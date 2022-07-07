Iconic Japanese All-Girl Rock Band SCANDAL Announces Summer 2022 North American Tour!

The iconic Japanese rock band SCANDAL has announced a North American summer concert tour. The summer trek kicks off in Toronto on July 9th and coincides with the band’s 15th anniversary and the release of their highly anticipated 10th album, “MIRROR,” which is out now.

SCANDAL says, “Finally! We are coming to see our North American fans with our new album “MIRROR!” It was very sad and painful for us to postpone our US tour due to the pandemic. However, even during this difficult time, we have received so many messages to our radio show and social media. We are very touched and saved by all your love. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts! Now is our turn to share our love and support you though our music! We are looking forward to seeing everyone – Let’s have amazing time together!

The band adds, “Our 10th album, “MIRROR,” was made during the pandemic, and it was also our 15th anniversary year.”

“Like everyone else, it wasn’t easy for us to be apart from eachother, but we all had a chance to think about who we are as a band and as individuals. We titled this album “MIRROR” because we feel it reflects all of our different personalities and shows who SCANDAL has become.”

“Each of us wrote music, lyrics, and sung main vocals, so each song has a different personality to allow listeners to enjoy different genres through our music. Our lead track “AI Ni Narana Katta No Sa” (It Was Never Love for Me) is a sentimental love song and for the music video, we created a story based on lyrics so that you can feel just like you are living in the world of this song. Enjoy!”

Listen to SCANDAL’s latest album, “Mirror” on Spotify at:

https://open.spotify.com/album/33u9Pw3cYqglQlAjNvupwE?si=GS3flOLFS2aFRxhE2jyXpw

Watch the new “Ai ni Narana Katta No Sa” video here!





SCANDAL WORLD U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2022 “MIRROR”

7/9 (Sat) Queen Elizabeth Hall, Toronto, ON Tickets

7/11 (Mon) Sony Hall, New York, NY Tickets

7/13 (Wed) Big Night Live, Boston, MA Tickets

7/15 (Fri) The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA Tickets

7/16 (Sat) House of Blues, Chicago, IL Tickets

7/18 (Mon) The Imperial, Vancouver, BC Tickets

7/20 (Wed) The Neptune, Seattle, WA Tickets

7/22 (Fri) House of Blues, Anaheim, CA Tickets

7/26 (Tue) Legacy Hall, Dallas, TX Tickets

Formed in 2006 in Kyobashi, Osaka, SCANDAL made its major debut in 2008 with “DOLL” on indie label Kitty Records. The following year, they won the Best New Artist category at the Japan Record Awards with “Shojo S.”

Check out SCANDAL’s YouTube channel, featuring music videos and live concert footage at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNX8VGaawLFG_bAZuMyQ3Q

In 2008, the band made its major-label debut on Epic Records, Japan (Sony Music Entertainment, Japan). With massive support radio and media support (Billboard, CNN, ABC, etc.), and an energized international fanbase behind them, the band went on to perform the theme songs for several successful anime series, including “Shōjo S” and “Harukaze” for Bleach, “ShunkanSentimental” for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, “Pride” for “Star Driver” and “A.M.D.K.J.” for “GeGeGe no Kitaro.”

The band’s 9th studio album ‘Kiss From The Darkness’ was released in February 2020. The album peaked at number five on the Oricon weekly charts, extending Scandal’s streak of having all nine of their albums reach the top 5 of the charts upon release.

The band’s digital single “Spice” (a collaboration with Xflag for their animated film “Xpice“) followed in July 2020. 2021 saw the release of the single “Eternal” and the documentary series “her” Diary 2021 on YouTube.

The group has a massive herd of followers at home and abroadand performs shows throughout the world. In recent years they have also attracted attention as fashion icons, and as producers of their own clothing line “Feedback!” In 2019 they founded their own label imprint, “her” (under Japanese label Victor Entertainment) where they continue to release a steady stream of chart-topping singles and albums while bringing their music to venues and fans across the globe.

All art – Sony Music Entertainment