I Tried to Hitchhike and Had No Luck — Did People Think I Was a Murderer?

In one of my favorite shows, Six Feet Under, one of the protagonists picks up a hitchhiking stranger in Los Angeles who looks like he really needs help.

As you can imagine, the stranger is not just some nice guy who needed some help. The hitchhiker ends up robbing the protagonist and carjacking him. Throughout the night, the hitchhiker forces him to do methamphetamines at gunpoint, pours gasoline all over him, and threatens to kill him numerous times. At the end of the episode, the hitchhiker spares the protagonist’s life because he thinks he is pathetic and not worth killing.

I thought about this particular scene during my most recent marathon, when I was attempting to hitchhike back to safety.

I took two wrong turns, and at mile 23 where there was no course marshal, another runner and I went about a mile and a half off the course.

At that point, after two wrong turns, I was at 25.7 miles. I could barely move anymore, and since it was a mile and a half to get back on the course and then run another 3.2 miles. I just didn’t have it in me, and the other runner and I were pretty upset there was no one to tell us which way to go at a critical juncture of the road and upset that we weren’t going to finish our races.

Regardless, the other guy was only at 24.7 miles, so he decided just to run back. I, on the other hand, just couldn’t run anymore. Walking back was also the last thing I wanted to do. I couldn’t move without limping, so I thought of a great idea:

Why not hitchhike?

The other runner bade me farewell, and I wished him the best of luck getting back on the course. I, on the other hand, put my thumb out in the hopes that someone would drive me back to the start of the course, or at the very least stop so I could use their phone so I could call someone to come get me.

I thought about what I looked like. I did have a bib from the race that said “MARATHON” in very large letters, so it was very clear I was running a local race. But it was 40-something degrees Fahrenheit (5–10 degrees Celsius or something like that), and I was limping over the side of the road wearing short shorts and a singlet. For keeping myself warm purposes, it probably looked like I was barely wearing any clothes.

If I saw someone on the side of their road in short shorts and a singlet, I would think the worst things possible. I would think about all the terrible things that could happen if I picked them up. At worst, I could get murdered. At best, I could get carjacked.

Living in a major city where crime is a major problem, I was reminded of the scene from Six Feet Under over and over again. But as the body heat from running 25.7 miles gradually wore off, I started freezing and shivering too, and just hoped someone could take a leap of faith on a Sunday and try to act like the Good Samaritan in the Bible.

Let it be known that if I had a friend or two (especially a male friend or two), I would be very likely to take time out of my day to try to help out someone in need since it would result in less risk to our personal safety.

I didn’t blame the hundreds of people who drove by me for not stopping. I did my best to make no eye contact to not spook anyone, but there were a lot of cars with only one person (the driver), and more often than not, they were women. I tried to make more eye contact if it were a group of men or young men and gesture more for help so I would seem less like a potential carjacker, murderer, or rapist, but alas, you can see where this story is going.

No one picked me up. I didn’t blame them. Picking up a hitchhiker generally isn’t the safest thing to do, and people are busy. I didn’t judge them either since I probably wouldn’t pick someone up either. I did joke later that it was a Sunday, and at least some of these people were either going to or coming back from church, so it was unfortunate they couldn’t act more Christ-like or at least like the Good Samaritan.

I can go on and on about how society has gotten so distrustful and how we need better community and look out for each other more. But it’s not like I was in the middle of a road in Montana or Wyoming in the ’60s where hitchhiking was more common. I was in Maryland, between D.C. and Baltimore, where people are used to envisioning worst-case scenarios.

Fortunately, one runner did stop for me when I asked her if I could use her phone. She empathized with my situation as she told me she was similarly stranded on trails at midnight during an ultramarathon, with her safety (and possibly life) contingent on the kindness of strangers. Well, if I thought I was in a bad situation, I was reminded it could be significantly worse, and I was lucky not to be a woman.

I was eventually able to call my fiancee, who called my friend to come get me. I waited about 30 minutes, and I wasn’t sure if he got the message or had responded to my fiancee.

At that time, I continued trying to hitchhike but met the same results. I don’t know why at this time I didn’t just walk the four miles back to the finish, but I was in a catch-22 where my friend might have been on his way, so I should stay put. But he might have never answered my fiancee, which meant maybe there was a chance I should have walked back.

The best thing I could do was stay put. Another runner stopped and let me use his phone to call my fiancee, who confirmed my friend was coming. I thanked him, and a minute later, my friend pulled up in the car to let me finally say goodbye to a horrible race.

. . .

I tried to find statistics online about whether hitchhiking is actually dangerous — to both the driver and the hitchhiker. A 1974 study from the California Highway Patrol found that hitchhikers are not overrepresented in crimes or accidents. But I didn’t realize some states explicitly make it illegal. Police departments discourage it.

It makes sense people are much less distrustful than they were in the 1960s, and part of the decline in hitchhiking is the fact that car ownership is significantly higher.

Beyond statistics, however, I think it’s just about society becoming more distrustful of strangers in general.

In Baltimore, mostly in the hood, some people will make a signal where they repeatedly point their index finger down. It’s called “hacking,” an informal rideshare system where people will try to solicit a ride from a driver without going through a Rideshare app like Uber or Lyft.

I mention this often to Uber and Lyft drivers (since I used to be one) and joke about whether they would ever pick someone up in the hood who’s trying to hack a ride. Most have said some version of “absolutely not” (in much more viscerally negative terms than that) and find some appreciation in the silver lining of rideshare apps vetting riders.

Regardless of how much we can comment on the state of transportation in America or distrust of strangers, I just write this to wonder what people were thinking. Did they think I was going to rob them? Kill them? Worse? Did they not care at all?

At the end of the day, I was still saved by the kindness of strangers who let me use their phones, although I was not saved by the kindness of strangers in automobiles.

After a certain point, I stopped looking at the person behind the wheel at all. I just started seeing car after car, conditioned for one purpose of transporting its passengers, conditioned never to stop. The car, as an entity, has no feelings — it is just a tool to get people where they want to go.

My mind was obviously going to some weird places to keep myself occupied and time passing, but I found a certain tragedy in that, and I thought about whether artificial intelligence and self-driving cars would result in some kind of dystopian revolt of cars against their human oppressors.

I’m obviously not the first person to think these things. But it was only as a hitchhiker not catching any luck to realize the capacity to which cars can serve as a filter against seeing the humanity in others, whether it’s a homeless person or a hitchhiker.

I know a hitchhiker is somewhat of an extreme example, but when you’re in a car, sometimes it feels like everyone is out to get you. Staying inside the car is the only way you’re safe.

—

