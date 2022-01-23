Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Withhold What I Really Want to Stay Married

I Withhold What I Really Want to Stay Married

What does it cost you to stay in a relationship where you feel invisible?

by Leave a Comment

In marriage and relationship, at a certain point, things flatline. It’s inevitable. It is not cynical. It’s just how it is.

At a certain point, we get so safe in the relationship that we stop aspiring towards what lights us up. And often we can’t put our finger on when that happened.

Then one day, we live into a future we didn’t even know we were choosing. That was my story as well, leading me to write a book many years later called “Fixing You Is Killing Me.”

We ignore the spark that originally lit us up about our partner.

And over time, to get through our days, we end up stuffing things down – opinions, desires, feelings – to keep the peace. And from there, unknowingly we get into a withholding pattern.

Do you withhold your opinions, desires, or feelings in your relationship to stay married?

If so, I totally understand. I did it for years in a 25-year marriage.

It was easier to shut up and stuff things down than to deal with the conflict I thought would ensue if I didn’t.

But in the process, I lost something big and maybe this is true for you. Dare I say, one’s soul. The vivacity of aliveness. The spark of desire.

Have you lost the spark in your marriage or relationship?

As a survival mechanism, functioning in daily life takes over. It could be getting the kids to school. Succeeding at work. Paying the bills. Saving money.

And inside is left the carcass of an individual who feels alone and fears it will be like that forever. This is a dark moment for any person in a marriage or long-term relationship.

Do you feel alone in your relationship?

Often we feel this aloneness and we accept it for fear that trying to change things will only make things work. We resign ourselves to survival mode.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How can you come alive again in your relationship?

First, you must have the courage to ask hard questions.

Check out the video below to discover those questions.

What does it cost you to stay in a relationship where you feel invisible?

Have you thought about what are you modelling for your kids about relationship?

What do you fear will come true?

Living the questions is the face to face with death. The death of your old relationship.

But in that death is the emergence and birth of a new relationship.

It’s often been said that a couple must reinvent themselves every 5 to 7 years to have a vibrant and alive relationship. In a long-term marriage, you can expect to have multiple lives together.

And yet most of us refuse that call. We don’t know that we can actually die into something new. We don’t how to do it.

And most of all, we don’t know that we’re being called into something greater.

What are you being called into with your partner?

Nobody can find out for you, but you can’t discover it alone. It’s impossible to see your own blind spots. That was true for me as well.

We are more powerful with allies and guides than we are alone.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com and is republished on Medium.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x