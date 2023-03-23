If You Don’t Know What You Want in Life, You Are Missing Out on Creating a Truly Amazing Life for Yourself

The most common problem in today’s society is a lack of purpose.

So many are living their lives on autopilot, following the path that other people laid out for them.

And then, all of a sudden comes the crisis.

The moment of realization.

Some work a job they hate their whole life, waiting to retire and finally “do nothing”, and then, when retirement comes, they realize that doing nothing sucks.

Or they find their passion and start *living* only at the end of their life, regretting not taking control of their journey earlier on.

Having purpose means taking control of your life.

Whatever challenges you have in your life currently could have been avoided by making some better decisions upstream.

Tony Robbins

Purpose gives you direction and a frame to organize all the other aspects of your life.

You can call it vision, 10-years goal, masterplan, or whatever you like.

It allows you to direct all of your efforts and players toward your vision, giving you the chance to craft the circumstances that you desire for yourself and make long-lasting, meaningful changes.

When you have your eyes on the big picture, everything else cuts back.

Every failure becomes an opportunity to learn.

And every challenge an opportunity to grow.

When you are in charge of your choices, you become more resilient, more creative in finding solutions, and more resourceful.

You also become happier.

Satisfaction, fulfillment, and a sense of control over our lives are great catalysts of joy.

How to get clarity

Attaining clarity of purpose means having a clear picture of what you want in life.

This allows you to strategize a plan of action, keep your focus on the target, and do what it takes to get from point A to point B — with minimum waste of time and effort.

Purpose is not to be found. Is to be created.

Attaining clarity means creating your purpose.

You craft it by following your curiosity, reflecting on your deepest desires, and connecting to your higher self.

Mindfulness, vision, and self-reflection are key to this process.

Also — purpose is ever-changing.

Ten years from now, your purpose will look different from what it is today. It becomes wider as you progress and unlock more skills, abilities, and points of view.

Again mindfulness, vision, and self-reflection will allow you to refine your vision as you progress.

After all, the purpose of life itself is to grow.

b

Here are 3 questions you can ask yourself, to spark the inner conversation directed at attaining clarity of purpose.

#1 — What is it that you DON’T want?

Most don’t know what they want in life, but almost everyone knows what they don’t want.

Look at your life and notice the things that don’t feel right.

What is it that upsets you?

Maybe you don’t want to work at that boring job that doesn’t make you grow.

Or maybe you don’t want a partner that always criticizes you and blames you for everything.

Flip it over.

What would you want instead?

Maybe a job that allows you to travel, meet new people, and learn new things?

Or maybe a supportive partner that loves you and accepts you for who you are.

The same can be done by looking at the masses.

How do you see other people living their lives, that you would never want for yourself?

#2 — What makes you happy?

Listening to your inner voice and intuition is key.

Every answer that you seek is always within you and readily available to you. You just need to access it.

Sit back, close your eyes, and relax.

Think about what would make you happy.

Imagine your perfect relationship — how would that look like?

Your perfect job?

Your ideal weekend?

Your ideal day?

Imagine yourself twenty years from now, happy as ever, telling the story of your life to your beautiful grandchildren.

What’s the story?

Happiness is always the ultimate goal.

Focus on what makes you happy.

#3 — If everything was possible and nothing stood in your way, what would you be/do/have 10 years from now?

Again, the answers you’re seeking are within you.

Inner blocks and limiting beliefs might prevent us from even imagining our ideal future. Our ego’s sight is limited.

The expectations that others have of us, the core beliefs we hold true in our subconscious mind, and our fears might be clouding our judgment and making us believe that what we really want is impossible.

Hence, we don’t even dream of it.

Imagine breaking free of all of that.

There are no expectations, no one to please, and nothing to be scared of.

Nothing stands in your way, and everything is possible for you.

What do you see?

…

Clarity of purpose endows you with superpower ability.

It makes it possible for you to start crafting life exactly as you want it, one step at a time.

Without it, you are at the mercy of circumstances and risk living your life following a direction that someone else gave you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash