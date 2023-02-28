I Want to Work with My Hands, Not Just My Fingers

I picked up a plate and gave it a nice circular scrub, running the soapy sponge I held in my hand around the edges and underside. Then, I ran it under the hot water running out of a shitty low-pressure faucet until it was free of any loitering bubbles desperately seeking shelter in a corner that didn’t exist.

I grabbed a mug and shoved the sponge inside, twisting the modern goblet back and forth with my left hand while running the squishy brick across the bottom of the well in mirrored movements with my right. I scalded the cauldron a few times and left it upside down on a towel to air dry, freshly baptized, and worthy again to meet righteous lips.

Forks were wiped, spoons were swiped, and knives’ edges were delicately danced across. I didn’t feel burdened by obligation but instead felt the simple union of Man and Task.

I was utterly lost in the meditative emptiness of the process, and for a fleeting moment understood how peaceful life could truly be.

…

This may all be an unnecessarily descriptive way to say something as simple as “I was doing the dishes,” but I was also a little stoned at the time, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that my clouded brain allowed the mundane to entertain.

That said, as I stood there slowly soaping up those crusted utensils and softly scrubbing that tainted tableware, getting lost in the suds, letting my mind wander here and there, I realized something about myself as simple as it was profound. Something that should have been obvious but was hiding behind the obligations and distractions of daily life.

I like working with my hands

Paradigm-shattering, I know.

It sounds like a blurb from the mission statement of a blue-collar resume, but that doesn’t make it any less enlightening.

I realized in that moment that when it came to jobs, careers, or doing work of any kind, I needed to find something exactly like what I was doing; something where I could use my hands to physically craft, construct, organize, dismantle, or manipulate; something where I had the freedom to get lost in the process and feel a physical connection to my work.

Maybe not dishwashing exactly, though. I’ve been in the pit and it ain’t pretty. Any baggy-eyed restaurant employee could tell you that.

No, it wasn’t the dishwashing itself that made me feel how I was feeling, it was the sense of peace and focus I got from being able to zone into my task completely without having to worry about anything external getting in the way of what I was doing. No customers asking questions, no tickets of food orders coming in, no micro-managers spying on my every move, no annoying coworkers who won’t stop telling you about a conversation they had with a person you don’t know, no bosses wandering around making you feel like you can’t relax, no phones ringing or emails to respond to, nothing. Just a set of physical tasks you need to get done, know how to do, and can do at your own pace in the exact way you want to do it.

…

The autonomy of working alone coupled with that ‘in the zone’ feeling can turn a job from a frustrating obligation into something you actually look forward to doing.

I get this feeling a lot when I write, as I’m sure most of the writers here do, but to me, there’s something about the physicality of working with your hands without a thought to be had that’s more enjoyable than simply tapping on a keyboard for hours on end.

Don’t get me wrong, I love letting the world melt away when I write and feel nothing but the continuous stream of creative exploration, but as far as stimulating the senses, it’s sorely lacking. Not to mention that it takes active mental effort. No matter how lost in our words we get, we still need to make sense of them. We still need to be conscious of what we’re saying and how we’re constructing our points.

We still need to be thinking instead of simply doing.

…

Music and bread

I worked at a steakhouse years ago.

I worked the dish pit, did cold prep, worked the salad station, handled the fryers, and amplified my multi-tasking skills as an eight-armed line cook.

I hated it.

I loved fucking around with all of my idiot buddies and making jokes and laughing all day, but even though we bonded over our shared misery and are still friends to this day, the work itself was terrible.

When I worked with a few select people who knew what they were doing, we could make the line run like a well-oiled machine. Because the work eventually became second nature to us, and the fact that we were all hilarious, at certain times it even got close to being, dare I say, fun? But even on those days, the small amount of joy we may have found would only last for maybe an hour before we were once again compelled to shake our fists at the sky as we damned the restaurant gods for forsaking us with a two-hour line of obese patrons all impatiently waiting to ask for a second litter of ribs accompanied by a side salad with sour cream and butter on the side. Yes, for a salad.

Doing that job was one of the first times I had done hands-on work that I could get slightly lost in. It felt good to be so in tune with the job at hand that it could become like a game to us. However, there was still the problem of shitty coworkers, bitchy servers, and the unceasing stream of orders being spewed from the ticket machine like an endless paper tongue ready to lick away my sanity.

A few years went by like this until I was eventually scheduled to learn the bakery station. At the time, it felt like any other position I would have to learn to tolerate. To my surprise, however, once I felt proficient enough and had a good grasp on how to run the station smoothly, I actually started to enjoy it.

You worked alone on bakery.

You came in early and prepped things like flavored butter and brownies, and made a few tubs worth of dough for the day. Once the dough was proofed and ready to go, you’d flip the tub onto a big flour-covered table, flatten it down evenly with your hands, then take a long rolling pin and roll it out into the proper dimensions. It would have to stretch nearly the full length of the table and be an inch thick. After, you’d take a pizza cutter, trim the rough edges, and proceed to cut long horizontal strips two inches wide. You could use the pizza cutter again to make your vertical cuts as well, but if you did that the sides would get pulled in the direction you were rolling and the squares would look misshapen. I valued symmetry. I liked to use a knife so I could get perfect 2×2 squares of dough. You would fill up tray after tray of these squares, load a tall rack with them, then roll the rack into what amounts to a closet-sized steamer to proof some more. When all was said and done, the restaurant would eventually open and your only job was to pull trays from the proofer, pop them in the oven, run a butter brush over them when they came out, and fill baskets with four rolls a piece. You’d put the baskets up in a window for servers to grab as needed, and that was pretty much it.

I noticed after doing this for long enough that I actually really enjoyed working with the dough. It felt like sculpting in art class, only instead of making cool shapes and pottery you had to make the same pattern over and over. I remember trying to sleep at night and still seeing that grid pattern burned into my retinas like staring into a squishy sun.

It was still work, and at times it could still get frustrating, but being able to throw some headphones in and work at my own pace, making everything exactly how I liked it and working with my hands to sculpt perfectly shaped chunks of dough, felt like something I could get used to doing. No one bothered me in the morning when I was prepping and getting ready for the day. There was nothing but some morning tunes and the task at hand. It felt both relaxing and rewarding, I just didn’t have enough awareness of myself to articulate that feeling back then.

…

I haven’t worked there in over a decade, but I still think about how that job touched some part of my brain I didn’t even realize was there.

Throughout that same decade, I’d started working on my writing and had convinced myself that this is what I was going to try and do for a living. I could exercise my creativity, expand on ideas, and maybe even help other people who could relate to my stories. I knew I had the potential to get better and was trying to imagine being able to turn my art into income.

But trying to turn this craft of mine into something lucrative has been 10% progress, 90% struggle. Plenty of pursuits feel like this, especially when trying to make a name for yourself in a creative field, but in the 10+ years I’ve been doing this, it’s never once been easy for me to treat this like a business. It just doesn’t come naturally to me at all. If anything, every time I did try to take a more serious, business-minded approach to my work — like I know I would have to if I ever wanted to make a living from this — both my mental health and writing would suffer.

Forcing myself to consistently create content would gradually make me more and more disheartened and depressed until my writing would lose its soul and start sounding empty and mediocre. It was only when I ignored the incessant voice telling me to worry about stats and numbers that I was finally able to let the creative well fill enough to start writing for the art of it again.

…

I do this because I like the creative craft of descriptive storytelling.

I like the feeling of creating something new and conjuring images and mental textures and stimulating concepts out of thin air. I like painting images with words and being able to relay these images to the reader.

I used to think that was enough. I used to think that all I needed to be successful was for people to appreciate the wit within the words. I’ve come to realize that people for the most part don’t want to be creatively stimulated. They don’t seem to engage very much with fun.

People want to be informed. They want to be taught. They want to feel like they’re being productive by reading about productivity. They want to read things that make them feel good about themselves. They want their opinions validated regularly, but they want to be outraged just as often.

At least, that’s how it’s been starting to feel.

To make money around here, it seems like you have to treat your writing like I treated those bread rolls.

You have to stretch out your genre of choice nice and evenly to cover every conceivable angle it could be talked about, then roll out strips of specific topics within your chosen field of focus, and proceed to cut article after article into perfect, consistent shapes. Four articles a week like four rolls to a basket. Don’t forget to brush them with that pandering butter you know they like.

But I don’t want to write in the same way I made bread.

My entire point of this is that when it comes to jobs, I think I prefer working with my hands in the physical world. I like having a set of tasks and being able to zone out in my own world as I work on them. No read times or view counts, no thoughts of business and customers, no networking or dealing with people always needing something from you, and especially no pressure on my creativity to perform adequately enough to make me money. Just me, my hands, and the physical work in front of me.

I’ve been thinking about trade school, or who knows, even finding another bakery or cake-designing job where I can use my hands in a more artistic way. We’ll see.

All I know is I like working with my hands more than just my fingers.

I’d prefer having a hands-on job I was obligated to show up to while also coming home to the mental space on this keyboard to creatively breathe, as opposed to being forced to sit here and crank out mediocrity while having the option to not even leave the house if I’m feeling too lazy.

If this society of ours is going to force me to have a job, so be it, just leave me alone to do my thing and I’ll take pride in my work. But if I continue to force myself into the shape of a content cog I’ll just end up resenting the very thing that makes me feel like I actually have something more to offer the world than just my Everyman elbow grease; the one thing that reminds me I’m not just another boney robot destined to roam the Earth in a futile search for the playwright to this existential drama we call life.

So, yea, I think I’m done with the delusion. I’d like to keep expression sacred instead of trying to squeeze blood from a rock. There are plenty of well-paying jobs out there that wouldn’t make me feel chained to my own brain.

I’d rather roll dough than sacrifice my art to make some.

…

