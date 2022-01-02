I’d Like To Light a Fire, Pour a Tumbler of Bourbon — Wearing a Silk Robe and Monogrammed Slippers, Like in Old Movies — And Wallow in These Books.

Friends –

Head Butler now lowers the curtain on 2021. In this city, that’s an achievement. On Broadway, more and more curtains aren’t going up. Restaurant doors remain closed. A break for a week doesn’t usually feel like a long interval. Now it feels like a card game in which the dealer is working with a deck of only wild cards.

I’m hoping to close out my book in this break, but if I had world enough and time, I’d light a fire, pour a tumbler of bourbon — because, in a paisley silk robe and monogrammed slippers, that’s what they did in old movies — and wallow in these books.

Thanks for spending time with me. I wish you safety, health, and all the happiness you can grab.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

You don’t want to spend even a day in bed getting over Omicron. Here’s a survival kit.

CRIME FICTION

The Plot – An unknown writer dies. His writing teacher appropriates the germ of his book.

The Glass Key – Dashiell Hammett uncovers dirt in politics.

Peter Temple — Each novel defines “the best.”

CLASSIC FICTION

Edith Wharton — In “The House of Mirth,” it’s a terrible fate to be beautiful, social… and single. Not that much has changed.

Fifth Business – A snowball with a rock in the center hits a pregnant woman, and…

Old Filth – “Failed in London, try Hong Kong.” So he does.

Somerset Maugham — There’s a reason he was the world’s richest, most successful writer.

Remains of the Day – A loyal butler serves a man who’s consorting with the Nazis.

NON FICTION

Madam – Polly Adler “entertained” gangsters, executives, and New Yorker writers.

Putting It Together — the backstage story of “Sunday in the Park with George.”

THE HOME TEAM (FOR THE BORED OR CURIOUS)J

JFK and Mary Meyer – She was killed a year after he was killed. Her diary was burned. I re-imagined it.

Married Sex – The deal was: If tempted to stray, bring that person home. It never happened. And then it did.

—

