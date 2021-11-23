I Upstaged My Cheating Millionaire Husband (And His Mistress) With the Least Likely Arm Candy

A tap on my shoulder diverted my attention to three musketeers in the corner of the palatial great room: An unfamiliar man, an eerily familiar woman, and the towering host whom I’d only seen on screens and magazines.

“That’s him.”

He wasn’t referring to the 7-foot screen-stealer; we all know of him from 20 seasons of pro basketball and the countless press junkets and philanthropic initiatives that keep his name and face squarely in the public eye. Instead, he was referring to the male stranger chatting him up, alongside the feminine face I just couldn’t place.

While I’d never seen that man, I knew a heck of a lot more about him than he’d ever suspect, from his make and model of car to his colorful magazine subscriptions, and the Swingers site he operated from the rooftop office of my mom’s Corona del Mar rear unit duplex. A pile of his personal (and likely confidential) information sat in an ever-growing stack atop her kitchen island, painting a very eclectic picture of the prior resident who’d taken Hubby’s $2M cash offer and run — but apparently, not that far…

“Come on, I’ll introduce you.”

Before I could protest, my plus one — well, I was really his — began parting the sea of athletes, actors, and power players of Orange County en route to our destination. Just then, an equally aggressive presence emerged on his own beeline towards our host: It was my husband, flanked by Brian and the unmistakable woman who’d so brazenly set foot in my house — and my marriage. May the games — or should I say, the crapshow — commence.

…

Screens don’t lie — but husbands do

“Released after serving just 9 days of her 19-day sentence…”

My mom nearly choked up her mouthful of carbonation (a tangerine LaCroix can) as the washed up beauty queen’s mugshot flashed upon the screen.

“I saw her this morning!”

According to my mother, she encountered this glamorous ex-felon casually riding a golf cart onto Balboa Island on her morning walk. According to me, tabloid-loving celebrities (and their equally attention-hungry stage moms) don’t frequent Orange County; they keep their drama (and paparazzi) up in LA. Having attended school there, and subsequently lived the majority of my life down here, I can guarantee there’s a stark difference.

Los Angeles is where people go when they want to be seen; Orange County is where they go when they don’t.

Adamant that this mugshot model flashed her a smile this morning, I figure there are two viable explanations for my mom’s story:

My dad’s senility is rubbing off on her, resulting in creative new realities (that aren’t) She’s caught up in the glitz, glam, and excitement of Newport Beach (in contrast to Dana Point); perhaps this is my mom’s Hollywood…

A tall, lanky bald man replaced the jailbird’s headshot, broadcasting from inside a modern farm-style estate. Framed jerseys and glass-encased trophies decorated the white walls surrounding an oversized sliding barn door.

“…a great opportunity for our community to give back.”

My mom’s roommate — and now, my husband’s new tenant, Craig — entered the loggia and instantly turned up the TV’s volume. The tall man’s voice engulfed the room, announcing the upcoming charity event to everyone within earshot — likely including my husband’s mistress in the attached front unit. Then again, I’m guessing the last thing on her mind is charity…

“You know he lives right around the corner?” Craig seems to know everything.

The fact that one of the most celebrated retired athletes of all time lives down the street in this $1800/square foot neighborhood isn’t shocking. The fact that he’s hosting a local charity auction — and excluding my husband (who’s so far made no mention of it to me) — is.

Maybe our circle has finally caught wind of Hubby’s nefarious — or at least questionable — business ventures. Or maybe his involvement with the fraud-embroiled billionaire in bankruptcy soiled his invite. Or maybe it was just an oversight, and for once, I could be the one telling my husband something he doesn’t know…Just because my value-add can’t be measured on a payroll doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

Wishful thinking

My husband stared blankly at the offering I’d so kindly deposited at his feet, before incinerating it with one smooth retort:

“I’m already going.”

I was sure he misspoke. The event was this week — and I hadn’t heard a thing.

“We are?”

I won’t bore you with the list of fabricated details and excuses he regurgitated as he talked his way out of the obvious truth: This event was just another opportunity for him to cut me further out of his life and his business. Who keeps their spouse in the dark about a local charity event — especially one whose tickets include a plus one?

Apparently, he had a plus one — it just wasn’t me.

Network over net worth

A diverse array of vehicles lined the street beside the ocean, each foreshadowing the attendees behind the gates of the star-studded auction.

The familiar lime green McLaren boasted an update to its custom paint job: A public ticker was proudly displayed for all to inquire (or invest).

A bubblegum pink truck with a bleached blond, egregiously busty body-builder and a tiny dog printed on both sides pointed to a foundation’s logo.

An unmarked van reminiscent of a news station’s vehicle — minus the network-related paraphernalia — stuck out like a non-luxury sore thumb.

My husband’s Bentley —

He was there. He was already there without me, and I was about to go head-to-head with his mystery plus one. Refreshingly, my own plus one doled out more than enough chivalry to dwarf Hubby’s shortcomings:

“After you, madam.”

I was instantly enveloped in warm greetings, ice-breaking jokes, and endless introductions, facilitated by the man on my arm. The experience wasn’t just foreign; it was shocking. Even my own wedding had felt like a fast-paced under-the-table business meeting in which I played an obligatory, but incredibly minor role. The introductions had been rushed, sparse, and disingenuous, and the majority of my husband’s night was spent networking with his good old boys’ club.

Craig was the opposite. Within seconds, he’d clued me into every major player in the room.

Old money

He pointed to a giant pair of (very fake) boobs chatting up the sex tech CEO whose mail my mom’s been hoarding — the same boobs adorning the pink truck outside: She isn’t just a lingerie model (and unconfirmed adult film star…); she’s a spokesmodel — and the sometimes-face of the sex tech CEO’s Swingers party ads.

Older money

She’s also married to the much older, wrinklier entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist who invented a patented household cleaning product you probably have in your laundry room right now.

Her jackpot of a husband has since shifted his focus from green cleaning supplies to supporting his wife’s lifelong dream of building underprivileged dog sanctuaries — on some of the most expensive multi-million dollar land in all of California (and the US)…

How does Craig know? As the best-connected mortgage broker in the area — an area where 7+ figure homes (and lots) typically sell in days, not weeks — he seems to know everyone.

New money

The Mary Jane millionaires who struck it big with their pineapple flavored blunt business? He facilitated their $3M shack purchase — and then invested in their pre-IPO not-a-maple-leaf syndicate.

Scandalous money

Low and behold, the eerily familiar face cozying up to our A-list host was, in fact, the mugshot model in her first public sighting since going behind bars.

Little did I know, she wasn’t the only millionaire convict in the crowd…

Jail is just a phase

The statuesque host held up the final item for bidding: Bids for the signed jersey from the recently-deceased basketball champion started at $15k.

It was anyone’s bid; well, except for one attendee, whose recent financial position has been rocked by the loss of a major investor-in-bankruptcy (and facing charges of fraud and impending foreclosures).

Just like that, Hubby raised up his placard to trump the last bidder — at $35k.

So, are we having financial difficulties or not? Because I just encouraged my mom to shack up with a perfect stranger and cough up $4k/month for rent — all because Hubby said so. However, a $35k bid for an autographed jersey says something very different.

I attempted to meet Hubby’s gaze and send a few silent laser beams of “WTF are you doing?” his way, but instead, I watched him watch someone else — and it wasn’t the dark-haired plus one beside him. It was his new target: Brian, the $26M/year sports agent who held the key to the 9-figure client list Hubby so desperately needed (supposedly).

Funnily enough, as my husband craned his neck in search of Brian’s nodding approval, a faint “Seventy five” cackled up from the ocean of placards. Almost instantaneously, the crowd erupted in applause.

“Sold!”

The jersey sold for $75k — and thank goodness my husband didn’t let his gambler’s mouth offer $80k. I only caught the faintest glimpse of Hubby’s profile rapidly cycling from excited to hopeful to horrified before he and the woman on his arm exited the room.

He didn’t expect to get outbid — much less, by the youngest guest here.

“Looks like you landed on your feet.”

The geriatric dog sanctuary man gave the proud jersey winner a congratulatory pat on the back.

“Congrats on the IPO!” An unidentifiable voice in the audience roared like a bullhorn, ensuring all eyes migrated towards the two 20-something Mary Jane millionaires.

Those pineapple-scented blunts really were life-changing — I just didn’t know to what extent. But Craig did:

This millionaire duo didn’t just start from the bottom; they started from jail. And the person who put them there? He was in the room, too. Long story short, college athletes shouldn’t throw games — even for 6-figures. And their billionaire neighbors probably shouldn’t ask them to, either. Luckily, bailouts are alive and well in this town, and the dirty sports better (with billions to spare) parlayed his capital and connections into their now-public not-a-maple-leaf company.

From disgraced ex-athlete to drug peddling-CEO of a public company (and $75k to blow on a used jersey…), I guess dreams really do come true…

If you’re wondering why in the world a cheating athlete — or the dirty gambler who ruined his career — would be caught dead (much less, welcome) in a room like this, I was too. So, I asked the all-knowing Craig. His answer? If innocence were a prerequisite for attendance, we’d be looking at an empty room.

The question you’re really wondering? Why in the world would they blow $75k of their brand-new money on a useless jersey? His answer?

“Tax write-off.”

…

What’s your angle?

As the herd of guests began thinning, Craig and I found ourselves face-to-face with my husband and his sultry-yet-business-dressed plus one. But within moments, a river of guests-turned-friends started pouring in between us — and saying their sweet goodbyes…to Craig and me.

Busty blonde? Got a hug from her silicon jugs — and an invite to help with their dog sanctuary.

The Mary Jane bros? Before I could congratulate them on the IPO, they broke out champagne-warmed smiles and drunkenly thanked me for the carport parking spot I’d offered for their McLaren. (Since their $3M shack didn’t come with a garage or carport…)

Brian! Even Brian, the agent who my husband had been cozying up to, attempting to impress, dove in for an embrace, mentioning that his wife, Anne, would connect about a church-related volunteer opportunity.

In between the two sloppy 20-somethings and Brian’s muscular arms, I saw my husband iced out of the very circle he’d created. This was his city, his circle of uber-wealthy friends, partners, peers, and colleagues…The circle he’d been trying to distance me from, and by a lot more than 6 feet.

By the time Craig and I finally left, the street was emptying out, illuminated by 6-figure headlights and a few obnoxiously loud engines (new money). The unmarked, far-from-luxury van, however stayed put with lights on, while the mugshot model approached and then disappeared behind it.

If you’ve ever wondered if celebrities are in cahoots with the paparazzi, here’s your answer: If an unmarked van sits outside your average Newport Beach millionaire’s charity auction for hours, they’ll probably be escorted out. If they aren’t? Somebody probably wants them there. In this case, I’d bet money that unmarked truck was here for some crisis PR, all on miss Hollywood’s dime. If paparazzi show up in Corona del Mar, you can bet someone called them.

Guilty as charged

As easy as it is to fault this infamous momager for her less-than-sincere showing at the charity event, I think Craig is right: If only the innocent were invited, none of us would be here.

Was it generosity that brought my husband here, or the potential for networking with investors and a bit of reputation management? Don’t answer that.

Were the Mary Jane millionaires here for any reason other than to show off their post-IPO swag, flex their new money, and get a big tax write-off?

Was I here for anything other than spying on Hubby and his plus one?

I may not have thrown a basketball game for $150k or gotten a series of DWIs and assault charges, but it doesn’t make me pure or blameless. Everyone has an angle. Those who don’t? I guess we just haven’t figured theirs out yet.

—

