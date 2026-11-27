I showed up to the wrong restaurant first. Not a minor mix-up, not the same restaurant on a different street. An entirely different restaurant in a different neighborhood. Because I had confirmed the date in a text thread I was simultaneously using to argue with my cable company and somewhere in that chaos I had apparently copied the wrong address into my own memory with total, unearned confidence.

I realized this standing inside the door of a sushi place in Echo Park and was scanning the room for a man I had only seen in four blurry photos. While the hostess asked, if I had a reservation under any name at all. I did not. I was in the wrong restaurant. I was fifteen minutes late to a date I wasn’t even attending.

I called Grayson from the sidewalk. I was already sweating through what had been, twenty minutes earlier, a perfectly nice blouse.

“I think I am at the wrong place,” I said, which felt like an understatement roughly on par with announcing you think you might be on the wrong planet.

He laughed and gave me the real address, four blocks away and I arrived at the correct restaurant nineteen minutes late, out of breath, hair doing something I hadn’t authorized, already down two apologies before I had even found our table.

This is fine. This is a totally normal way to begin a date. People love tardiness and visible sweat.

Grayson stood up when I got there which momentarily distracted me from my own disaster state long enough to think. Oh, he is one of those men. Then I sat down too quickly and knocked my purse into the lit candle on the table. The candle toppled over and rolled across the table before setting the edge of the paper menu on fire. It was a small fire and it was completely manageable.

Grayson calmly poured his water over it and put it out within about four seconds. Still, it was a fire at a restaurant on a first date, nineteen minutes after I had walked in from the wrong location.

The couple at the next table applauded. I want that on record. They actually applauded, like I had done a magic trick instead of nearly burning down a sushi restaurant through sheer force of ten years of rusty dating incompetence.

“I used to be normal,” I told Grayson while fanning the smoking menu with my napkin. “I had a whole decade where I didn’t do things like this.”

“What happened in the decade before that?” he asked. While he was grinning in a way that suggested he was either deeply charmed or deeply alarmed. And possibly hadn’t yet decided which.

I didn’t get to answer because that’s when my phone, sitting face up on the table because I had forgotten the basic etiquette of putting it away. Lit up with a text from my ex-husband that said, in full view of Grayson, who was sitting directly across from it, “Did you take the blender when you moved out? Can’t find it anywhere.”

Of course. Of course this is the exact moment he would choose to ask me about a blender.

I flipped my phone over too quickly and knocked over my water glass. It was the second water-related incident of the evening, only this time the water landed directly in my lap instead of Grayson’s. It soaked through the blouse I had already sweated through once during my sprint from the wrong restaurant. I sat there completely drenched again, for the second time in less than an hour and started laughing in that particular unhinged way you laugh when crying in public feels like the only other option.

“I feel like I should mention,” I said, “that I am not usually a hazard to furniture and small fires. This is genuinely unusual for me.”

“Noted,” Grayson said with a grin. I couldn’t tell whether he was simply very patient or already gathering material for a story he would tell at parties for years.

Somehow, dinner continued after all of that. For about thirty minutes, we had a relatively normal conversation. I made actual eye contact and even laughed without causing any property damage. I started to relax and started to think maybe the chaos had used itself up for the night, a kind of disaster quota I had finally met.

Then the server, clearing our plates, asked if we wanted dessert, and I said yes before Grayson could answer, loudly enough that the couple who’d applauded earlier glanced over again, and when the tiramisu arrived with two spoons, I picked mine up and, in a move I genuinely cannot explain even now, days later, gestured with it while making a point about hiking trails and flung a small but undeniable glob of mascarpone directly onto Grayson’s shirt collar.

Neither of us said anything for a second. He looked down at his collar. I looked at my spoon, still extended mid-gesture, as though it had betrayed me personally.

“I think,” he said slowly, “we need to just accept that tonight is cursed, and move forward from there.”

I agreed, and we moved on. We got through the check, then through my insistence on paying for his dry cleaning. He insisted that I absolutely did not need to, and we somehow ended up having an argument about it. Strangely enough, it became the most normal conversation we’d had all night. We were just two adults mildly bickering over etiquette instead of me finding yet another way to set something on fire.

We walked outside, and the goodbye hovered in that same uncertain limbo first-date goodbyes always do, except now compounded by the fact that I had arrived at the wrong restaurant, started a small fire, soaked my own blouse, received a blender-related text from my ex-husband in full view of my date, and flung dessert onto his shirt.

I honestly had no idea what Grayson was thinking as he stood there. Maybe the whole night had somehow charmed him into developing an unexpected fondness for me. Or maybe he was simply exhausted and relieved that it was finally over.

“This was,” he said, pausing, visibly searching for the right word, “eventful.”

“That’s a generous word for it,” I said.

He smiled and said it was nice meeting me and he would text. No kiss. No hug. Just a slightly awkward half wave. Both of us a little too damp and smoke-scented to commit to anything more physical than that.

I drove home replaying all of it. The wrong address. The fire. The blender text. The mascarpone, utterly unable to tell whether any of it read as charming chaos or as a clear and polite signal that he had no intention of reliving tonight a second time.

For the next two days, I checked my phone obsessively and heard nothing. The silence could have meant anything. Maybe he was simply busy. Maybe he was horrified. Or maybe he was quietly putting together the story he would tell his friends about the woman who nearly burned down a restaurant on their first date and then threw dessert at him for good measure.

I still don’t know. It’s been four days. No text yet. I have started drafting, in my head, several different versions of an apology text I am not sure I should actually send, each one somehow making the whole thing sound worse the more specifically I try to explain it.

Ten years out of practice, I have learned, doesn’t rust quietly. It apparently returns all at once, loudly, with open flame. And I still don’t know if it cost me anything or just gave someone a very good story to tell at his own expense for years to come.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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