Adapted from coaching calls, group sessions and voice notes I recorded. AI helped me edit my spoken words into this piece.

I walked into the coaching institute not even liking the idea of coaching. I thought coaching was somebody standing on the top of the hill telling me how to live my life. I was like, “No, I’m a rebel. I’m not going to be told what to do.”

At that stage, I was very arrogant. I didn’t want to listen to anyone, and I didn’t want to pay a coach. Honestly, I thought that was a waste of money. I was going to go and just learn how to help myself.

So I got the education. Close to 100,000 Australian dollars over a few years. And I became a coach. It’s become my profession, and I genuinely love it.

But sometimes I look back and I’m like, was it all necessary?

If you genuinely want to become a coach, absolutely, go and study and become a coach. But if you just want to figure out who it is that you are, find that out first before going and spending on some education.

I wish I wasn’t so stubborn, pushing back on one-on-one support for so long, especially in the early days.

But I’m still that guy. Positive affirmations, I like them for the people they work for. They don’t really work for me. My brain just goes, “No, you don’t have that. Where’s the evidence?” I always need the demonstration of how I’ve done it.

I’m more of a scientific kind of person. I want to know how things work.