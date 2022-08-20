If You Don’t Know the Conservation of Love, You Can Easily Get Hurt in Love

Many girls who are in love will complain that the longer they are in love, the more indifferent the boys will feel towards her and the less they will care about them.

When you first got together, you were his number one, his “darling” and “cute baby”, but after a long time, only “um”, “oh”, and “okay” is left. ,” To take a bath”.

It is said that in love, a woman is doing an addition, and as time accumulates, her love for a man becomes deeper and deeper; while a man is doing subtraction, the longer the time, the more tired and boring he will feel, and there will be no freshness.

If we are too enthusiastic about a person, the other person naturally will not be so keen on us.

Therefore, in love, the same is true. If you want the other party to be “settled” by you, and if you want your relationship to endure for a long time, then you must learn to use the “law of conservation of love”.

learn restraint

I’ve mentioned a lot of ways to make guys enjoy and even win their favor in a relationship. Such as praise, such as understanding, such as expressing your loyalty, and so on.

But you have to know that “flattering” also needs to be done in moderation. If you are in love with too much “flattery” behavior, then it will naturally make the other party think that he is a high-ranking person in this love.

Maybe the two of you have a good impression of each other at first, and then naturally come together, but in your frequent “flattering” actions day after day, he will be “accustomed” to you sooner or later. , of course, you have to let yourself suffer the bitter fruit.

Then some girls will say, since I can’t “flatter”, then I’ll play with my temper. What kind of coquettishness, freezing, and refusal, so that the boys will keep coaxing me and put me in a high position, right?

If you always lose your temper with boys every three days and need boys to coax you, maybe he will actively do it at first, but after a long time, he will become more and more tired, and even become accustomed to it and stop talking to him. In the beginning, he paid so much attention to your tantrums. Over time, your relationship became weaker and weaker, and the relationship became more and more deteriorating.

Therefore, no matter whether it is “flattering” or “being a demon”, you must understand that they are just the ingredients in your romantic relationship.

generate interaction

In the final analysis, love is produced by the interaction of two people. If the distance between two people in love is 100 steps, then if one of them is always standing still, even if the other person walks 99 steps, it will not help. The distance of love needs to be filled by two people together.

you have to do “back and forth”.

When the other party gives you a gift, treats you well, and pays for you, you must also know how to give back in time, not just ask for it without being grateful.

When you do something for him, you also need to ask for him in return. But he doesn’t necessarily behave the way you want if your significant other doesn’t have the same “giving back” philosophy as you.

Then we have to learn to guide him to “give back” in a clever way.

So when you go to the ball game with him, you should also ask him to go shopping with you.

You accompany him to play games, you can also ask him to accompany you to watch TV series.

People will gradually develop a favorable impression of those who spend their time and cost. This is human nature, you can’t just accompany the other party to do what he wants to do, but also let the other party accompany you to do what you like.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

