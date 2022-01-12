If You Find a Woman With These Habits, Never Let Her Go

“The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.” ~ Hellen Keller.

Someday you will sit and think “Where is she” you wonder about when you will meet “The One” and you may feel like giving up on love.

If you believe in God or higher power, you will get the message from them “Hold on, I got you.”

Suddenly, she appears out of the blue when you least expect it. She has changed your life because she is unlike any woman you have met.

In a world where many people are the same, you have met someone special and unique. There is always someone who can lift our whole world up.

You’re on cloud 9 when you meet a special woman in your life.

She is smart, funny, goofy, honest, real, supportive, and loyal. She has all the amazing qualities with the best traits and you catch yourself having feelings for her.

It turns out you have a special connection with her, and it’s unlike any other woman you’ve ever met.

She becomes hard to forget because she is a rare diamond and one in a million. You will never find a woman like her again.

If you find that woman with those habits, never let her go.

She Has Freedom In Her Life.

She still has goals and dreams to pursue and you feel inspired by her passion and ability to be on her own two feet.

Her world doesn’t stop when she meets you, it still continues and you love to see her live her life fully, 100 percent.

The both of you support each other’s dreams.

She doesn’t rely on you to make her happy, she relies on herself to make her happy and when you are together, you add to the happiness to each other.

You love seeing her getting what she wants, that’s a strong woman to you. She can handle being on her own for a while without any help.

You find it attractive to see your woman being on top of her world.

She will never be clingy or needy of you. I mean, no one likes someone being clingy and needy to us all the time, it’s obvious.

It’s much better to stay with an independent woman than a woman who is needy of you all the time. You let her become the woman she wants to be.

“If you love a flower, don’t pick it up. Because if you pick it up it dies and it ceases to be what you love. So if you love a flower, let it be.” ~ Osho.

She Challenges You Every Day.

She makes you think and push you out of your comfort zone. She makes you better than who you were yesterday.

Having good looks is a bonus but her mindset should blow your mind, it’s rare to have a woman who can challenge you with her boss mindset.

She’s the cheerleader who made you become a better version of yourself and helps to achieve your dreams successfully. She wants to see you win in life.

This makes the love between you two more interesting and special. You reciprocate motivation and inspiration back to each other.

She tells you when you’re wrong without shaming you and she will compliment you when you did something right.

It’s always nice to have a woman challenge you and push you to be the best, rather than have a selfish woman leaving you because you’re at your lowest.

If she has this habit, you should keep her. It means she loves you enough to see you grow and become a better person.

She will give you tough love because she cares about your well-being.

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” ~ Elizabeth Browning.

She Gives You Space To Be Yourself.

Isn’t it wonderful?

She will never judge you or make you feel bad about your choices.

If she does, she will catch herself and stop right away.

She will slowly learn from her mistakes because she cares about you and wants to be better herself.

She will never control and manipulate you. She will never gaslight you and make you feel ashamed for expressing your frustrations and joy.

She loves hearing your opinion and seeing you expressing yourself fully. She is proud of you.

She loves seeing you being your authentic self. It’s the reason why she liked you in the first place. She is in love with who you are.

She only gets disappointed at you for pretending to be someone you’re else. She wants you to be you, no matter how much the world tries to change you.

“When you find that one that’s right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart.” ~ Joe Manganiello.

She Loves You F*cking Much.

She is a lover and a fighter.

She fights for what she loves.

She loves you. She will drop everything and be there for you when you’re feeling miserable. She hates to see you in pain, she will make you smile and be there for you, 100 percent. She will comfort you when you cry.

She wants to do everything to make it work between the two of you. She never gives up on what the two of you have together, if it’s over, she will have a hard time moving on.

She loves you very much and nothing can change it for her. You can rely on her and she will never stop loving you.

If she is willing to fight for you and stay with you no matter what, keep her, because loyalty is rare to find these days.

It became rare after the launch of social media, but it still exists.

You are lucky to have a woman who loves you deeply.

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” ~ Lao Tzu.

She Makes You Feel At Home.

She is your soulmate, your other half and it’s a wonderful feeling.

She means everything to you and you can’t imagine a life without her. She’s an angel. You feel less lonely when you’re with her. Her soul feels familiar as if you’ve met her before… It’s a feeling you have never felt before with anyone.

There is a beautiful statement by Paulo Coelho saying, “So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.”

You’re very sure life has guided you to her. You feel heard and seen when you’re around her. She understands you and doesn’t find you weird. Maybe you met her in a past life (if you believe in that stuff.)

It’s as if you’ve met your soulmate and you’ve been looking for her your whole life. It feels like you have met her again after being separated for many years, God knows how long.

“To love is to recognize yourself in another.” ~ Eckhart Tolle.

The Final Insights.

You ask yourself, “Why am I feeling this way?”

Your feelings are unexplainable at the moment but it feels right with her.

It feels right this time and suddenly, she means a lot to you, in fact, losing her will be the hardest for you.

You’ve never met a woman like her and it will be difficult to find someone as special as her. She surprises you every time and no one else can do that.

If you decide to leave her anyway, you will find it difficult to find someone as special as her and no woman will trade her place because she stands out.

You will have a partner and a best friend who is on your side, no matter the circumstances.

How do you know she is the one for you?

When you meet her, you will know.

