If the Narcissist Is So Unhappy Why Don’t They Leave?

Sooner or later, you will become dull to a narcissist. They’ll become crabby and distant, provoke fights, amp up their controlling ways, and complain. Why, then, don’t they simply leave?

One of the biggest mind-f***s in being involved with a narcissist is the way they go from treating you like you are the best, most interesting thing that they have ever come across to treating you with contempt. If you are new to understanding this confusing personality type, it can be comforting to know this is in no way personal. You did not actually become boring, no matter what they say or accuse you of.

Why is this? The narcissist is constantly seeking dopamine, part of the reward and motivation system of the brain. For them, dopamine is highest in new relationships and experiences, as well as things that are uncertain or risky. As the relationship progresses, your shine wears off and they no longer get the “hit” they have come to associate with you. This often makes the crabby and contemptuous, blaming you for not providing what they need.

This is also why you will see them flip from being loving and attentive to being more conflictual and instigating fights (see this post for more on that). They will often also amp up both complaints and controlling behavior, falsely believing that if they can just get you to behave they’ll get what they need. Of course, at this point they could leave and seek what would be for them, greener pastures. But many don’t. However, before we look at why they don’t leave, let’s look at the many ways they do:

— Some simply do pack up and leave, ending the relationship abruptly. It happens, and can feel like whiplash when it does. One day you are everything and the next, boom, they’re gone. The narcissist is off seeking new excitement. As painful as it is, I actually want you to consider yourself lucky if this happens — you’ve been spared a long, drawn out process of devaluation and abuse.

— Some “leave” by having an affair. It’s common in this case that they’ll tell the affair partner your relationship is in name only, you no longer share a bed, you’re separated but still living in the same house, etc. The narcissist, though, has no real intention of vacating the home or your relationship.

— Some “leave” by withdrawing all real affection and attention. They fill their time with work, hobbies, and possibly other addictive behaviors such as gambling, shopping, video games, and alcohol or drug abuse, all of which provide some of the dopamine they are craving.

— Some “leave” by finding a new source of “supply,” without having an actual physical affair. This might include a work “husband” or “wife,” putting all their attention on one or more of the kids (usually just one), spending all their time with a particular friend or friend group (generally which excludes you) where they tend to be praised and seen as just so wonderful. (By the way, at some point these tend to fail the narcissist as well and they will often go from singing the praises of this friend or group to cutting them off completely and finding a new one.)

So back to our question — why don’t they leave? A few thoughts:

— You are comfortable and predictable. They know what to expect and how to push your buttons to get a response. And even an agitated or angry response is better than nothing to a narcissist. They might not be getting the dopamine hit of a bright shiny new relationship from you, but they’re still getting something from feeling they can dominate, control, and/or get you to react.

— It would look bad to leave. You provide them with plausible deniability, the mask of a nice family or relationship. If they left, people might question them or assume they did something wrong. And for a narcissist, their prime directive is to avoid shame at all costs.

— It’s just too darn much work. They have what they need — a comfortable home, a source of “supply” when they can’t get it elsewhere, a role. Maybe you are supporting them financially (not uncommon), so why leave the gravy train?

— They don’t have something better lined up. Most narcissists don’t want to be without supply for even a moment. It feels like being without air. Very very commonly they will line up a new relationship to slide into before leaving the previous one.

And so, what it comes down to often is this — you have to be the one to make the healthy break to save yourself and move on from the abuse. Don’t wait for the narcissist to get tired of things, because it could be a long, long wait.

