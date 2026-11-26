Adapted from coaching calls, group sessions and voice notes I recorded. AI helped me edit my spoken words into this piece.
I walked into the coaching institute not even liking the idea of coaching. I thought coaching was somebody standing on the top of the hill telling me how to live my life. I was like, “No, I’m a rebel. I’m not going to be told what to do.”
At that stage, I was very arrogant. I didn’t want to listen to anyone, and I didn’t want to pay a coach. Honestly, I thought that was a waste of money. I was going to go and just learn how to help myself.
So I got the education. Close to 100,000 Australian dollars over a few years. And I became a coach. It’s become my profession, and I genuinely love it.
But sometimes I look back and I’m like, was it all necessary?
If you genuinely want to become a coach, absolutely, go and study and become a coach. But if you just want to figure out who it is that you are, find that out first before going and spending on some education.
I wish I wasn’t so stubborn, pushing back on one-on-one support for so long, especially in the early days.
But I’m still that guy. Positive affirmations, I like them for the people they work for. They don’t really work for me. My brain just goes, “No, you don’t have that. Where’s the evidence?” I always need the demonstration of how I’ve done it.
I’m more of a scientific kind of person. I want to know how things work.
All the best tricks
I find it really hard to find people that are strong enough to coach me, because I’ve got all the best tricks to get out of having to face the uncomfortable truths.
And when I sit on the other side of coaching, I’m like, okay, well, what would I get coaching on? I don’t have any challenge right now. And then I’ve got another voice going, we’ve always got challenges.
I was working with a hypnotherapist, and he was kind of like me. Very strong protective parts, a bit of arrogance, thought he was better than everyone else. These are the challenging parts within me. So to find a coach that won’t get lost in my stories, it’s kind of hard.
So I journal. I’ve got months and months of it, all digitised, and I give it to ChatGPT and ask it to feed back where the gaps in my own awareness are. I trained my own GPT so it won’t just tell me what I want to hear. I want it to coach me like I would coach me.
But I had to train it first, and I’m not sure if I built in my own blind spots.
For years, I’ve taken clients through my programme, but it’s amazing how many times I get stuck in my business or my life, or have some kind of challenge. I’m like, ah, I know the process of how to get myself out of this. I’ll go back to the approach of one of the modules, and I coach myself through the programme again.
Things within you that you can’t see within yourself
1. Alone. There’s only so much that we’re willing to see in ourselves, through meditation, breathwork and healing.
2. Someone outside your head. A coach, therapist, counsellor, mentor, teacher, or whichever professional you choose to work with. We have intentional conversations, which enable them to point back the patterns and see the things within you that you can’t see within yourself. We all have them. My first personal coach was the one that saw that I was emotionally numb.
But watch the guru effect. You can become reliant on the guru that’s going to help you take care of things. Coaches do this, trainers do this, mentors do this. It’s easy to latch on, going, “Okay, I need them to get the results.” You’re outsourcing your emotional well-being and sense of progress.
3. Family, last. I wouldn’t say go to family to do your personal development, because that’s where a lot of the patterns and pain started. It’s almost like the big boss at the end of the level. Do that one last. Equip yourself with some better tools, better weapons if you like, to go and take on that challenge when you’re ready to take it on consciously.
A lot of people in the coaching space, myself included, sometimes we want to make it seem like we’ve got all our stuff figured out. But the more I do it, the further I seem to be from having it all figured out.
I’m still a rebel at heart. You tell me what to do and I’ll do the opposite.
I’m Daniel Lawson, a relationship coach. I run The Reconnected Man and The Reconnected Woman, where we have these conversations together.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Nicolas Horn On Unsplash