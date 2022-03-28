If You Have an Infj in Your Life, You Should Know How To Appreciate Them

If you are a personality geek like I am, then you should know about the existence of the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

For the ordinary folks out there who do not know what that is, it is a personality test that attempts to assign four categories: introversion or extraversion, sensing or intuition, thinking or feeling, judging or perceiving. One letter from each category is taken to produce a four-letter test result, such as “INTJ” or “ESFP”.

Now that you are up to speed, here is something you may not (or already) know: INFJs are the rarest. So rare in fact that it makes up only a very small percentage of the world population.

One of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types, INFJs are individuals who have a great sense of determination and passion in their work. However, that means they burn out quickly.

They get their nickname “The Advocate” (or “counsellor” and “psychic”) because of their natural ability to absorb others’ emotions. Frequently, Advocates can comprehend the emotions of others better than their own. INFJs are intense and soothing and often contemplate the meaning behind each action and plan.

If you adore an Advocate or if an Advocate adores you, this is what you have to know about them. Thus, buckle up as plenty of love and praises are coming at you.

1. If you have an INFJ in your life, you are aware that they want to head to the core of the matter

As the intuitive, far-sighted beings that they are, communicating their emotions simply comes naturally to them.

Trust INFJs to step in first if you are looking for heart-to-heart conversations.

INFJs are sincere individuals, and they like to live with the assumption that others around them will treat them the way, too.

2. If you have an INFJ in your life, you are aware that they are sensitive towards a lot of things

Perhaps it is the perfectionist trait within them. However, there is no denying that they are sensitive to comments and judgements from others.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do not highlight their imperfections or the things they are doing wrong because they will feel bad about themselves. When that happens, they will wear themselves out in the pursuit of making things “perfect.”

3. If you have an INFJ in your life, you are aware of how they love sincerely and with passion

If an individual or a thing means the world to them, they will find one way or another to prove it.

They are passionate beings, and without a doubt, they cherish you, and they want to have you for the rest of their lives.

They are not a fan of tricks or mind games.

They do not leave things or anyone they value hanging. If they care, they will go to great lengths to show it.

They are giving all they have with you.

4. If you have an INFJ in your life, you observe how serious they are when it comes to love

Casual relationships are not their cup of tea. Instead, they seek fulfilling relationships that are more than physical.

They seek people who make them feel confident. INFJs are selective when it comes to choosing their relationships. If you’re not loyal, they are not interested. Simple as that.

Commitment matters a lot to INFJs. It is something they yearn for and something they run after if it is within their realm of possibility.

5. If you have an INFJ in your life, you should know how to reciprocate the love

If you genuinely want to be passionate with them, go ahead.

INFJs are romantics living in real life. You can call them romantic originals, if you would like to.

INFJs know deep down what they are looking for, and they will not stop until they find it. If you let them be, they will be upfront with you and loyal to you.

…

What You Can Do To Show INFJs Your Love

If you want to retain the INFJs in your circle, you have to respect and accept them for their true identities. That also means accepting how they behave with or without your presence.

If you have an INFJ in your life, you should know that they simply want to love and be loved, just like everyone else. Therefore, if you are good at loving them, they will unquestionably return the favour.

…

You can get all my articles directly to your inbox by becoming a subscriber.

If you like to experience Medium yourself, why not sign up for a membership? It only costs $5 per month and you will get unlimited access to all my articles on Medium. If you sign up using my link, I will earn a small commission that helps me write more articles. Thank you a quintillion times for your support, you wonderful soul.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***