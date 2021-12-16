If Women Want Free Bodies, We Need To Abandon Our Fears of Infidelity

About three years ago, I got an unexpected text: We just asked James but wanted to check with you, too. We are hoping to use his sperm to get pregnant.

The text came from a friend. She and her wife had looked into the complicated process (and astronomical expense) of artificial insemination and decided they’d try a more conventional — if not necessarily traditional — route for impregnation first.

For clarification, James is my partner, and we’d recently conceived for the second time ourselves. She and James are long-time friends: he was the Best Man at their wedding.

My first thought: Why is she asking me? It’s not my sperm.

Isn’t that how we want men to think about women’s bodies, health, and reproductive rights?

Don’t ask me — it’s not my body.

My question is this: Can women hang onto the concept of ‘cheating’ and still make headway when it comes to women’s rights?

…

Radical Body Autonomy

I first decided to embrace radical body autonomy when my ex-husband and I got into an argument over me hypothetically carrying my sister’s child. My sister and her husband were having trouble conceiving; like most couples in their situation, they were anxious and afraid.

One day, I mentioned to him off-hand, “If they don’t get pregnant soon, I’m going to offer to be a surrogate. Maybe just knowing they have the option will help her relax — release some of her fears.”

“Absolutely not,” he countered angrily. “I would never allow you to do that.”

I was utterly thrown, though I probably shouldn’t have been. Though he professed a belief in feminism, in reality, he was controlling, manipulative, jealous, and forever delivering ultimatums.

But the fact he truly believed he had any say in what I did with my own body for my own sister was still shocking. I’d never really considered how deep his perception of his ‘possession’ of me went. But now I knew.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He thought he owned me.

…

*Gulp*

Let me say right off the hop — I am not here to discredit how real or painful it feels when a partner has a sexual experience ‘behind your back.’

Being lied to by someone you love is always devastating. Your sexual health is also inextricably bound together in a long-term relationship, so fear of unsafe sexual practices is valid.

If you and your partner have clearly defined agreed-upon indefinite exclusivity, then someone breaking that ‘promise’ gives you every right to feel angry.

But here’s the caveat: the compulsory sexual monogamy most of us are roped into might be a bigger issue that needs examining. It’s embedded in our institutions and sprinkled liberally throughout our social norms. As

Elle Beau ❇︎ makes clear, our need to police it means it’s not natural, however.

Most of us adopt it by default. But it’s all tangled up with our perception that we have exclusive ‘rights’ to our partner’s body. When exclusivity goes, it feels as though the relationship is not on solid ground. Cheating feels like the end of security.

Yet, in reality, commitment and sexual exclusivity are like the burger and the fries in a Happy Meal: two separate items. You can buy them together, but you shouldn’t have to.

They are not identical.

…

When I searched for ‘Reasons Infidelity Is so Painful,’ the article that came up in Psychology Today said this:

“While you cannot own another person, when you are in a committed relationship you can have ownership rights to certain activities with your beloved, such as romantic dinners, dirty text messaging and sex.

When those rights are violated, it can feel a bit like having your car or home vandalized. It’s painful to have had a thief go through your personal belongings in your house, but it’s even more painful to unwillingly having to share your man.”

Umm. What?

You don’t have to subscribe to full-out polyamoury to see how two partners proclaiming their ‘ownership’ of each other’s bodies might prop up some of the most controversial examples of patriarchal culture.

For instance: anti-abortion laws that insist men whose sperm contributed to the conception of a fetus somehow give them a say in what a woman does with her body afterwards.

Let me share a less obvious example from my own experience:

A few hours after the birth of our daughter three years ago, James and I were filling out her birth certificate. On it, I had to list ‘any previous marriages’ — even though my ex-husband and I had been divorced for seven years at the time. It was a painful and cruel reminder that the state still enforced some official connection between my abuser and me.

Why exactly was this necessary?

The patriarchy has a long, long arm y’all.

And we dare not ever forget it.

Lest I ever forget it, my ex-husband’s name is forever filled away on my daughter’s official proof of life. In some ways, his ‘right’ to my body outlasted our relationship and was passed on to my daughter.

…

Monogamy is not a money-back guarantee

The Cambridge Dictionary defines unfaithfulness as “the fact of having a sexual relationship or experience with a person who is not your husband, wife, or usual sexual partner.”

Not that long ago — and still in some countries and communities today — such ‘unfaithfulness’ extended not only after the date of commitment but before it as well. The church in which I grew up, for instance, considered it common Biblical sense that you could ‘cheat’ on your future husband, hence why you should ‘save your virginity’ for marriage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Unless you’re currently inside such a community, that idea sounds pretty silly, right?

What if our current common assumption that monogamy is preferable because it’s hypothetically

safer for your health

more economically secure

more ethical (in some vague, abstract sense)

more committed

is just as ridiculous? We’ve combined all these ideas into a social, legal, and in some cases, religious contract. We’ve supersized one relationship to the point it’s supposed to feed us for life.

But the truth is that a partner could check all these boxes — practice safe sex, treat us loving and respectfully, share a mortgage, stay ‘till death do us part’— and not be sexually exclusive. Inversely, I was married monogamously for seven years and did not receive safety, security, or commitment.

In short, we trade ownership of our bodies to buy a meal that hardly ever seems to feed us adequately.

The harsh truth is that nothing we do will ever guarantee the honesty and respect we deserve. So let’s not sell our freedom so cheaply.

…

Radical body autonomy in practice

When I think about what lies behind people’s pain over their partner cheating, I wonder how much of it is fear. Fear so big it’s hard to consider what’s behind it. Because we’re lumping security, safety, and love into a giant sex basket, it becomes increasingly difficult to talk about what we specifically want or fear.

On top of that, people can have widely different definitions and expectations. For example, I’ve had male partners feel threatened by my casual friendships with men while defending their freedom to watch porn. To me, there’s something fishy there.

Our cultural double standards tend to fall so that the things men are more likely to want to do (watch porn, go to the strippers) are supposedly ok, while the things women are more likely to seek externally (intimacy) are vilified.

When we agree by default that ‘cheating is bad,’ it’s far more difficult to get into the weeds of what we find hurtful and why.

Many of us fear a sexually non-exclusive relationship will disrupt our economic security. This is legitimate — and yet it’s also a separate issue.

Do you fear the loss of your partner’s time?

Are you worried they’ll leave you?

Are you terrified they’ll lie?

Perhaps I’m totally off base — frankly, I’d love to hear what scares you.

Whatever the underlying fear, the assumption that relationships will be forever exclusive and monogamous makes it infinitely more difficult to have open, vulnerable conversations. In my experience, as soon as the relationship becomes a cooperative and evolving situation, both parties feel freer to express their fears and desires.

Undoubted there are couples who are blissfully content to be exclusive from start to finish. For the rest of us, how often does fear hold us back from even saying, I had a wild fantasy the other day. Want to hear about it?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In practice, for most people Ethical Non-Monogamy Is Not A ‘One-Way Ticket,” as Lindsay Soberano-Wilson so eloquently puts it. Her and her husband engage in an ongoing discussion — and at times negotiation — about what their relationship looks like.

When monogamy isn’t assumed, I can say to my partner, ‘I’d like to discuss dating women in the near future.’

And he doesn’t immediately hear: I’m thinking about breaking up with you.

Because that’s the on/off switch that monogamy leaves us with. We’re faithfully together. Or we’re not.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. We don’t have to leap immediately into the unknown with both feet. But we can at least think about letting go of our deathgrip on ‘faithfulness’ as the defining feature of a healthy, happy relationship.

Whether or not you’re (yet) open to considering non-monogamy, as women, trading our body autonomy for security sets a precedent.

…

Because I’d ‘given’ my ex-husband exclusive rights to my body sexually, he believed he could forbid me from carrying my sister’s child.

He forbade me from a lot of things, actually. Like seeing friends or travelling alone. I couldn’t wear shoes he didn’t like or do my hair in ways he found less attractive.

Because I’d promised not to cheat, I’d opened the door to escalating rules around what I was allowed to do with my body or not.

No, it’s not exactly the same thing.

But it is a related thing. Something women need to think more deeply about. Because ultimately what I want to hear — whether from a partner, a police officer, or a judge — is this:

Don’t ask me — it’s not my body.

…

Danielle Loewen writes passionately about many feminist issues. You can find more of her work here.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***