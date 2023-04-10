Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Was Forced to Look Feminine to Deserve Respect

I Was Forced to Look Feminine to Deserve Respect

It's more like looking desirable to men.

by

 

How bizarre.

“Did you put some perfume on?
Go get those small gold earrings I got you. And a necklace, for crying out loud.”

These lines always hit me before I left home, on my way to any event. Except for rock concerts and such. Then it would be more like:

“One of these days people will beat you up on the streets, thinking you’re a bum. What kind of normal person walks around in old jeans full of holes?”

My mom had a very simple, but strict, way a woman should present herself to the world if she wanted to be respected.

  • Be well educated.
  • Dress impeccably well.
  • Clothes must be semi-formal at the very least. It is always best to be overdressed than underdressed.

 

In all honestly: was she wrong?

No.

In all truth, a woman that follows all those steps above would command more respect upon entering any room.

Is that stupid? Yes!

I lost count of how often my long blue hair with an undercut got my intelligence undervalued. People assumed I was incompetent or dumb because of my appearance.

Tattoos. Leather jacket and boots. Always in black. Blue hair with undercut/shaved sides? No way in hell this is an educated woman.

Oh, add the fact I’m a mixed Black Latina to it, and it’s assured to make people think I’m a bum.

I Was Always The Best, To Prove To Myself I Am Awesome.

Likely started to prove to my own mother I was a competent person, regardless of my looks.

Soon developed into proving it to the world.

Then I just had to do it for myself.

I love surprising people with the fact I speak multiple languages, have multiple degrees, and kick some serious ass career-wise. I especially loved proving corporate co-workers and bosses wrong by doing 8-hours of work in less than half of that time extraordinarily well.

I love being capable. I love being smart, educated and empowered. I am confident in my beauty and my overall style.

My mother has an incredible part in my being who I am. She presented me with challenges and doubts about myself, but also with education opportunities and hard-cold world truths. But in the end, I built myself.

I’m damn proud of the woman I am. And I absolutely LOVE shocking people with small facts like “Oh, yeah, my ringtone is Debussy’s Claire De Lune. I love classical music.”

Key Message: Take pleasure in proving people wrong by showing them how awesome you are, girlfriend!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Vlad Vasnetsov on Unsplash

 

About Suburban Feminist ≡ Kelly

I am an entrepreneur focused on helping women build successful businesses, because I am also a feminist trying to do my part to build a better world for my daughter.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@suburbanfeminist

