistress’s admission of betrayal. She wasn’t here for him and his Hawaii deal; she was here carving out an opportunity for herself — and suddenly, if I were to believe her — I had become her confidant.

I tapped Kate’s first text since her husband’s Vegas rehab intervention:

“Who recommended this place?”

Out of context, I had no clue what she meant. After a phone call with her and an unanswered text to my husband, I was beginning to — and all signs pointed to one man who happened to be on this island, too — and his ex-wife, Star.

Kate was livid — but controlled. Her last words to me were clear: Rehab wasn’t going to be her husband’s “get out of jail free” card.

Her brazen conviction seemed to echo the mistress’s, when she’d decreed that my husband wouldn’t be getting his way — but she would. It was as if they both took a page out of my mom’s aesthetician’s playbook, the second she burst through the hotel room door, and upon her husband’s orgy made the instinctual decision to take the reins of power for herself. These women didn’t wait for the stars to align or a blinking neon sign to permit them to turn the tables and detonate the status quo; they just did it, no questions asked.

I scrolled through my phone to Flavia’s contact, putting myself in Kate’s shoes with one swift text: You can wire the funds. Thanks.

And just like that, I joined them.

—

