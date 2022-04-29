If You Can’t Beat Them, Report Them to the Authorities….

SpaceX says that the petition Amazon with the FCC requesting that Starlinkbe denied permission to continue expanding its satellite constellation shows that Jeff Bezos version, called Kuiper, cannot compete with SpaceX.

SpaceX’s reply to Amazon’s attempt to delay its deployment brings to mind Elon Musk’s tweet a few weeks ago after Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s top executive and his complaint to NASA to reconsider the lunar exploration contract, in which he stated that “Besos” (sic) had decided to retire so he could focus full time on lodging complaints against SpaceX.

As I have written on a number of occasions, beyond being a quarrel between two of the richest people on the planet to see who can implement their plans first, Musk’s strategy of linking projects through economies of scale that allow them to develop competitive advantages is a hard one to beat.

What really makes Starlink, whose 1,419 satellites (and growing fast!) have already reached 100,00 customers, is not just its careful design, its sizing or its capitalization, but from something much more obvious: the company’s ability to be able to use the idle space in many of SpaceX’s rocket launches to drastically reduce the cost of putting them into orbit. Before SpaceX, getting a satellite into orbit was extremely expensive, affordable to few, and you had to wait a long time for a suitable launch. Now, it is much cheaper and simpler, and can be done with relatively little waiting time, because the company is launching all the time. If anything, SpaceX has managed to accelerate the rocket launch experience curve, and in doing so, it has also managed to put more satellites into orbit than anyone else, at a much lower cost.

Amazon’s approach, therefore, is to try to hinder the development of a project that is already well advanced, raising nonsensical demands in a bid to raise entry barriers; a strategy that began when it challenged the award of a huge cloud computing project, JEDI, to Microsoft, which was eventually canceled. It is now trying the same approach with SpaceX in connection with the aforementioned lunar exploration contract: Amazon has now become a judicial bully hell bent on challenging every public contract awarded to its competitors, who know they face costly and time-consuming legal battles.

Why did Amazon suing SpaceX? Because it can’t match its rival’s economies of scale. Kuiper is still in its infancy and wants to slow down a project that is far more advanced and that enjoys hard-to-beat advantages. What is the magic of economies of scale? They are cumulative, and they grow the further the project progresses. Starlink has many more opportunities to test and make improvements than Kuiper, and has used its competitive edge to win NASA’s lunar exploration program contract.

In short, SpaceX’s advantage will be hard to reduce, thanks to a strategy Musk applies systematically to practically all his projects, leaving Bezos with few options other than setting his lawyers on his rival, a strategy that ultimately failed.

Photo credit: Shutterstock