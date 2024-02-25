If Parents Don’t Get Rid of These Three Problems, It Will Be Difficult to Educate Their Children Well

The root cause of problems in children must be in adults.

As a parent, you must first examine yourself before educating your children.

“Parents’ ideas will affect their children’s entire lives.”

What a child can grow up to ultimately depends on what his parents are like.

When you are wondering why your child has become a “problem” child, you should also ask yourself whether you have become a “problem” parent.

Three common problems among parents are most likely to affect the growth of their children.

Not wanting to make progress but asking children to work hard and make progress

There is a program in Korea.

A teacher said: “I always tell parents, don’t enroll your children in so many classes. If you have the ability, take the exam yourself!”

The parent replied confidently: “My brain is not that good.”

So the teacher replied: “Then how can your child be better?”

Many people give up on self-growth after becoming parents, but always ask their children to live up to their expectations, and place all their high expectations on their children.

A netizen shared a story.

His mother usually likes to watch all kinds of weird short videos and boring TV series. Whether she is cooking, eating or washing, she always plays TV series on her mobile phone.

The same goes for my father. When he comes back from get off work, he just holds his mobile phone to watch football games and play games.

But his parents always forced him to study and get first place in the exams. As long as he wanted to play mobile games for a while, he would just play with things and then confiscate his mobile phone.

What they say most often is:

“You have to study hard and give your parents credit, you know?”

“That’s it for me and your dad. You have to work hard. From now on, the whole family will depend on you.”

“If others can do it, so can you.”

British psychologist Sylvia Clare said in her book “Tapping Potential”:

“If you are not prepared to achieve anything yourself, you cannot expect your children to achieve anything either.”

Parents are the mirror of their children. The kind of person you are determines to a large extent the kind of person your child will become.

I once saw a news story about a mother who, at the age of 49, was admitted to graduate school with her son.

It’s not that mothers are born great, but that mothers become a good role model for their children.

When the child was young, she didn’t like to study, so she would study with him.

When her children study, she tests them. The child took the postgraduate entrance examination, and she took the postgraduate entrance examination.

She said: “Whatever you want your child to do, you do it with him as he grows up, rather than just watching him do it.”

Because the best education for children is to teach by words and deeds.

As educator Thomas Arnold said:

“Parents’ words and deeds are silent teachers, conscious or unconscious role models, which play a powerful and subtle role.”

Parents’ words and deeds are the beacons for their children’s growth. Parents should first strive to become that kind of person they want their children to become.

Don’t know how to reflect and pass the responsibility of education to others

There was a father who tied his 7-year-old child tightly with a rope because his child made a mistake, and wanted to hang the child into the river.

The child didn’t want to go down by himself, but his father kicked him down because he couldn’t say any more.

Under the threat of violence, the child grabbed the rope with his own hands and was slowly hung by his father and lowered into the river.

The child was so frightened that his face turned pale. His immature hands were tightly holding on to the rope, his feet were bent and curled up, and he bumped into the river embankment from time to time during the swing.

He cried heartbrokenly and begged his father for mercy: “Please, Dad, don’t let go of the rope anymore.”

But the father didn’t move at all, and kept asking arithmetic problems for the child to calculate the answer.

The child cried and answered questions while staring fearfully at the lake.

Someone asked Dad why he did this. Dad spread his hands and said:

“The truth has been told ten thousand times, but the child will not change despite repeated teachings.”

In the minds of most parents, children must accept punishment in order to gain anything.

Sometimes, even if he doesn’t want to take care of the child, he just leaves the child to the police.

I always saw news like this some time ago:

A five- or six-year-old child scratched someone else’s car, and his parents paid him 4,000 yuan in compensation. In order to make the child realize his mistake, the mother took the child to the police station and asked the child to “surrender.”

A five-year-old girl hid the watch because her friend left it at home. When her mother discovered it, she asked her to go to the police station and “surrender”.

This kind of education method can indeed make children “long-memory”.

But they regard education as someone else’s business, and have not considered whether their behavior is accepted by the children and whether it can really achieve the purpose of education.

Jenny Arim says in Raising Children:

“The shortcomings in children are not terrible. What is terrible is that parents, who are the guides of their children’s lives, lack correct concepts and methods of parenting.”

Parents who do not know how to reflect and use wrong educational methods will only make their children’s education permanently flawed.

Suhomlinsky said: “To educate children well, we must constantly improve our educational skills.

To improve educational skills, parents need to make personal efforts and continue to educate themselves. “

There was a mother who found that when her child was in elementary school, she found that her child was always easily distracted. Even if she watched her child read and do homework every day, she even spanked her child several times.

But the child was still the same, so she started looking for the reason, and finally found that it was because she kept an eye on the child too closely, which made the child feel stressed.

So she spent her free time reading some parenting books and learning the correct education methods.

Finally, through these methods, children can be made to focus without hitting or scolding.

Raising children is not an unsolvable problem. On the contrary, it has thousands of solutions.

There is always a method that will become the best solution for educating children. What parents have to do is to slowly explore and learn, and then find it.

To save face, compare with children’s grades to show off

“You have expectations for your family, but it’s best not to compare. If you compare too much, each other will learn to be jealous and resentful, which is useless.”

I saw a conversation online:

Father: Do you know? When Lincoln was your age, he was the best student in the class.

Son: I know Dad, but when he was your age, he was already the President of the United States.

If you want your children to become “other people’s children,” you must first become “other people’s parents.”

If parents want to educate their children well, they must first correct their own problems.

Because the essence of education is the self-cultivation of parents.

As the guides on the road of children’s growth, parents need to grow and improve themselves more than their children.

I hope that all parents will check their own behavior, correct it if they have it, and encourage them if they don’t.

To be a qualified parent, start from today, from now on!

—

***

