I Want to Hu-man up in the Coming Year!

When I was a boy, I thought the films I watched showed how a ‘real’ man should behave, and I tried to act like they did. Amongst other things, I tried not show any emotions except for anger, and to always ‘win’ without really considering what anyone else needed. But the truth is, I wasn’t very good at acting that way, as a boy or as a young man, so I often felt I was less than ‘manly’.

It’s taken me a long time to let go of that early conditioning – thanks partly to the actions of many other men who’ve shown how much happier they are after breaking free of that limiting emotional ‘man-box’. I’ve learned that conforming to how I imagine other people think I should act as a man to get their approval is a kind of a living suicide. and that the kind of behavior that so-called ‘alpha’ males have learned to adopt is not innately masculine, and it certainly doesn’t lead to peace of mind or happiness – which may explain why suicide is the leading cause of death for men between twenty-five and fifty.

It seems increasingly clear to me that the brutal version of masculinity in which every man sees himself in competition with other men, and with nature, has no place in the modern world – and that for the human species to have much chance of survival, more men need to abandon these obsolete beliefs and behavior in relation to each other and to the planet we depend on,

It’s not that women can’t or don’t have masculine qualities too, because all men and women have both ‘masculine’ as well as ‘feminine’ qualities – such as nurturing; empathy; softness; kindness. Sadly, in our culture, many men and boys have been taught to become ashamed of and disconnected from their feminine side, and – like someone with only one leg – become unbalanced and tend to grab onto others as they fall, taking them down too.

For me, masculinity means doing what feels right with a readiness to support and serve others, and a determination to confront oppression whenever I can. There’s no need for working out or doing sport to be ‘manly’ if that’s not your thing. The good news is that each of us men can define our own version of ‘manhood’ and if we live to those values this is the bravest and most interesting thing we can do – the very essence of being a ‘real’ man.

Any man who is true to his authentic self will be respected by most people – as well as possibly hated by the cowards who envy him. He will lead a fulfilling life because he feels free to express all his emotions, not half a life where only some feelings are ‘allowed’.

And if a man believes in equality and wants a mutually respectful relationship with a woman who will trust and admire him, for example – then helping out with household chores would be a ‘manly’ thing for him to do – and so would sewing, raising children, or being a carer if that’s what feels right. So starting with this New Year that’s coming up, let’s kick the limitations of the (man) box, not try to ‘tick’ that box – and feel proud to live as the real men we know ourselves to be.

Photo credit: Shutterstock