If Their Ex Is Still in the Picture, Run for the Hills

By the time you reach your early-to-mid-20s, just about everyone has a history.

Whether it’s romantic or not, we all have some level of hurt in our past.

But when it comes to previous relationships specifically — it’s important that we pay special attention to the role that it plays in a person’s present life.

Here are some points to consider.

…

If a person isn’t over their last relationship, they are not in a healthy place to begin a new one.

Emotions are a powerful thing. They will make us do things that we normally would never do.

A person who is going through a breakup, or not over the ending of their last relationship, is generally not “playing on full deck.”

Heartbreak is one of those things that leaves us vulnerable and desperate for relief. If we’re not careful, this loneliness could result in us using another person (intentionally or not). You don’t want to be the person that gets used, or the person to use another.

You don’t want to be the rebound.

Respect yourself enough to know that you deserve better than that.

You deserve your own love story, not the shadow of someone else’s. People who are not emotionally healed from previous lovers are in no position to offer you the love you deserve.

Whether they realize it or not, keeping an ex in the picture is preventing them from healing and moving on.

Insecurity can destroy your relationship from the inside out.

You may feel insecure about your partner’s relationship with their ex — and if they’re still hanging around on the sidelines, you probably should.

When you start a new relationship with someone, you need attention and effort. If your partner is still reserving some of their attention and effort for an ex, there is less of it for you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You are getting the short end of the stick, and you will feel it.

If you’re looking for someone who is fully committed to getting to know you, don’t settle for 80% while they give the other 20% to someone from their past.

Think of how it must feel to BE the ex.

We generally don’t think about this aspect but imagine how it must feel to be the ex and watch your previous partner move on.

Especially if you’re still in contact with them, imagine how painful it must be to begin a new relationship while leading you to believe that you have some unfinished business.

It’s hurtful and causes unnecessary bad blood and competition between people. You don’t need to be a part of that.

It’s an unpleasant situation for everyone involved.

…

Are there times in which an ex can still be around where it doesn’t cause problems?

If there are, these circumstances few and far between.

Co-parenting may be one of them. (Maybe.)

Also if the relationship took place at a very young age, and wasn’t physically or emotionally intense. (You can still be friends with your seventh-grade girlfriend and it shouldn’t be an issue when you’re 25.)

But if it was physically or emotionally intense — I don’t care how young you were — it’s a no from me.

Now, there is a difference between being on decent terms with an ex, and actively being a part of their life.

It’s one thing to still see your ex now and again because you have mutual friends or colleagues. That’s different than going out of your way to spend time with them one-on-one.

So, if your (potential) partner occasionally sees their ex out of happenstance, that is very different from an intentional meeting.

Final thoughts

If you are looking to begin a new relationship, make sure you find someone who is in a healthy emotional space to enter into one.

You don’t need to share or play second fiddle to a previous lover or some unresolved tension between a partner and his or her ex.

This is not to say that you need to find someone with no history whatsoever.

Rather, find someone who has a good handle on how to heal from any experiences of their past. Find someone who is emotionally and spiritually in a good place to invest in you.

Until then, they are not ready for a relationship.

…

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to be on my email list whenever I publish new content!

Interested in reading more of my work? Become a member to receive unlimited access to content and support the writers you love.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***