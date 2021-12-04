If I Could Go Back in Time and Relive One Day, It Would Be My Least Favourite Holiday.

Following those tedious months of toiling and moiling in school, I’d get two magical months to celebrate and live my life. We could do anything we wanted to, right? I’d spend the first week of my summer vacation reluctantly finishing all the homework given to us in school. And then, as my wanderlust-loving soul craved, we could go to a new place. I’d tell my parents all the places we could go to, from Goa to Kashmir, and from Paris to Venice.

They’d quietly listen and then respond, “we’ve planned to stay with your grandparents for the next month. Trust us, it will be great. We’ll take you to all the fun places there.”

Being the polite young girl I was, I’d act like I was fine with it and excited, but in reality, I hated it. What is it there?

Back then, from food to conversations, I disliked every single thing we did there. We ate simple food — a boring vegetable curry (with no onions or garlic) with Indian Bread and no rice. My grandparents did all the “old-fashioned” stuff, which I felt was no longer relevant. Who knits sweaters when you can buy the best ones from the shop? Who still keeps these ancient stupid things with them. They aren’t antiques, right? And my parents participated in those activities happily, which I hated even more.

Another thing I loathed was conversations with my grandparents. We’d talk about all the things I didn’t want to talk about, from the ancient sage wisdom to history and mythology.

Being the spoiled Gen Z kid I was, I would spend the entire month engaged in social media. And when I opened my messenger app and see all those “cool” pictures of my friends on beaches or hill stations or somewhere ancient, I’d burn in jealously.

My favorite day was the last day at my grandparents’ home. I’d be so happy to return home, so I can finally breathe.

Those miserable months could have been so magical, the young me thought to herself when she was going to read aloud her essay about the summer vacations.

And now, as I’ve grown up. I miss those old days. I was so naïve, and I wasted those holidays. I could have done so much there. But, unfortunately, it won’t happen anytime soon — because the time that goes never comes back.

Those beautiful days when my grandad used to buy those “cheap but sweet” candies from that small grocery shop. And my grandmother knitting sweaters for us since winters in my city are ruthlessly terrible. And that simple food which isn’t available in any restaurant in the world wide world. And the smell of incense sticks and the antiques which I didn’t realize were antiques. Every second there was real happiness, and I regret being blind to the beauty.

Not even the most lavish places in the world can give me the happiness my grandparents’ home gave me, because it was the one and only. If I could ever repeat one day of my life, it would be those days in that small town, which was initially my least favourite holiday. And the thing I’ll do differently there is: throw my cellular device at my home and enjoy every second there.

