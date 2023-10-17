I Wore a Wrinkled T-Shirt I’d Slept in to the Grocery Store, and My Mother Would Be Mortified

It gets worse. I had on flaking remnants of eye makeup from the preceding day, wore my old glasses because I was too lazy to put in contacts, and a pair of plastic flat shoes I’d bought to brave the wet elements in Scotland a few weeks before.

In my defense, I’m in the aftermath of COVID — spending weekend days resting and reading, being seen by nobody — and my son asked me last minute to drop him off to a college game.

It’s Austin. Traffic to University of Texas games rivals that of the caravans to Woodstock back in the day. People dive out of Ubers, or park their cars anywhere they can find — up to a mile away — and start hiking in. Understandably, my son didn’t want to drive, and Ubers were surging fees — up to $60 for a 10 mile trip.

So I jumped out of bed, threw on whatever was closest, applied lipstick — because that’s what my mama taught me — grabbed my glasses and raced out the door.

Who cares? I was dropping him off and coming home. Except — there wasn’t anything at home to eat unless I cooked it, and I wasn’t feeling up to cooking. I wanted already prepared comfort food.

Also, there was no wine at home. Red wine is good for you when you’re recovering from anything, or so I convince myself. Flavonoids and vitamin C to the rescue.

I’d taken a quick glance in the mirror before leaving, and thought, “Okay, you look pretty good for someone recovering from jet lag and COVID. I even think you’ve lost weight, the way that T-shirt hangs on you. You’re good-to-go girl.”

That lasted until I inadvertently glanced into the mirror in the Deli bathroom and wondered, “Who is that chubby, old(er) lady in the pink, wrinkled T-shirt with the unfashionable glasses and crazy hair who looks like she just rolled out of bed?”

Oh. That would be me.

My mother taught us better. She never left the house without perfect hair, full-makeup, and cute, fashionable clothes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And that wasn’t easy. She had extremely curly hair, in eras when curly hair wasn’t in style. She went every week to the non-ironically named “Cut-N-Curl” beauty parlor to have her curls pulled straight and swept into updos, then slept very carefully on satin pillow cases for the next seven days.

She also made a lot of her clothes and ours in our growing-up years. This was before she became a stock-broker and could afford a closet-full of store-bought elegant jackets and skirts. They may not have been bespoke, but she looked fabulous in them.

The four of us — she, I, and my two sisters — can be seen posing in old photos in matching outfits she made. Sometimes she even created the patterns to sew from herself. This was while working full-time as a bank teller or secretary, and taking care of the family.

photo from author

Carol Lennox

’s collection. I’m the one in pink. And yes, mom did make all these Nehru outfits

It was important to her that we looked good. She scraped our hair into tight ponytails, or brushed them out from curlers into long blond ringlets. Like her, we wore make-up. Not full make-up when we were young, of course, but definitely lipstick by the time we were teens. Even though it was the 60s, and lipstick was pale pink to white. She hated white lipstick.

There are reasons she wanted us to look good in public. We didn’t have money. She made her money after we went off to college.

She’d grown up on a farm with her grandparents, mother, and brother after her father left them in a tent on the side of the road before her birth. She and her brother picked cotton and did other hard farm chores to justify their keep, and she was ashamed.

We also had some family scandals that were well-known in our small town, and that she wanted to pretend hadn’t happened. Looking good on the surface was intended to hide the trauma beneath.

Yes, she was controlling of our hair and clothes. She once threw a fit and cried because I let a friend help me dye my hair blonde. My hair was always darker than my sisters’ hair. She wasn’t angry because she didn’t want it blonde — she did — but because she wanted to do it herself. Partly out of control, but partly because she wanted us to bond over girly things, like girlfriends. It’s difficult to do that when you feel like you’re being controlled.

In therapy, I bemoaned feeling like I was her “Barbie doll” while growing up. Now that I understand more of why she did it, I feel empathy for her.

Since I’ve been an adult — or as adult as I’ll ever be— I’ve chosen my own style, yet keep her standards. My style has ranged from hippie with pale- pink-to-white lipstick and a dash of mascara, to glamorous high-fashion with full make-up, to grunge with make-up, to old(er) hippie with lipstick, mascara and liner.

She loved my glamour stage, which coincided with my being an advertising hot-shot, and was okay with everything else except the grunge-style clothes. She did always tell me I needed more lipstick, whatever the occasion or what I was wearing — sometimes she was right.

Her guidelines make me shower, dress, and do whatever grooming makes me feel good, even when I’m feeling depressed or ill. That alone justifies all her standards.

Her standards definitely didn’t include a wrinkled, slept in T-shirt in public. Even if it is pink — her favorite color — and from a pub named Three Sisters in Scotland, where my two sisters and I had gone on a trip together for the first time since childhood.

She would have loved that we traveled together as sisters. She would have liked how we shared beauty tips on the trip. She would have enjoyed our silliness and the fact that we were “shushed” by the hotel clerk for being too raucous in our room at 11:00 p.m.

She would have really loved the pink T-shirt. Just not me in it — after sleeping in it — in public.

Post Script: After she passed, we put more lipstick on her for the viewing. She would have been pleased.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com