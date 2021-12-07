I Will Never Pass On the Tradition of ‘Saving Face’

In the world of saving face, I am a disgrace. Why? I am engaged to a Black woman and bringing shame upon the family. I have written extensively on how my father’s side of the family has not approved of my engagement and the abhorrent comments they’ve made as a result. It’s obviously very wrong, but I learned I can’t change them. They have to change themselves.

In the world of saving face, my brother is a disgrace. Why? He dropped out of medical school, suffers from mental illness, and might not continue with pharmacy school. He, too, brings shame upon the family.

My father, for all the problems I’ve had with him recently, is still a good man deep down. But he loves saving face much more than he loves his family. And that is putting him at deep odds with me and my brother because his reputation is more important than us as individuals.

As a Chinese-American, I have been deeply familiar with the concept of saving face, which is the cult of prioritizing reputation among peers above all else. In Chinese traditional culture, reputation is everything, and since Asian cultures tend to be more collectivist than the West, saving face applies to whole families rather than individuals. Face does not only correspond to reputation but your sense of self-worth as a result of that reputation.

Let me just say I absolutely abhor and hate the concept of face, and the extension of saving face. It’s hard to explain, but my response to face is so visceral all because of how damaging it was to myself and my family. Face in Chinese tradition is more important than love. When you compare the two, the American conception of love is foreign and subservient to saving face. As you can see, saving face means worship of the tradition, one that values prestige, salary, whiteness, patriarchy, and more.

What Chinese tradition loves more than people as individuals is the image of a person or family as a reputation. And I find that an absolutely cruel way to view the world.

My mom told me she didn’t know of a single traditional Chinese marriage that was happy. Seriously — she knows a lot of people. But none of those marriages were happy because of patriarchal values within Chinese culture, but also the fact that a lot of couples do not marry for love. And love as a value is not the same as it is in America, again. Two of my uncles’ marriages were essentially arranged and my father’s side of the family had to pay my aunts — a dowry in a sense.

I deeply underestimated how much the culture mattered. I always thought my father’s concern for reputation, prestige, and appearances was an anomaly, but the more I grow up, the more I see it’s the norm. Traditionalists prioritize saving face above everything. And I shudder to think if I was as enamored in the tradition, if I grew up in China, I, too, would be just like my father.

But I didn’t. Growing up in America, most people find the concept of saving face and its manifestations abhorrent. And they’re not wrong — my experiences with it are that it is, especially in America where we are encouraged to be our own people and individuals. I see the more we rob people of their individuality, the more we stop their capacity for independent thought and their ability to simply be their own individuals. My heart always went out to the children of pastors or children of any religious leader in a community— they felt like they could never make mistakes for fear of reflecting poorly on a parent.

To an extent, having to always worry about saving face robs you of your ability to be a human being.

I want to stress again that traditionalists like my father are not evil people. He might be more gung ho than anyone else I know. But the evil is in the tradition and culture, not the individual. Perhaps that’s just the way I mentally rationalize it to stop myself from hating my father. But I also think it’s true.

Saving face is not a phenomenon exclusive to Chinese culture. A lot of very traditional cultures put a disproportionate amount of value on reputation compared to how much we care about it in America. And in many settings, reputation matters a lot in America too. My job setting is a place where everyone is connected and knows everyone in some way, and you have a reputation within that setting.

The difference, I find, in saving face in Chinese cultures versus other cultures, is there are only certain ways to generate face. Filial piety is very ingrained in my culture and demands a sense of obedience — and the avenues by which a child generates face and prestige for a family are by doing well on exams, becoming part of a high prestige occupation, and marrying a step up the status ladder.

Saving face means my father’s side of the family wouldn’t have accepted my brother or myself if we were gay. My brother and I hypothesized the scenario — I asked him whether our father would accept either of us if we were gay. He didn’t even have to think about it. He said, “no, he would tell us to cut that shit out right away because it makes the family look bad.”

Again, this isn’t very unique to Chinese cultures, but there’s a film called Saving Face that tackles a lesbian Chinese woman’s story and the incompatibility of homosexuality with traditional Chinese values. In the film, a mother refuses to accept her daughter’s sexual orientation and tries to arrange her marriage.

“[The movie] examine[s] how homosexuality can pose a threat to traditional Chinese family ethics such as filial piety, family continuity and family reputation,” Qijun Han writes in the International Journal of Media & Cultural Politics .

As a Christian, I see saving face as an idol, a replacement for loving God, where your reputation is more important than other people’s worth as human beings. Loving your neighbor comes secondary to loving your reputation and prestige. As Christians, we are all under the umbrella of Christ, not reputation. That’s why I hate the concept so much, not only from my personal experience but also because of its complete incompatibility with how I’ve come to see how to treat people and our relationships.

The people I’ve confided in most with my father’s side of the family not accepting my engagement are my Asian friends before I cut off my father. And I had transparent and painful conversations with them about our cultures’ dark sides, and as full-on assimilated Asian-Americans, how painful those dark sides were. One of my friends had to completely cut off friends because her parents didn’t approve of them, and now she completely regrets it. A lot of my friends were transparent, too — their parents might also have had very old-fashioned, non-accepting, and bigoted beliefs to them having a Black partner or being gay.

For all the dialogue about the model minority myth, saving face is a much greater evil. It makes you have to be a model minority not only in white America but for your own family. Everything you do has to reflect well on the family — no questions asked.

Saving face might have been a necessary and good concept once upon a time. But the world has changed. It has grown accepting. It has allowed people to become their own people instead of manifestations of something bigger.

I cannot live with myself if I passed on this tradition to my kids. I can’t live with myself if I prioritized reputation, image, and ideology over human beings if I allowed what other people thought of me to supersede my love of my own family.

If saving face is important to you, that’s fine. I have the privilege to break free from its binding chains and rules. From my personal experiences, it’s something I want absolutely nothing to do with going forward. And I know a lot of my friends could relate. It’s about people over reputation, prestige, appearances, and face. There’s no other way for me to approach the world.

This post was previously published on An Injustice!.

