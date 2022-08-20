If You Can’t Love Yourself, Love the Person You Want To Become

It was 2015.

With shaky hands and a trembling voice, I told my family that I was going to quit college.

They were shocked and disappointed, to say the least. Angry, frustrated, and confused as well.

They tried their best to prevent me from flushing my future down the toilet of my deluded dreams. And I don’t blame them for believing so.

But, in vain were their attempts.

That was the second decision of the 3 major decisions I made that year.

I call it the year of decision.

All 3 decisions were driven by the concept that helped me grow in my early days. And that is still helping me. It’s what I want to discuss in this article.o

It can help you transform yourself in ways you never thought were possible. It’s a mindset that will help you grow despite the obstacles you might be facing right now in your life.

The Year of Decisions

I had made another decision before this seemingly-stupid decision of leaving behind an engineering degree.

My first decision was to start a blog and make money online writing.

I bought a domain and a hosting package. And started writing like mad.

One month after, I realized that I had chosen a stupid blog name that was hard to remember. Plus, my articles really sucked and weren’t useful.

So, I decided to start another blog after reconsidering my plan and having better ideas.

I started a new blog with a new domain. And it was better than the previous one. I did my best to learn some HTML and CSS basics to make it look better. The name was better. The quality of the articles was a little bit better as I selected better topics to write about.

The new blog was better. It was good enough for me.

Anyway, that was my first decision that year. To start a blog. To write. To pursue online businesses.

In essence, to write. That was the main thing even though I wasn’t fully aware of it back then.

Almost 5 months later, I decided to drop out of college.

It was one of the best decisions I made in my life. It saved me time and allowed me to focus on what I really needed and wanted at that time.

The third decision was to join a center for learning the English language.

This was also the third best decision I made in my life.

I spent 4 years at that center, ended up being a teacher there, and learned a lot. I developed a lot of skills there and I’m forever grateful for that place and the people I met.

There are Things You Can’t Accept and Love

Before making those decisions, the concept of self-love or self-acceptance was but a myth for me.

I didn’t make those decisions because I loved myself. And sure, I didn’t make them because I have high self-esteem.

On the contrary, I didn’t even believe in myself back then enough to do many simple things. And that was evident when I started writing, but that’s another story.

I wasn’t living my best life at all. I was studying something I hated and sucked at. My social life was not in order and my social skills needed a lot of work.

Not to mention that I felt that writing was what I wanted to do with my life.

So, I made those 3 decisions: writing, quitting college, and joining a community where I could develop myself and my skills.

Sure, I didn’t plan for that, especially joining the center. But things worked out that way.

Those decisions were driven by one thing: who I wanted to be.

I had a vision for who I wanted to be. A better version of me. And I have huge admiration for that version of myself.

I was so obsessed with being that version that I didn’t even spend any time thinking about who I was.

I knew there were so many issues with who I was. So, self-love or acceptance seemed like an impossible idea. A strange idea. An idea that is not only unrealistic but also naïve.

That might sound harsh. But think about the possible decision you can make.

If you cannot make decisions from a place of self-love or acceptance, it’s okay. It’s normal. Nobody likes being in a shithole. And it’s a wise idea to fall in love with what can get you out of the shithole.

And it feels fraudulent to be told that you need to love and accept that shitty version of yourself.

No!

How about you fall in love and accept and pursue the better version of yourself that you want to become?

How about you believe in the person you want to become and forget about who you are now?

You will grow. You will evolve. And you will come closer to that person. At a certain point, self-love and acceptance will start to make sense.

I didn’t become better because I loved who I was. I became better because I fell in love with who I wanted to be/who I could be. And I pursued that relentlessly.

Well-intentioned Advice, but Disastrously Misleading!

The three decisions that made my life different were driven by this.

The admiration for and the pursuit of who I wanted to be. The type of decision you make in this mindset will be decisions that take your best future self into consideration. And that’s the best thing you can do.

I know people who are trying to make changes in their lives. They are in unfortunate positions in their lives.

And I’m talking about friends. I’m not talking in general. Those are people I’ve seen and dealt with and tried to help.

They are hard on themselves.

So, people tell them to go easy on themselves. To love themselves. To accept who they are. To not beat themselves up.

They tell them so with good intentions.

But they can’t. It doesn’t make sense.

Yes, you should not beat yourself up. That’s a bad strategy. But you should focus your energy on your future self and what you want to become.

I will explain that below. But for now, the thing I do with those people is I try to make them see the person they want to/could be. And I try to convince them to aim at that.

Here’s How I See It

There are 3 versions of you.

The person that you want to become.

The low-quality person that you are now.

You! (That’s who you shouldn’t beat up. Befriend and go together to become the first one on this list).

You have two choices.

Befriend the person that you want to become or befriend the low-quality person that you are now.

It’s like you have two friends. One of them is a loser who will drag you down. The other one is successful and fills you with inspiration.

If you’re stuck with the loser, you don’t have to befriend or love or accept him/her. In fact, you can’t. Admiration isn’t something you give for nothing.

Instead, you look up to the successful one with respect and look forward to becoming it.

You do your best to become that version of yourself. The best possible version. The version that does all the things you avoid doing now.

5 Practical Tips to Be Who You Want to Become

The idea of this article is simple. I will sum it up in 5 practical tips that you can start applying, occupied with the understanding of the main concept behind them.

They are not in a specific order. Just important guidelines.

#1 Stop Listening to People Who Tell You Who You Are

Everybody I knew at that time was trying to convince me how stupid my idea was.

Some people were not so close to me, but still, tried to talk me out of my decision.

They said that dropping out of college was wrong.

Maybe it was for them. But for me, it was the best decision. I repeat, for me.

I stopped listening to my family and friends.

And I listened only to what I wanted and who I was.

Who I wanted to be was calling upon me. It was showing me the way. And I listened.

For you, listen to your own voice. Your own future self. Who you want to be. Listen carefully.

And for a while, silence all the other voices. Don’t listen to people telling you who you are or what to do. Don’t listen to me telling you my story about dropping college.

Listen to yourself. Usually, the quiet voice that whispers is the wise voice. Listen carefully.

#2 Make a List of the Things You Want and the Things You Don’t Want

Make two lists.

Your heaven: all the things you want to have and be in your life.

Your hell: all the ways your life can turn into a stinky shithole.

Simple.

Nothing revolutionary here.

But it’s powerful.

I knew that my life was going to be hell if I wasted 2 more years in college. And I knew how exciting it is to write and how bad I want to be a writer.

Take me only as an example.

But the main idea is that you become aware of where you could be. If you listen to who you want to be, you will move toward heaven. If you neglect it and listen to the weaker versions of you, you will move towards hell.

Bring that to awareness by writing it down.

#3 Make a List of the Things You Know You Should Do but You are Not Doing

Here’s another list to make.

There are things that you know you should do. But you are not doing them.

I guarantee you that.

By not doing those things, you’re moving away from your heaven and closer to your hell.

Make a list and start with the smallest ones that you’re willing to do. Something that you actually can do and that you are willing to do.

Also, create a list of the stupid things that you know you’re doing. This would be easier to make. And stop doing them.

Start with the smallest stupid thing that you can and are willing to stop doing. And stop doing it.

Creating the lists, in and of itself, will give you awareness of what you should and shouldn’t do. That’s a good thing to have. It can spiral you up as soon as it compounds.

#4 Strat Small

The idea is that you want your efforts to compound.

You don’t go from 1 to 100 instantly.

And it’s too intimidating to jump that big when you’re just starting out.

You’ll find it harder to start and to persist when you set the bar too high. Set the bar low enough that it’s ridiculously easy to start.

At one point when I stopped writing and wanted to recreate the habit of writing again, I used this method.

I decided that I will write at least 50 words per day. Just 50. My ego was hurt as I used to crank out 2000 words per day at one point. But I told myself that I will write at least 50. If I can write more, I will. If I can’t, that’s it and I will call it a day.

On some days, I would write only 50 or 70 words. On others, I would write more and sometimes reach 1500 words.

And it didn’t take me long to get back to my old writing habits. I knew I was going to write 50. But those 50 words will compound and suddenly, if I stick to it, will become a larger number.

With momentum, you don’t go from 1 to 2. You go from 1 to 2 and then to 4 and, boom, to 100.

The compound effect is very real. The small improvements will add up and multiply.

#5 Love the Person You Want to Become and Get Obsessed with That

This is a reminder.

As you’re taking all these steps, keep the person you want to become in mind.

Get obsessed with who you want to become and let it guide you.

You’re not limited by who you are now.

And you can be much more than you are now. In fact, if you don’t become more, you will suffer. Refer back to your lists of heaven and hell,

Choose to be the person you want to be and could be. The best version of yourself. That’s a noble aim. And if you can’t love or accept who you are now, fall in love with that person and the process of becoming it. This will keep you on track. A noble aim of bettering yourself will always keep you on track.

—

