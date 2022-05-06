I Will Not Be Celebrating My Mother This Mother’s Day

My daughter was born on October 22nd, 2020 at 12:40pm. My mother, her grandmother, has never met her, never even seen a photo of her.

When I gave birth to her, no grandparents were hanging around the waiting room to see her. No one fought over who got to hold her first. No coos and baby talk and cell phones capturing hundreds of photos.

My husband’s parents both died years ago, and my mother and father, very much alive, are dead to me.

…

Blood is thicker than water.

I can’t tell you how many times that aphorism has been quoted at me as if a few words could shame me into doing anything.

Blood may be thicker than water, but water was there for me when blood wasn’t.

…

One of my earliest memories of my mother is of her slapping me across the face. I was 3 or 4. I don’t know what I did, but obviously the wrong thing. I started crying, and she told me she was sorry and hugged me.

That was one of the only times, in my entire life, I ever remember her apologizing for hurting me.

As a child, I told myself that all I needed to do was grow up.

If I just grow up, no one will beat me anymore. If I just grow up, I won’t have to live with the constant fear and anxiety of when I might next be hurt. If I just grow up and get out, I’ll be okay.

My mother often pulled my hair. My mother often kicked me. My mother often spanked or smacked me with a tennis racket, and, once, my mother beat the length of both of my arms with a metal mop. My mother always left bruises in places I could cover.

My oldest daughter is now 5. I used to look at her constantly, trying to understand how I could hit or beat her, my own child.

Even when she’s been a terror, I’ve never once lashed out with my hands. The most I’ve ever done is growl at her to get in time-out. Even that might make my sweet little girl, who hates when anyone is upset at her, drop to her knees and whimper, “I don’t want you to be mad at me!”

I’ve thought, more than once, You don’t even know what it means for someone to be “mad” at you.

No, being a parent didn’t help me become sympathetic to my own parents. I haven’t forgiven them either because they still pretend none of that happened, or when I’ve confronted my mother in the past, she’d just said, “I did the best I could.”

That might be true, but I don’t have to forgive you for that.

I don’t have to let you in my children’s lives for that.

I don’t have to do anything because if your “best” includes beating your own child with a metal mop, then your “best” isn’t good enough to be around my family.

I know what’s expected of me as a daughter: to forgive my parents their trespasses, to believe they did the best they could.

I’ve even been told, “You’ll understand what it was like for your parents when you become a parent yourself.”

I’ve been a parent for over 5 years now. This baby is my third. Becoming a parent didn’t help me become sympathetic to my parents. Instead, it showed me why I shouldn’t let them be in my children’s lives while my children are young and helpless.

…

My parents knew I was pregnant. Though we’ve spoken only a handful of times since I cut off contact in 2018, my mother sent a group text to me and my father back in March, and I told them my news.

Neither one ever responded.

Since then, we’ve invited them to birthday parties and sent Christmas cards. The last one we sent in November 2021, they marked “return to sender.”

…

“Do you think your mom even recognizes our daughter?” my husband asked me.

I said I didn’t know, and I went to her Facebook account to see what she had on her “about” profile.

It read, “Mother to 2 daughters, Grandma to ______ & ______ [the names of my two older children].”

I huffed.

My littlest daughter, that now toddler pictured above, may never meet my parents/her grandparents. There may be a time she wants to, especially if her older siblings continue to see them.

I don’t know what I’ll do when that happens, but I’d like to believe that I’ll tell my little girl that knowing her is a privilege, and that privilege is never given to someone just because they’re “blood.”

It has to be earned.

—

