I Want to Find Alcohol Counseling Near Me



What is alcohol counseling?

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism or NIAAA, there are around 14 million people in the United States alone that abuse alcohol. There are many ways that we can get help for there individuals; some people go to inpatient treatment or residential treatment, some people use intensive outpatient services, and others attend AA meetings. There‘s no wrong way to get sober. Alcohol counseling can be an integral part of helping you understand your addiction and start to heal from it.

What is alcohol addiction therapy?

You’re probably familiar with individual therapy where you discuss a wide range of problems that people come across in everyday life. You may talk about anxiety, depression, trauma history, or perhaps you’re talking about mental health issues involving substance use. In alcohol addiction therapy, the therapist and client work together and develop a treatment plan to help the client maintain sobriety. In alcohol addiction therapy, the client explores the issues surrounding why they’re addicted to alcohol including their defense mechanisms to keep them addicted. The therapist helps them define their maladaptive behaviors and work through those to develop positive coping mechanisms. In alcohol addiction treatment, you’ll talk about cravings, recovery plans, how to stay on track, and the stages of recovery. In addiction therapy, people often use behavioral techniques because addiction relates to maladaptive behavior, and in this case, that behavior is drinking.

Types of alcohol addiction therapy treatment

CBT

CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is a type of treatment that helps with a variety of different issues including people who have a tendency to relapse in their addiction and abuse alcohol. This form of therapy helps the client find ways to understand their addictive behavior and thwart those behaviors by developing coping skills. When you understand your thoughts, you can look at them critically and change the feelings or responses associated with your thoughts. Just because you’re triggered to use alcohol doesn’t mean that you have to; it’s about learning to control your impulses and urges, and CBT can help you do that.

Motivational enhancement therapy

Motivational enhancement therapy can help with alcohol abuse because the therapist asks the client a series of questions about their behavior and what has influenced their substance abuse. The mental health professional will motivate a client to see how doing away with alcohol in their life can help them live a more productive existence. Asking those motivational questions can stimulate a client to see how alcohol has negatively impacted them and try to change their behavior in therapy.

Contingency management

Contingency management is similar to CBT because the client starts to understand their behavioral patterns and the therapist helps the person to develop positive behaviors. The therapist gives a client tangible rewards such as a physical piece of paper or an award to teach a client’s brain to associate not using alcohol with getting positive reinforcement.

What is an alcohol addiction treatment plan?

In any kind of alcohol addiction therapy, the most important thing is a treatment plan. The client and the therapist need to discuss what they’ll be working in therapy and you’re not going to be sober in one day if you’re struggling with alcohol addiction; it might involve urge surfing or fighting the urge to drink and finding productive ways to deal with those urges. It might involve family therapy and understanding how your family relates to your substance abuse. It’ll most likely involve setting short-term and long-term goals and breaking them down. A therapist will help a client develop a relapse prevention plan and will support them along the way. There are many ways to approach treatment, and one thing to understand is that sometimes, it’s not “just” addiction. Many people experience comorbid conditions or other mental health conditions that contributed to or prompted their alcohol use.

Dual diagnosis

Many times, it’s not addiction alone that a person is facing. There might be other issues at hand that need treatment. Sometimes, a person with bipolar disorder, for example, may also struggle with substance use, and it’s important to treat both of those diagnoses; not just alcohol addiction. It’s important to understand how to cope with both alcohol addiction and any other mental health diagnoses that may exist for a person. Treatment looks different for everyone, and the most important thing to do is to find a mental health provider that can help you achieve your goals.

Finding an addiction therapist

Just like with any other kind of therapy, it’s important to find an addiction therapist that you feel like you can talk to so you can start the process of recovery. After reading this article you may be thinking “I want to find alcohol counseling.” That’s a great first step! Since substance use and mental health are such sensitive topics for so many people, it’s important that you’re able to trust your therapist and be vulnerable with them. The connection matters very much, especially in addiction therapy, because this person is going to help you change your life. Make sure that you interview them carefully and feel comfortable speaking with them before you decide to stay with them in addiction therapy. Whether you’re seeking an individual therapist, attending group therapy, or seeing a mental health provider online as a part of your treatment, you can find a way to go from abusing alcohol to living a life where you don’t need to engage in addictive behavior. It’s a process, but you’ll get there and will thank yourself for all of the hard work that you’ve done.

